NASA scrubs moon rocket launch after engine issue
NASA calls off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight after encountering a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble involving an engine. (Aug. 29)
NASA calls off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight after encountering a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble involving an engine. (Aug. 29)
Here's how to watch NASA's long-awaited Artemis 1 launch.
NASA’s megarocket is standing down from a scheduled test flight to the moon, agency officials announced Monday.
After much fanfare, including a crop of celebrity appearances and the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris, NASA said it was scrubbing today’s first-ever launch attempt of the mega moon rocket due to technical issues. The mission was scrubbed at T-40 minutes after engineers were unable to resolve a hydrogen bleed line issue with one of the rocket's four engines. “The engine bleed couldn’t be remedied,” NASA communications officer Derrol Nail said.
NASA reviewed why the huge SLS rocket didn't launch in a Monday afternoon press conference. The details are arcane, but no single party is responsible.
Share it with me!View Entire Post ›
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 00:41 In Moscow, a car belonging to Evgeniy Sekretarev, the Deputy Chief of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has been set on fire, and a woman has been detained on suspicion of arson.
The White House said Monday it is not involved in the intelligence community’s damage assessment of classified documents recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate but said such a review is “appropriate.” “The White House is not involved in the damage assessment that the DNI is going to be conducting over these documents,” White House…
I need to know where Lil Nas X got his hat!View Entire Post ›
Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony Award nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and played Tony Soprano’s family physician, and also helped found and lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76.
Controllers struggle to get one of the rocket's engines to cool to its correct operating temperature.
The mayor of Jackson, Miss. has urged residents to evacuate as river waters continue to rise due to flooding. “I’ve already received calls from individuals wondering or questioning whether they should get out if you are capable of getting out now,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) said in a news conference Saturday. “Get out now…
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard. As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket’s four main engines, officials said.
Republican proposals got little support from shareholders. Conservatives blame BlackRock and big-money managers that control trillions in assets.
A fuel leak interrupted NASA's launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Weather also delayed filling the rocket with fuel. (Aug. 29)
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will arrive Monday morning
Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.
The pre-trial investigation against the director of the Russian propaganda TV channel Russia Today, Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovsky, has been completed, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on its Facebook page on Aug. 29.
Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that the government goal of achieving 85% storage capacity by October could be reached by the beginning of September. Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan formulated after a reduction in gas flows from Russia, its main supplier.
Student organizations at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law adopted a statement which pledges to not invite any Zionist or pro-Israel speaker.
The second week of R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago included detailed testimonies from an accuser's mom, an ex-girlfriend and an agent.