NASA shares breathtaking image of a wind-sculpted sea of blue dunes on Mars taken by the Odyssey orbiter

Joshua Zitser
·1 min read
blue dunes on mars
A sea of dark dunes, sculpted by the wind into long lines, surrounds Mars' northern polar cap. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

  • NASA shared an image of dunes surrounding Mars' northern polar cap.

  • The false-color image shows a sea of blue dunes and yellow wind-sculpted lines on the red planet.

  • The photo has been released to mark the 20th anniversary of the Mars Odyssey orbiter.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

On Thursday, NASA released a stunning photo of a sea of dunes on Mars.

It also shows wind-sculpted lines surrounding Mars' frosty northern polar cap.

The section captured in the shot represents an area that is 19 miles wide, NASA said. The sea of dunes, however, actually covers an area as large as Texas.

The photo is a false color image, meaning that the colors are representative of temperatures. Blue represents cooler climes, and the shades of yellow mark out "sun-warmed dunes," the US space agency wrote.

Read more: Real-estate investors are already circling homes in the Texas border town where Elon Musk said there would be 'several thousand' jobs

The photo is made of a combination of images captured by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on the Mars Odyssey orbiter, NASA wrote.

Captured during the period from December 2002 to November 2004, the breathtaking images have been released to mark the 20th anniversary of Odyssey.

The Mars Odyssey orbiter is a robotic spacecraft circling Mars that uses a thermal imager to detect evidence of water and ice on the planet.

It was launched in 2001, making it the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • How a shocking environmental disaster was uncovered after 70 years

    The lasting effects of DDT contamination are killing an alarming number of California sea lions.

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time on Wednesday

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history on Wednesday. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • How could we build an invisibility cloak to hide Earth from an alien civilization?

