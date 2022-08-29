NASA scrubs moon rocket launch after engine issue

MarketWatch

A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard. As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket’s four main engines, officials said.