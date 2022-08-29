NASA scrubs Artemis I launch due to engine issue

The launch of Artemis I, an unmanned mission set to blast off on Monday morning that aimed to resume NASA’s program of sending people to the moon, was canceled after engineers were unable to resolve an issue in one of the rocket's four engines.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida federal judge to appoint special master in Trump records case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon stated that she was inclined to grant the request from Donald Trump’s lawyers, who asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Video: Artemis 1 just hours away from historic launch

    NASA will launch the Artemis I uncrewed flight test Monday morning. Read live updates below:

  • Artemis Launch countdown back on after delay

    The unmanned craft could be the start of humanity's return to the moon.

  • Artemis launch live updates: ‘We don’t launch until it’s right’

    NASA scrubbed its first attempt to launch the Artemis I moon mission from Kennedy Space Center on Monday after an engine issue that was a concern heading into the attempt ultimately proved the gremlin for the day. The planned two-hour launch window opened at 8:33 a.m., but NASA scrubbed the day’s attempt just one minute into that window after engineers could not work through an issue in which ...

  • China's CanSinoBIO H1 revenue drops on weaker COVID shot demand

    China's CanSino Biologics reported a 69.5% drop in revenue for the first six months versus a year ago, joining global and domestic COVID-19 vaccine makers affected by waning demand for their shots. The decline from 2.06 billion yuan ($299.8 million) to 629.8 million yuan was mainly driven by weaker COVID vaccine demand as growth in global uptake slowed and price changes of CanSinoBIO's products, the firm said in a company filing published on Sunday. CanSinoBIO, which sells a one-dose shot in countries including China and Mexico and is seeking approval for an inhaled version of the vaccine, said half-year net profit dropped by 98.7% year-on-year.

  • China policy steps this year exceed those of 2020 - state media cites premier

    The strength of China's policy measures to support the economy so far this year has exceeded those of 2020, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday. The government has unveiled a series of policies this year to support the COVID-ravaged economy. "This year, in response to new challenges, we decisively launched a package of policies and follow-up policies to stabilise the economy, with the strength exceeding 2020," Li was quoted as saying.

  • Judge Leaning Toward Appointing Special Master In Trump Documents Probe

    Federal judge said it's her "preliminary intent" to name a special master, as Donald Trump has asked, but first needs more details about seized documents.

  • EU may agree tightening visas for Russians, discuss training of Ukraine troops

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers, meeting in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, may agree tightening the issuance of visas for Russians and start debating a wider ban on tourist visas though there is no agreement on that, EU officials said. The six-month-old war in Ukraine remains a foreign policy priority for the bloc and a visa ban for Russians pushed by some mainly eastern member states will be at the top of the agenda. The bloc's defence ministers, also meeting in Prague on Monday and Tuesday, will also discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

  • Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

    The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...

  • Nasa unveils plan to send humans beyond Mars

    Establishing Mars settlements will allow humans to push deeper into the solar system, Nasa has said, as the space agency unveiled long-term plans to take astronauts further than the red planet.

  • WSJ Opinion: What Did We Learn From Justice's Mar-a-Lago Affidavit?

    Journal Editorial Report: The government is making a document dispute a criminal inquiry. Image: Jon Elswick/Associated Press

  • Sen. Warren Worried Fed Will ‘Tip This Economy Into Recession’

    “Do you know what’s worse than high prices and a strong economy? It is high prices and millions of people out of work," the senator said of the Fed's impending hike.

  • John Mulaney celebrates birthday with Olivia Munn, son Malcolm: 'Turning 40 with my little family'

    John Mulaney celebrated his 40th birthday with an onstage surprise from his partner Olivia Munn and their 9-month-old son, Malcolm.

  • Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’

    The singer/songwriter shouted out her LGBTQ fans for helping to make a hit out of "an overtly queer song."

  • NASA scrubs Artemis test flight to the Moon

    STORY: The two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule were due to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as the first mission of NASA's Artemis program, successor to the Apollo program.The countdown clock was halted about 40 minutes before the targeted launch time. The U.S. space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket's main engines, during filling of the rocket's core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.The next possible launch date is Friday, September 2 but that remains to be confirmed. The maiden voyage when it happens should allow NASA to determine if the craft is reliable enough to carry astronauts.

  • Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

    Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

  • Man, 21, charged with raping pensioner and attempting to sexually assault teenager

    Victims include woman, 70, and a 13-year old girl from another incident in August

  • 10,000 civilian facilities destroyed by Russian military in Mykolaiv Oblast

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST, 2022, 17:12 As of 27 August, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian occupiers have destroyed 10,000 civilian facilities in Mykolaiv Oblast, including 331 educational institutions, 117 industrial and commercial buildings and 67 medical institutions.

  • War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

    Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold.

  • Prominent Fresno County doctor dies after vehicle plunges down mountainside along Highway 168

    The crash occurred in the mountainous area of Fresno County, along Highway 168’s four-lane expressway where elevation changes rapidly.