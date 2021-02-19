NASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

Brendan Morrow

NASA has revealed some brand new, awe-inspiring images from its Perseverance rover mission following a historic landing.

The Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars on Thursday as part of a mission to search for signs of ancient life on the red planet, and on Friday, NASA released some new images from the mission. Among them was one taken during the landing; as NASA explains, "while NASA's Mars Curiosity rover sent back a stop-motion movie of its descent, Perseverance's cameras are intended to capture video of its touchdown and this new still image was taken from that footage."

According to CNBC's Michael Sheetz, this is actually the first time NASA has ever "captured images of a spacecraft landing on another planet," and engineer Aaron Stehura during a Friday news conference said the team was "awestruck" after getting this photo back.

"This is something that we've never seen before," Stehura said. "It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There was just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world."

Indeed, Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance deputy project scientist, said it was "incredible" seeing the photo, explaining, "We're used to the engineers showing us animations of the rover, and that's at first what I thought this was, and then I did a double take and said, 'That's the actual rover!'"

NASA also revealed the first color image from Perseverance, which NASA's Hallie Gengl noted is "really high resolution compared to what we've seen before on other previous missions." Another picture showed the rover's front right wheel on the planet's surface.

NASA expects to have more images ready for Monday, with Stehura noting, "We're all chomping at the bit."

More stories from theweek.com
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge
The Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell
Workers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    After blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in July, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed Thursday in the Jezero Crater on Mars.

  • NASA's Mars rover landed in the perfect place to hunt for alien fossils: an ancient lake bed called Jezero Crater

    Perseverance will scour mud and clay in Jezero's river delta and shorelines for signs of microbe communities.

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • Mars landing: Nasa Perseverance rover sends back first image as it pulls off daunting mission - watch live

    Space race 2.0 - the hunt for Mars's secrets Nasa prepares to fly first space helicopter on Mars Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover Nasa's plutonium-powered Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday night in an epic quest to search for signs of ancient life. There was jubilation at mission control as the car-sized spacecraft sent back a "heartbeat tone" and grainy black and white images confirming it had reached the surface. Scientists wearing masks fist-bumped and jumped in the air applauding. A Nasa spokesman said: "Touchdown is confirmed. Perseverance is continuing to transmit. This is so exciting. The team is beside themselves." Perseverance - nicknamed "Percy" - was built as the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, and its landing was the riskiest ever tried on the Red Planet. Nasa chose as a target the Jezero crater, a potential deathtrap littered with boulders, ridges, cliffs and pits. The 28-mile wide crater was picked as a promising spot to find signs that life once existed.

  • Someone Junked This 1963 Corvette Z06 Split Window

    Thankfully, the Stingray has been rescued and is going to a good home.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Ted Cruz's poodle seemingly stayed in a 'FREEZING' house while his family went to Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) mid-pandemic, mid-blackout Cancun vacation left out one important family member. As millions of Texans remained without water or power Wednesday night, including Cruz, the junior senator was spotted boarding a plane headed out of the country with his family. Cruz returned just hours later after his plans were denounced across the political spectrum, and he pushed the whole thing off as an attempt to be a "good dad" to his young daughters. But Cruz was reportedly originally set to stay down south through Sunday — raising questions about the fate of Snowflake, the family's poodle who appeared to be left at home. Before Cruz got back Thursday afternoon, New York Magazine's Michael Hardy stopped by his Houston home. The lights were all off despite a neighbor saying the power had returned the night before. But there was still a sign of life in the house: A small white dog, barking behind the glass front door, wearing a mysterious large tag around its neck. Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021 It's unclear exactly when Cruz's home regained power, but he took a 4:45 p.m. CT flight out of Houston on Wednesday, suggesting the family left before it came back on. And as texts his wife Heidi Cruz sent just hours earlier to a neighborhood group chat reveal, their house was "FREEZING" as they planned the last-minute getaway. They had a fireplace, Heidi noted, but dogs don't usually know how to work those. A security guard at the house did tell Hardy he was taking care of Snowflake, which doesn't explain what the dog was doing before power was restored. Perhaps, as Cruz often suggests about "snowflakes," the poodle was expected to just get over it. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • How one HBCU managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic while others have struggled

    The coronavirus pandemic has rattled many higher education institutions, particularly historically Black colleges and universities. But William Harvey, president of Hampton University, told Yahoo News the measures his school has taken helped keep it afloat.

