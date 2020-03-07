NASA reveals highest-resolution panorama photo of Mars ever taken

NASA's Curiosity rover had an active Thanksgiving holiday in 2019, snapping over 1,000 images of Curiosity is currently exploring inside Gale crater.

In a video, Vasavada delves into the stunning details captured in the photo, including the rim of the Gale crater, a 3-mile-wide crater called Slangpos and the rover's tracks trailing behind it.

Vasavada warned the image appears warped, similar to looking through a fisheye lens, because it captures 360 degrees around the rover. "This is the first time during the mission we've dedicated our operations to a stereo 360-degree panorama," he said.

Curiosity Mars Rover Snaps 1.8 Billion-Pixel Panorama (narrated video) by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory on YouTube