    A laser could hide – or broadcast – our existence. European Southern Observatory, CC BYWhat would it take to hide an entire planet? It sounds more like a question posed in an episode of “Star Trek” than in academic discourse, but sometimes the bleeding edge of science blurs with themes found in science fiction. Of course we’ve been leaking our own position to distant stars via radio and television signals for six decades now, largely ignorant of the cosmic implications. But several notable scientists, such as Stephen Hawking, have publicly voiced concerns about revealing our presence to other civilizations. These concerns largely draw from the darker chapters of our own history, when a more advanced civilization would subjugate and displace a less advanced one. It might be too late for us to withdraw back into invisibility, but maybe not for other intelligent alien civilizations out there. A far-off planet’s inhabitants might prefer to hide from the likes of us. In 2016, my graduate student Alex Teachey and I published a paper that proposes a way to cloak planets, as well as a way to broadcast a civilization’s existence. Even if we’re not manipulating our own signal in this way, it doesn’t mean other planets out there aren’t. It’s possible what we see as we scan the universe for other habitable planets has been engineered to disguise or highlight the existence of other civilizations. When a planet passes between us and its star, the star’s light seems to dim. NASA Ames, CC BY Tracking transits to find other planets Before we talk about how to hide a planet from distant voyeurs, consider the best way we’ve figured out to find one. Humanity’s most successful technique for detecting other planets is the transit method. A transit occurs when a planet appears to pass in front of its parent sun, blocking out some of its starlight for a few hours. So if we have our telescopes trained at one part of the universe and a star seems to fade out for part of a day, that tells us that a planet has temporarily come between us as it goes about its orbit. The Kepler Mission identified 4,696 planet candidates by July 2015. NASA Ames/W. Stenzel, CC BY Using this technique, NASA’s Kepler Mission has discovered several thousand planets. It seems likely that any advanced civilization would be aware of this simple method. Each time a planet transits its star, its existence is essentially being advertised to all points lying along the same plane as the planet and star. An advanced civilization might be okay having its planet’s location, size and even atmospheric chemistry advertised across the cosmos. Or it might wish to conceal its presence. If the latter, it might choose to build a cloak. A planetary invisibility cloak It turns out that hiding planets from the transit method would be surprisingly easy, so easy that we earthlings could do it right now, if we chose. Since transits appear as a brightness decrease of a distant star, our hypothetical cloak simply produces the opposite brightness increase. Lasers provide an efficient means of countering that dip in brightness. All a laser’s power is contained in a relatively narrow beam, as opposed to spreading out in all directions like starlight does. Due to the way light spreads as it travels – called diffraction – the laser beam would spread to encompass entire solar systems after journeying many light years across space, bathing that distant planetary system within the cloaking beam. No dip in brightness makes it look like there’s no planet there at all. A laser cloak capable of hiding the Earth from an alien version of NASA’s Kepler Mission would require 30 megawatts of power at peak intensity, approximately equivalent to 10 wind turbines worth of power output. Alex Teachey describes how a cloaking system would work. While Kepler sees light in only one color, advanced civilizations might use more sophisticated detectors capable of collecting light at all wavelengths. Here too, our current technology could cloak us using modern tunable lasers, for a cost of about 10 times more power overall. More advanced civilizations might be able to detect other fine details of the light’s properties, betraying the cloak. But here too there’s no reason why with a little bit of work we couldn’t engineer solutions, leading to a near perfect cloak which could be targeted at distant stars where we suspect someone might be home. Why choose to hide So yes, it sounds like science fiction, but even current technology could do a fine job of cloaking the Earth’s transit signature. Forget the Earth though; we never really thought of this as something humanity should or should not do. Instead, we posit that if our rudimentary human technology can build such an effective transit cloak at relatively little economic cost, then more advanced civilizations may be able to hide from us with respect to all detection techniques. The universe might not be all that it seems. Why might a civilization choose to wrap itself in invisibility? It could be a sort of insurance policy: find the nearby planets with potential for supporting life and turn on a targeted cloak – just in case a civilization ever emerges. Such a policy effectively buys them time to reveal their presence when they see fit. Given how cheap such a cloak would be, an insurance policy for your home planet is perhaps not as strange as it seems. It’s certainly not implausible a civilization might want to bide its time – surveilling the neighbors for a while before rolling out the intergalactic welcome mat. But there’s a flip side to this technology that could turn it from an invisibility cloak into more of a we-are-here spotlight. We think we know what it means when we see certain transit signals…. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, CC BY The reverse: flick on the beacon Perhaps not all civilizations are xenophobic – some might want to talk. If you wanted to reveal your presence to other civilizations as cheaply and unambiguously as possible, how might you do it? Imagine looking at some data of a distant planet – which has become a somewhat normal enterprise for astronomers – and noticing something weird. The signature of the planet has a strange shape – in fact, none of your models are able to explain it. It looks like someone has imprinted a series of spikes into the data, following the prime number series. Nothing in nature can do this – you have just detected another civilization’s beacon. Alternative use of the cloaking system’s laser could be to make a planet’s signal look highly artificial, instead of hidden. Now they don’t care about building the perfect cloak; they want to be found! Could such signals be lurking in our existing measurements? Perhaps so. No one has ever looked, and we hope our work sparks efforts on that front. It may be a long shot, since to even get to this point we need to try to imagine how aliens might think – but given the scientific prize on offer it’s also worth it. If we identify a strange transit, it may well contain information encoded via laser light pulses. Huge volumes of information could be hidden within the transit signatures of other planets. For us, this was an exercise in intellectual curiosity. We simply calculated how much energy it would take to either cloak or broadcast a planet’s existence. Whether we should seriously consider wrapping Earth in a protective cloak of invisibility – or conversely, getting serious about trumpeting our existence – via laser manipulations is something we should all decide together.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:How do you build a mirror for one of the world’s biggest telescopes?Intelligent life in the universe? Phone home, dammit!Eying exomoons in the search for E.T. David Kipping does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Russian space programme facing existential crisis as Elon Musk helps US relaunch Nasa ambitions

    It took four international crews and almost a year before anyone onboard the International Space Station could locate the air leak, untraceable by equipment at hand, which had been driving the cosmonauts insane. One evening last October, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in a desperate attempt to find that tiny hole sucking up precious air ripped up a tea bag inside one of the station’s segments, sending the tea leaves flying into weightlessness. A day later, he saw the tea leaves cluster around a tiny scratch that had been leaking air all along. Mr Vagner’s ingenuity won him plaudits back home but the incident at the 22-year-old core segment of the station has laid bare Russia’s withering space dream as the country is nearing the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight. By the end of February, the Russian space agency reported six scratches on the Zvezda module which were leaking air. Yuri Gagarin took off for his maiden flight 60 years ago on Monday - 12 April, 1961 - in a triumph of Soviet science in its rivalry with the United States. Now Russia’s landmark space programme is facing an existential crisis due to mismanagement and a lack of vision as the United States and China have left Russia far behind in the space race.

