NASA to Share Tools, Resources at Upcoming Agriculture Conference

·2 min read

NASA to Share Tools, Resources at Upcoming Agriculture Conference

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will participate in the 2022 Commodity Classic conference, America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused educational and agricultural experience.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Agency representatives will discuss information, tools, and resources, drawn from the NASA's Earth observation satellites and science research. Farmers and others regularly make decisions about water management, planting, and market decisions based on NASA data delivered by partner agencies and organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Collaboration is at the core of NASA's efforts, and that's why we're participating in the Commodity Classic," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "The game-changing work we do gets our data into the hands of key decision-makers, so they get results. And learning more about what our agriculture communities need firsthand helps us design better tools to make better decisions in the future."

Throughout the conference, Karen St. Germain, NASA's Earth Science Division director, will participate in various speaking events and meetings and present at the NASA Hyperwall, an interactive visual display of NASA imagery and data. Nelson will participate in the conference virtually.

NASA's vantage point from space gives the agency a unique view of our home planet. For more than 50 years, NASA satellites have provided open-source and publicly available data on Earth's land, water, temperature, weather, and climate. By engaging with an agricultural community adapting to changes in weather and water cycles, NASA can learn about emerging needs and demands to shape future missions.

The NASA Hyperwall will have presentations about various topics, including how NASA data can help inform crop conditions and how the data can provide information to prepare for changes such as longer and deeper drought, as well as more intense and severe weather. NASA will host both virtual and in-person exhibits, which will feature demonstrations and science applications. The virtual exhibit will be open to the public throughout the week of the meeting.

More information about NASA's work in agriculture is available at:

https://appliedsciences.nasa.gov/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-share-tools-resources-at-upcoming-agriculture-conference-301495457.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • Is the space-age metal implant in this ancient skull for real?

    If an alien civilization far more advanced than anything on Earth existed thousands of years ago, would they have embedded a piece of metal inside someone’s skull? That is, at least, what this looks like. An (undoubtedly human) skull from Peru, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma from a private collection, is now the object of controversy because of a mysterious metal implant. The elongated skull almost looks alien, but head-binding was a common practice in Peru and other pa

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch new batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida

    A Falcon 9 rocket launched SpaceX's 40th batch of Starlink satellites from Florida at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, taking 47 spacecraft to low-Earth orbit.

  • The Nearest Black Hole to Earth Was Really a ‘Stellar Vampire’ in Disguise

    ESO/L. CalçadaOver a 1,000 light-years away from Earth, astronomers believed there lurked two stars orbiting a black hole in a system called HR 6819. Discovery of this neighboring black hole made the headlines in 2020, but a strong contingent of scientists were dubious about the claims being made.Rather than arguing with each other back and forth, the original team behind the HR 6819 discovery joined forces with the skeptics. The supergroup astronomy team has now uncovered the truth behind the m

  • CRISPR ruling fallout is potentially big for UC, less so for Bay Area companies

    The University of California will lose a little money in the short term, but as CRISPR-Cas9 therapies make their way through clinical trials and toward commercialization, the licensing fees it would have collected would have been based on sales potentially in the billions of dollars.

  • Augmented Reality Can Now Resurrect Extinct Animals

    Courtesy of La Brea Tar Pits Scientists are working on ways to bring extinct animals like the wooly mammoth or the passenger pigeon back from the dead. But these won’t be animals paraded around in a zoo—for the rest of us in the general public, we won’t be able to glimpse these ancient critters in the flesh. For something like that, we turn to one of the hottest buzzwords in tech right now: augmented reality.Thanks to a team of researchers in California, hosting an American lion, dire wolf or sa

  • Kennedy Space Center Offering Tours of Previously Restricted Areas for First Time Ever

    Our country’s space history has never been easier to discover.

  • How the Food We Eat Can Reprogram Our Genes

    Issouf Sanogo/AFP via GettyBy Monica DusPeople typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level.This communication between food and genes may affect your health, physiology and longevity. The idea that food delivers important messages to an animal’s genome is the focus of a field known as nutrigenomics. This is a

  • ULA Atlas V rocket rolls to pad, making way for launch from Cape Canaveral

    A nearly 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday, making way for launch operations on Tuesday.

  • Updates: Watch Atlas V rocket launch NOAA's GOES-T weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

    Liftoff of Atlas V with the GOES-T weather satellite! ULA launched the mission at 4:38 p.m. EST and delivered the 11,000-pound NOAA satellite to orbit.

  • New research says Tyrannosaurus was actually three species – rex, imperator and regina

    Long viewed as the most fearsome dinosaur ever, the tyrannosaurus rex wasn't the only one of its kind, new research suggests.

  • These 3 Things Could Make You Age Faster, According to Research

    Were you diagnosed with any of these conditions from age 11 to 15? Here's what you need to know.

  • Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon

    The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. The leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the moon at 5,800 mph (9,300 kph) on Friday, away from telescopes’ prying eyes. It's been tumbling haphazardly through space, experts believe, since China launched it nearly a decade ago.

  • SpaceX successfully launches 47 Starlink satellites

    SpaceX is aiming to launch more rockets in 2022 than it has in any year past, and with today’s successful Starlink launch, it’s well on its way to reaching that goal. The Starlink 4-9 mission lifted off at 9:25 AM EST (6:25 AM PST) from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was SpaceX’s ninth of a planned 52 launches this year. With the successful launch and landing, B1060 is now tied for the most rocket reuses at SpaceX — it has completed 11 flights since its debut in June 2020.

  • 3 tons of space junk is about to hit the Moon and nobody wants to take the blame

    A batch of space junk is about to hit the Moon. The real kicker here, though, is that nobody wants to take the blame for the leftover rocket currently spiraling at 5,800 mph towards the Moon. When it collides with the Lunar body, the space junk will leave a crater capable of fitting several semi-trailers … The post 3 tons of space junk is about to hit the Moon and nobody wants to take the blame appeared first on BGR.

  • This New Study Breaks Down Exactly Why COVID Affects Taste and Smell

    New research has discovered why COVID-19 affects your sense of taste and smell, and the answer might be...the cells in your nasal cavity? Here’s what you need to know.

  • How Space Travel Literally Rewires Your Brain

    Scientists are racing to understand exactly how life in microgravity tweaks the wiring within your noggin.

  • Tyrannosaurus Rex May Actually Be Three Distinct Species

    We all know the King of the Dinosaurs, but a new study suggests the Tyrannosaurus rex as we know it might actually be three distinct species. The post Tyrannosaurus Rex May Actually Be Three Distinct Species appeared first on Nerdist.

  • These tiny robots are about to explore the Moon like never before

    The Colmena Project has officially launched with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Space Agency. The state of Hidalgo has also backed the project which will put five robots on the surface of the Moon next June. UNAM, the National University of Mexico, leads the project, which has been made … The post These tiny robots are about to explore the Moon like never before appeared first on BGR.

  • How big is the US space economy?

    NASA’s budget is currently about 0.5% of federal spending, but thanks to the hard work of economists at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, we also know that’s about how much was spent on space in 2019—$194.6 billion, or 0.5% of total gross output in the US that year, which created 354,000 jobs. “We only spend half a percent of the economy on space and look what we have from it,” Tina Highfill, a BEA economist, says. Highfill began tracking the space economy in 2019, working through government statistics to isolate spending on everything from satellites to astronomy classes.

  • GOES-T weather satellite launches

    Atlas V counted down in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for the GOES-T satellite to launch. The rocket can be seen here, all the way in Columbia, South Carolina.