  • That jar of peanuts seen at NASA’s rover landing are part of a grand tradition

    If you were tuned into NASA’s live streaming event yesterday, following the landing of Mars rover Perseverance, you might have seen a big jar of peanuts sitting next to one of the commentators walking us through what was happening.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead - Rising U.S. bond yields pose new threat to sky-high stocks

    The U.S. stock market has so far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one year high of 1.36% this week, fueled by expectations that progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth. "When ... government bond yields rise, all asset prices should reprice lower -- that’s the theory," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that he does not believe yields have yet risen far enough to provide an competitive alternative to stocks.

  • 2 officers accused of drinking on job appear in court

    Two Connecticut police officers accused of drinking on the job and ignoring service calls appeared in court on Thursday.

  • US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

    Top European and U.S. officials urged Iran on Thursday to allow continued United Nations nuclear inspections and stop nuclear activities that have no credible civilian use. The foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Iran's actions could threaten delicate efforts to bring the U.S. back into a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and end sanctions damaging Iran's economy. Iran is “playing with fire,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who took part in talks Thursday in Paris with his British and French counterparts.

  • NASA project lead talks success of Perseverance landing on Mars and what’s next

    Jennifer Trosper, the deputy project manager of the Perseverance project, is among the many at NASA excited about the rover reaching the red planet and talks about what they hope to learn.

  • Riding into Old Age Is Beneficial to Your DNA, Which Is Good News for Various Reasons

    Sure, you can’t see these chromosome components, but exercising will keep them healthy.

  • NCIS: New Orleans Cancelled, Will End With Season 7 at CBS

    If your two favorite things are NCIS and Mardi Gras, I’ve got some terrible news for you: NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end. Season 7, which is currently airing (Sundays at 10/9c), will be the CBS procedural’s last, our sister site Deadline reports. The series finale is set to air Sunday, May 16 […]

  • Kim Jong Un's wife appears in public after a year

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, has been shown by state media appearing in public for the first time in more than a year -- a hiatus that had sparked speculation over her health or a potential pregnancy.She joined her husband at a concert on one of the country's biggest holidays.North Korea's state-run television channel aired footage on Thursday (February 18) of the pair at the event on Tuesday (February 16) marking the birthday of Kim's late father, former leader Kim Jong Il.The official ruling Worker's Party newspaper had released photos of the pair at the event on Wednesday.Ri had often accompanied Kim to major public events, but had not been seen since January last year. South Korea's National Intelligence Service believes Ri and Kim have three children, but little is publicly known about the trio.The intelligence service has also told lawmakers that Ri appears to refrain from outside activities, because of the global health crisis.

  • Grading the Eagles trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts for two-picks

    The Eagles received a C+ and the Colts received a B for their trade that saw Carson Wentz go to Indianapolis for draft picks

  • This Key Lime Slab Pie Is So Good That I Made It Two Weekends in a Row

    Occasion? None whatsoever.

  • NASA Rover Survives 7 Minutes of Terror, Lands on Mars in Search of Ancient Life