  • No One Knows What to Make of This Mysterious Space Jellyfish

    Astronomers have never really seen anything like it before.

  • India's new COVID-19 cases hit record again amid vaccination push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -New COVID-19 cases in India surged to a record of 152,879 on Sunday as the country battled a second wave of infections by pushing for faster vaccinations, with some states considering tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. India leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every six infections reported globally each day, according to a Reuters tally. Daily cases have set record highs six times this week, according to data from the federal health ministry.

  • Researchers discover 74-million-year-old mammal

    This mammal roamed the Earth 74 million years agoResearchers in Chile have uncovered a fossilized jawbone with five teethwhich belonged to a species called Orretherium tzenThe skunk-like mammal inhabited southern Patagonia alongside dinosaursSource: Natural History Museum of ChilePALEONTOLOGIST WHO PARTICIPATED IN DIG, SERGIO SOTO, SAYING: "More than anything else, this and other discoveries will also allow us to know about the future. I believe this is revealing the enormous potential of palaeontology in the southernmost part of Chile, and that will probably be in a scientific region because we are finding things we did not expect to find. And that will help us to answer many questions that we have had for a long time about dinosaurs, mammals and other things that we are finding."

  • SpaceX and OneWeb satellites nearly crashed into each other in orbit, according to reports

    The satellites of the US-based SpaceX and UK company OneWeb came dangerously close to colliding. 'Red alerts' were sent to both firms by the US Space Force

  • After a vicious year of bankruptcies, some retailers are still at risk. 13 companies, including Rite Aid, Belk, and Neiman Marcus, could be the next to default.

    Rite Aid, Men's Wearhouse, Talbots, and Party City are among those at highest risk of defaulting or filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • Iran says it's testing new advanced nuclear centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it's testing a new and advanced nuclear centrifuge to more effectively enrich uranium, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in an attempt to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to the agreement, and slapped fresh sanctions on the country.Iran, in response, stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal while insisting that it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran announced in January that it would resume 20% uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, and it has since produced 121 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 20%, according to the Reuters.Details: The centrifuge unveiled Saturday may be able to output enriched nuclear material 50 times quicker than the country's first centrifuge and is likely a new breach of the 2015 deal, according to AP.The big picture: The indirect talks in Vienna this week "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the deal, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium at levels that violate the deal until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country, while the Biden administration has demanded that Iran must show compliance to the deal before it lifts the sanctions and rejoins.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • These Rocks Made a 1,000-Mile Trek. Did Dinosaurs Carry Them?

