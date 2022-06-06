NASA returns moon rocket to launch pad

Reuters

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had traveled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting between his country's troops and Russian forces. The beleaguered city of Lysychansk is just a few kilometres south from Sievierodonetsk, where one of the war's biggest ground battles is taking place and which Ukraine claims to be regaining more control of. In two separate videos released later, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt, is shown talking to troops in confined, bunker-like structures, presenting some with awards and addressing others.