    NASANASA’s Perseverance rover completed its intricate dance and landed safely on the surface of Mars at 3:49 p.m. ET on Thursday.“Touchdown confirmed!” Swati Mohan, the operations lead for the mission, announced as applause erupted in the control room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. “Perseverance is ready to begin sifting the sands for past life!”The safe landing was far from a foregone conclusion. “There’s a lot that can go wrong,” Rob Manning, chief engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a veteran of several Mars landings, explained prior to the successful touchdown. As Perseverance plummeted at a top speed of three miles per second through Mars’ thin atmosphere, Mission-controllers nervously munched peanuts—a NASA tradition since the 1960s.But nothing went wrong. The $2.7-billion Perseverance not only landed intact on the floor of the Jezero Crater—a vast, dried-up lake—it actually fired up its cameras and radio transmitters within seconds, surprising the mission-controllers.The first photos, beamed across the vast expanse of space, let the world see what the rover saw—a vast, arid and alien landscape stretching seemingly endlessly toward a cloudless horizon.“This is so exciting,” Manning breathed.Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021 Seven months after blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Perseverance arrived on the Red Planet, 290 million miles from Earth.The six-wheeled rover’s planned, two-year mission is just the first phase in a decade-long scientific campaign with two main goals: to look for evidence of life and prepare the Red Planet for future waves of human explorers.“Every flagship mission has a lot riding on it,” Roger Launius, a space historian in Alabama, told The Daily Beast before the successful landing. “First there is the cost, and a loss of the spacecraft means years of waiting—and a new round of funding—to recover. The loss to the scientists is also great. They spend years on these missions, having to develop and fly the spacecraft to Mars. They get no scientific data until they have invested a lot of time in the effort. If it fails, they have nothing to show for their effort.”Perseverance, NASA’s fifth Mars rover since 1997 and a direct successor to the agency’s famous Curiosity rover, is actually the third Earth robot to approach Mars this month. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe, the country’s first, slipped into the Red Planet’s orbit on Feb. 9.The Chinese space agency’s own first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, arrived a day later. Hope is an orbital instrument, meaning it’s not equipped to explore the planet’s surface. But Tianwen-1, like NASA’s Mars 2020, includes a rover. The Chinese space agency is biding its time, however, carefully scanning the Red Planet’s surface before attempting to land the rover in late May using a combination of a parachute, backfiring brake rockets and airbags.NASA took the opposite approach with Perseverance. The plan was for the lander, clutching the rover to its belly, to barrel straight toward the planet’s Jezero Crater—a vast extinct lake that scientists believe dried up billions of years ago—at 13,000 miles per hour. “Seven minutes of terror,” NASA calls it.It was all controlled by the probe’s own on-board computers. During the final entry, descent and landing, mission control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California was powerless to intervene.First, a heat shield peeled off after reaching a temperature of 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit. By then the lander was traveling a thousand miles per hour. Next, a special, super-strong parachute will deployed, snapping open with a force of 65,000 pounds.The parachute slowed the lander to 200 miles per hour, still too fast to land. In the final seconds of its fiery descent, the lander fired maneuvering rockets—first blasting sideways to get the lander clear of the parachute, then blasting downward to slow the descent rate to zero.NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission Could Rock Our WorldThere was a final, breathless step that NASA engineers designed in order to keep Perseverance clear of the damaging clouds of dust that rockets tend to kick up. Hovering 60 feet over the surface, the lander lowered the rover on cables—a method NASA calls “skycrane.”It was a complex ballet involving a hypersonic spacecraft, a molten-hot heat shield, parachute-induced whiplash, rockets firing in two directions and a precise crane maneuver that would have been nerve-wracking even if it weren’t happening under computer control hundreds of millions of miles away.The stakes were enormous. “All of the previous rover missions have been building up to Perseverance, from Spirit and Opportunity who showed that Mars supported liquid water, to Curiosity who showed that those ancient water environments were habitable for life,” Briony Horgan, a planetary scientist at Purdue University in Indiana, told The Daily Beast.“And now Perseverance will search for signs of that ancient life,” said Horgan, who helped NASA select the Jezero Crater for Perseverance’s landing.NASA is counting on Perseverance to check off a long list of surveys, collections and experiments. It’s got cameras. A ground-penetrating radar for mapping whatever lies beneath Mars’s dry surface. An oxygen-generator that, if it works, could help future human explorers manufacture breathable air on the Red Planet.Perseverance is also hauling a tiny prototype drone helicopter called Ingenuity. If Ingenuity performs as planned in the thin Martian atmosphere, future missions could deploy swarms of tiny ‘copters for rapid aerial surveys of the planet.But the 43 soda-bottle size titanium sample tubes might be the rover’s most important payload. Perseverance will fill the tubes with mineral samples by plunging them into the ground and sealing them. It will then haul the full tubes to a cache somewhere in the Jezero Crater and carefully log its location before its systems start wearing out. NASA engineers expect that use-by date to come within a couple years.The plan is for NASA to send another rover—plus a small rocket called an “ascent vehicle”—to Mars sometime in the next decade. The new rover would fetch Perseverance’s sample tubes and place them inside the ascent vehicle, which would blast into orbit and rendezvous with another spacecraft for the return voyage to Earth, perhaps as early as 2031.This relay-race approach to space exploration is new. “We always have a goal—look for life, look for water, look for ice,” Matthew Siegler, a Texas-based physicist on the Perseverance team, told The Daily Beast. “But this is different, something akin to a rescue mission to bring back the gold—the start of a cosmic game of capture-the-flag.”The contents of the tubes could fuel decades of intensive study. It’s in these samples of soil and rock that many scientists hope to find clear evidence of extinct, or surviving, microbial life. The first hard proof that we and our fellow Earth creatures aren’t the only living things in the universe.It’s not for no reason NASA decided to send Perseverance to the Jezero Crater. Life craves water. The crater probably once held an awful lot of it. Jezero’s rocks could tell the tale. “If we can someday date those rocks, we can figure out when Mars was wet and possibly for how long,” Marisa Palucis, a geologist at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, told The Daily Beast.Perseverance’s precious samples could return to Earth around the same time NASA’s long-planned manned mission to Mars finally blasts off. Those explorers could owe their eventual success to work the rover is about to do, mapping Mars’ surface, testing survey drones and tinkering with an oxygen-generator.They might also owe their purpose to Perseverance. If the rover does indeed collect evidence of life, further understanding that life surely will be one of the main aims of any follow-on manned mission to the Red Planet.The first step for Perseverance was the most dangerous. It had to survive seven minutes of terror and land safely on the Red Planet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.