    In the summer of 2017, Joshua Malone, then an undergraduate at Augustana College in Illinois, visited a field-research camp in Wyoming and picked up some rocks. Rounded at the edges and the size of small fists, they were out of place amid the fine-grained mudrock that had surrounded them, and Malone asked his father, David, a geologist at Illinois State University who led the dig at the site, if he knew where the rocks had come from. Four years later, the two have developed a surprising answer. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a study published this year in the journal Terra Nova, the Malones and colleagues say the stones came from a rock formation in southern Wisconsin about 1,000 miles to the east of where they were found. What is even more surprising is their hypothesis for how the rocks made that journey: They were carried in the guts of long-neck dinosaurs. These animals, known as sauropods, reached lengths of more than 100 feet and weights of 40 tons, and regularly swallowed stones known as gastroliths, perhaps to help them digest plants, just as some birds and reptiles do today. The hypothesis would explain how the rocks acquired their smooth and rounded textures. But questions remain about whether they really made the whole journey in the bellies of these great beasts. The gastroliths were found in Jurassic-aged mudstones in a rock formation called the Morisson. A rainbow of pinks and reds, the Morisson formation brims with dinosaur fossils, including those of sauropods, such as Barosaurus and Diplodocus, as well as meat-eaters such as Allosaurus. But the rocks, which are similar to gastroliths dug up elsewhere, were found on their own without any dinosaur remnants. To get a clue as to how they had ended up in modern-day Wyoming, the team crushed the rocks to retrieve and date the zircon crystals contained inside, a bit like studying ancient fingerprints. “What we found was that the zircon ages inside these gastroliths have distinct age spectra that matched what the ages were in the rocks in southern Wisconsin,” said Malone, now a doctoral student studying geology at the University of Texas at Austin. “We used that to hypothesize that these rocks were ingested somewhere in southern Wisconsin and then transported to Wyoming in the belly of a dinosaur. “There hasn’t really been a study like this before that suggests long-distance dinosaur migration using this technique, so it was a really exciting moment for us.” The Wisconsin-Wyoming connection hints at a trek hundreds of miles longer than previous estimates for sauropod migrations. Changing seasons can drive migrations as animals relocate in search of food and water. And sauropods in particular, says Michael D’Emic, a vertebrate paleontologist at Adelphi University in New York and co-author of the study, would have needed gargantuan amounts of these resources to sustain their gargantuan lives. “Sauropods grew quickly to reach their unparalleled sizes — on par with the rates that large mammals grow today,” he said. “This means that their caloric needs were immense, so given the highly seasonal environments they lived in, it’s not surprising that they would have had to migrate long distances in search of food.” But other scientists say that because the rocks were not found alongside any actual dinosaur remains, the paper’s hypothesis will need more evidence to be proved correct. “Unfortunately, we have no real evidence that these clasts are indeed former gastroliths,” said Oliver Wings, a geologist and vertebrate paleontologist at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg in Germany. “We cannot exclude the possibility of transport of the stones in the bellies of dinosaurs, but it remains just one possibility of several.” Nevertheless, Wings thinks the team’s new technique swings the door open for paleontologists to date other gastroliths, especially those found preserved with actual dinosaur skeletons. “It would be amazing if they could use that method on genuine gastroliths,” he said. However the rounded rocks got to Wyoming, their discovery helped carry Malone into a family tradition of studying geology. “I kind of rejected geology for the first 19 years of my life,” he said. “It wasn’t until this project, and being out there at that field camp, that I kind of started to get interested in maybe taking that direction in my life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Minnesota Republican candidate for governor removed from TikTok

    A Republican running for Minnesota governor was removed from TikTok following complaints that he violated the platform’s misinformation policies in his viral posts about the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Scott Jensen, a former state senator whose criticisms of the government's COVID-19 response attracted national attention, had amassed more than 280,000 followers since joining the platform last month. He said his posts were viewed hundreds of thousands of times a day. Of note: Jensen, who appeared to be one of the nation's most-followed politicians on TikTok, told Axios that he hoped the platform would help him connect with millennials.What he's saying: In a video posted to Twitter late Thursday, Jensen said posts criticizing a controversial "60 minutes" story about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' vaccine rollout were taken down before he was "permanently banned without explanation." He told Axios several earlier posts had been flagged, but that he had appealed those decisions."It's really pretty confounding, but it sure feels like being canceled," he said in his video.The other side: A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the account was removed and said Jensen's posts violated community guidelines on misinformation related to COVID-19.She didn't specify which posts triggered the removal.Between the lines: The family doctor garnered large online followings — and backlash — for his past statements on COVID-19, including comments suggesting the possibility of inflated death tolls. A complaint challenging his medical license based on those comments was investigated and dismissed by state regulators last year.Jensen said he hadn't posted about COVID-19 or vaccines in the last 24 hours and couldn't recall if posts related to the pandemic were among those that triggered violation allegations in the past. "A complaint regarding [misinformation] regarding COVID-19 is so broad I don't know how to respond," he told Axios in a text. "It seems like anything that goes against the conventional mainstream might be construed as misinformation."This coverage is part of Axios Twin Cities, a newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.This post has been updated with additional comments. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

    NASA has delayed the first flight of its Mars helicopter to at least April 14 after an issue during a test.

  • Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam

    Egypt and Sudan on Saturday rejected an Ethiopian proposal to share data on the operations of its giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile after negotiations between the three countries in Kinshasa this week ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • 'Lost golden city of Luxor' discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

    "We spent a lot of time talking about mummies and talking about how they died," one archaeologist said. "This is the ritual of their lives."

