NASA returns moon rocket to launch pad
NASA on Monday returned its new moon rocket to the launch pad for a critical dress rehearsal. (June 6)
NASA on Monday returned its new moon rocket to the launch pad for a critical dress rehearsal. (June 6)
NASA teams at KSC worked overnight Sunday to deliver the massive Space Launch System rocket to its launch pad for a wet dress rehearsal test.
We’re getting a look at the spacesuits astronauts on Florida’s Space Coast will wear during NASA’s return to the moon.
A.J. Brown expects new teammate DeVonta Smith to "dominate" in 2022. By Dave Zangaro
Just a little more than a year after the birth of her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting again. Although Pippa has yet to comment on the news, multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple are pregnant with baby number three after Kate Middleton's younger sister revealed her baby bump at the Party at the Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4.
A winterlike scene was captured in the southern German town of Weiler-Simmerberg Sunday after an intense storm covered the streets with hailstones that accumulated to several feet as a widespread severe weather outbreak affected much of Europe. Video footage was captured by locals showing tractors plowing the hail as if it were snow. However, temperatures in the 70s F helped quickly melt the fallen hailstones. The piles of hail came from thunderstorms that erupted across parts of western and cen
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child, reports say, after she made a rare appearance at the Platinum Party in the Park celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Social media users report being struck by swarms of “tiny bugs that look like mosquitoes but they don’t bite.” One even described a horror movie-like scene of the creatures covering the windows of her home.
Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. The glum assessment came in a report by two Rome-based food agencies: the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.
(Bloomberg) -- Most everyone knows that Bitcoin had a stellar two years when the pandemic broke out. But just about all of the coin’s gains since then have happened while US markets are closed. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Pare Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Rise: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had traveled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting between his country's troops and Russian forces. The beleaguered city of Lysychansk is just a few kilometres south from Sievierodonetsk, where one of the war's biggest ground battles is taking place and which Ukraine claims to be regaining more control of. In two separate videos released later, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt, is shown talking to troops in confined, bunker-like structures, presenting some with awards and addressing others.
Scientists may have discovered a biological way to tell the difference between psychopaths and non-psychopathic people. The biological marker is essentially a difference in the way that certain parts of the brain form in psychopathic persons. As a result of this research, they now believe the size of a person’s striatum could be a psychopathic … The post Scientists may have identified a key biological marker in psychopaths appeared first on BGR.
A Biloxi man found the phone submerged in the water at Horn Island, charged it and got it turn on. Turns out, it had been out there for a while. Here’s the story.
One month into living together in South Dakota was enough for a couple on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé.
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point broke a national and state record in the 800 meters at the 2022 WIAA track and field championships Saturday.
Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....
The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Purse has one of the biggest purses in golf at $12 million. Billy Horschel's win earned him $2.16 million
Most of the earthquakes were detected within a span of 10 minutes.
This fish beats the previous state-record flathead catfish – 52 pounds, 46.02 inches long – caught in 2014.
Mito Pereira believed he had a birdie at No. 14 after his chip hung over the hole before dropping.