  • South Asia surpasses grim milestone of 15 million COVID-19 cases: Reuters tally

    Coronavirus infections in the South Asia sub-region surpassed the grim milestone of 15 million on Saturday, a Reuters tally shows, led by India's record daily infections and vaccine shortages. The world's second-most populous country reported 145,384 new cases on Saturday, the fastest climb in the world and the country's fifth record this week, as well as 794 deaths.

  • SpaceX is spending $1,500 to make each Starlink terminal but customers will only be charged $499, its president says

    Each Starlink terminal used to cost SpaceX $3,000 to make. Now, they've been reduced to $1,500, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said.

  • The long-range forecast for the future of the world is looking dark and stormy

    A new 20-year-forecast for the world: increasingly fragmented and turbulent.The big picture: A major report put out this week by the National Intelligence Council reflects a present rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How the next two decades will unfold depends largely on whether new technologies will ultimately unite us — or continue to divide us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Many, if not most, of those trends identified in the new report from the U.S. government are trending negative."Shared global challenges — including climate change, disease, financial crises, and technology disruptions — are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country," the report's authors write.They predict that those intensifying challenges will collide with a geopolitical structure that will become increasingly fragmented and fragile, as the U.S. competes with China for global leadership while citizens of both democracies and autocracies grow more dissatisfied with their leaders.How it works: The Global Trends Report, which is compiled every four years, is an example of strategic foresight, the science — and art — of using past and present trends to produce different scenarios about the medium- and longer-term future.Rather than attempting to outright predict where we'll be in 20 years — which is all but impossible without an extremely accurate crystal ball — such efforts are meant to present policymakers with possibilities about where the world might be headed and information about the major trends that will shape the future.Details: The clearest trend lines are in demographics: Over the next 20 years, richer countries will grow older and in some cases even begin to shrink, while whatever slowing population growth exists will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.That will produce "extensive strains on infrastructure, education, and healthcare" in megacities that aren't prepared for it, the report's authors write.Another fairly certain trend line is intensifying climate change, which my Axios colleague Andrew Freedman reports "will lead to a less secure, more crisis-prone world that will strain global institutions."The social responses to these trends are less certain, but they'll play an even more important role in what the world will look like in 2040.The scarcest resource in the decades ahead won't be oil or rare earth metals, but social trust.According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, the majority of respondents in more than half of the countries polled are pessimistic that they and their families will be better off in five years — an increase of 5% from the previous year.Even more worrying are the growing social divisions within trust, which has been exacerbated by the deeply unequal experience of the pandemic.While trust in institutions has risen over the past 20 years among the more educated and wealthy portions of the population, more than half of the rest of the public during the past decade has said the "system" is failing them.By the numbers: There is real fear that decades of global progress against extreme poverty and disease may be petering out and even reversing. About 150 million people fell out of the global middle class last year, the first time that demographic shrank since the 1990s.Raised expectations suddenly dashed by the reversal of growth is a recipe for pessimism, anger and social fragmentation — all of which could be further stoked by the spread of the internet.What's next: The report lays out five scenarios for the future, ranging from a democratic renaissance led by a stronger and more united America to a chaotic world where no country is powerful enough to counter the challenges we face.Which future we get will depend in large part on technology — AI and automation, clean energy, gene editing and more.If technological progress can jump-start economic growth for all while forestalling the worst effects of climate change, the world in 2040 will be a much easier place to navigate.If it can't, we may look back on 2020 as the good old days.What to watch: Unexpected X-factors.Should we experience something truly world-changing — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a pandemic much more severe than COVID-19, a leap forward to true artificial general intelligence — all bets for the future are off.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Harry will return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on the advice of her doctors, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday, although Prince Harry is hoping to arrive back in the UK as early as Sunday. Prince Harry scrambled to arrange a flight as soon as he was informed of the death of his grandfather, anxious to be alongside his family as they mourn their patriarch, though he must obey Covid travel rules which means he will have to self-isolate on arrival. Meghan, 39, is due to begin maternity leave in around four weeks, with the couple’s second child, a daughter, thought to be due in June. With tensions in the family remaining high after the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, there had already been speculation that the Duchess would decide to remain in California rather than risk overshadowing the sombre occasion. The prospect that the Duke might not have flown back to London for the funeral was never on the cards, sources insisted, stressing that he had remained in close contact with his relatives. “He has spoken to everyone over the last 24 hours,” one said. “They are his family.”