NASA Shares Climate, Earth Science Resources at Folklife Festival

·3 min read

NASA Shares Climate, Earth Science Resources at Folklife Festival

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022

WASHINGTON , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the public are invited to explore the many ways space science helps families, communities, and our nation better understand our home planet and become more climate resilient through hands-on and virtual activities during NASA Day at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival Saturday, July 2, on the National Mall in Washington.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"NASA explores our own planet Earth, using the unique vantage point of space to observe how our planet's oceans, atmosphere, land, and ice work together as an Earth system," said Karen St. Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA Headquarters. "These observations grow our understanding of our planet's changing climate. That understanding means the agency can deliver more actionable science to inform decision makers from global leaders to city mayors seeking to mitigate, adapt to and respond to those climate changes."

Throughout the day, agency representatives will participate in various speaking events and activities. In addition, NASA will host a free, public exhibit featuring information about science, live demonstrations, and other family friendly activities.

The following is a list of activities taking place throughout the day (all times Eastern):

2 p.m. – Sustainable Seafood
Lawrence Friedl, associate director of NASA's Earth Applied Sciences Program, joins chefs and other speakers at the Foodways Kitchen to discuss how NASA Earth science data is used by anglers, farmers, and decision-makers to support sustainable practices.

3 p.m. – What is Sustainable Food Production?
NASA satellites play an increasingly important role in monitoring crops and their environmental conditions. St. Germain will moderate a panel discussion with leading subject matter experts, including John Piotti, president of American Farmland Trust; Jack Algiere, director of agroecology at Stone Barns Center; Seth Goldman, co-founder of PLNT Burger; and Mark Allison, a nationally renowned chef. The panel will stream live.

3 p.m. – Oysters and NASA
What does NASA have to do with the ocean? Find out at the Foodways Kitchen as we discuss the intersection of oysters, the Chesapeake Bay, and NASA.

The following events will be ongoing:

  • The Pocket Cinema will showcase NASA videos that dive into the science behind the global temperature record, explore the world's remote poles, and describe how agency data is used to support food security. The video playlist is available online.

  • Join team members at the People Powered Science station with family-focused, hands-on demonstrations of Earth science observations and emerging technology, linking NASA's global research directly to our backyards and neighborhoods.

A full schedule of events and more information about the festival are available here.

NASA's vantage point from space gives the agency a unique view of our home planet. For more than 50 years, agency satellites have provided open-source and publicly available data on Earth's land, water, temperature, weather, and climate.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-shares-climate-earth-science-resources-at-folklife-festival-301578306.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • James Webb Telescope's first full-color photos are coming

    The first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be released July 12 and the initial batch will include the deepest view of the universe yet taken.

  • Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars

    An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole. Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra.

  • Fossils: Cave woman one million years older than thought

    New research complicates our current understanding of where humans came from.

  • OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

    You know you're living in the space age when a rocket hits the moon, and the industry as a whole points to the sky and, like an angry teacher holding up a paper airplane, asks "Who launched this?!" Truly, that is what occurred this week as an unidentified rocket stage (!) impacted the lunar surface, forming a new and interesting crater and leaving us all wondering how it's possible to not know what happened. The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. Based on their observations and discussions, these self-appointed (though by no means lacking in expertise) object trackers determined that it was likely a piece of a SpaceX launch vehicle from 2015.

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Just Detected a Possible Roaming Black Hole Out in the Milky Way

    This discovery appeared in our galaxy nearly 5,000 light years away.

  • NASA’s return to the Moon just began with a private satellite launch

    NASA’s campaign to put astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972 kicked off with the launch of a private satellite early this morning. The microwave-sized Capstone spacecraft, built by Advanced Space, was launched by Rocket Lab, which went public last year. The mission’s goal is to explore a type of orbit around both the Earth and the Moon that hasn’t been visited before, and demonstrate the ability to keep track of the spacecraft’s location there without assistance from the ground.

  • NASA launch paves way for moon orbit space station

    Rocket carrying technology supporting NASA's "Artemis" space exploration program launched from New Zealand. (June 28)

  • Billionaires Are Racing to Space—and the Climate is Paying the Price

    Rocket exhaust is no friend of the atmosphere

  • A mystery rocket crashed into moon and left a 'double crater,' NASA says

    NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a double crater on the moon from a spacecraft impact. So far, no country has taken responsibility.

  • Endangered green sea turtles hatch in Tanzania

    STORY: Sea Sense says its program has recorded and protected over 6,800 nests, and more than 528,000 green and hawksbill turtle hatchlings have safely reached the sea to begin their long journey to adulthood.Green turtles are the most common sea turtle species in Tanzania, feeding on extensive seagrass meadows found along the Tanzania coast.According to Sea Sense, sea turtles in Tanzania are under threat as a result of centuries of human exploitation for food, oil, leather and ornaments, as well as mortality associated with incidental capture in the fishing industry, marine and land-based pollution and degradation of foraging habitats. Infrastructure development and coastal erosion poses a significant threat to nesting beaches.

  • Hurricanes decreasing everywhere but North Atlantic, study finds

    Story at a glance A new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found that the number of tropical cyclones has gone down over the past century everywhere except the North Atlantic. Tropical cyclones like hurricanes and typhoons have actually increased in the North Atlantic since the 1960s. While the frequency of tropical cyclones…

  • 'Game over for the internal combustion engine' as EU countries approve climate measures

    The European Union's 27 member countries have reached a deal to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035 following hard-fought talks.

  • Rocket Lab launches NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite on its scouting mission for a lunar space station

    NASA's CAPSTONE mission, which will chart a new orbit around the moon which will hopefully be used for a future crewed lunar space station, is underway after a successful launch on Tuesday morning. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle delivered the CAPSTONE satellite, which is roughly the size of a large microwave oven, to Earth orbit for step one of its lunar journey. The Electron rocket took off from Rocket Lab's launch facility in New Zealand at 5:55 AM ET, marking Rocket Lab's 27th flight for its launch vehicle, and its first ever with the moon as the intended destination.

  • Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant sucking CO2 from air

    Construction is due to begin on Wednesday on what could become the world's biggest plant to capture carbon dioxide from the air and deposit it underground, the company behind the nascent green technology said. Swiss start-up Climeworks AG said its second large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plant will be built in Iceland in 18-24 months, and have capacity to suck 36,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the air. That is a sliver of the 36 billion tonnes of energy-related CO2 emissions produced worldwide last year.

  • Fact check: Arctic sea ice declining despite false claims it's reached a 30-year high

    Arctic sea ice is declining despite claims it reached a 30-year high in May 2022

  • Washington astronaut returns to Earth, readies for next assignment & maybe a visit home

    “If I am lucky enough to fly again I can only hope that it is even close to how awesome that mission was.”

  • Fossils in the Cradle of Humankind site reignite debate on origins of humans

    Fossils of early human ancestors found in a South African cave system may be 1 million years older than first thought, according to a study published Monday..

  • Climate change is driving 2022 extreme heat and flooding

    Extreme weather events – from scorching heatwaves to unusually heavy downpours – have caused widespread upheaval across the globe this year, with thousands of people killed and millions more displaced. In the last three months, monsoon rains unleashed disastrous flooding in Bangladesh, and brutal heatwaves seared parts of South Asia and Europe. Meanwhile, prolonged drought has left millions on the brink of famine in East Africa.

  • U.N. chief Guterres warns of 'ocean emergency'

    STORY: About 7,000 people are expected to attend the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, including heads of state, scientists and NGOs, to assess progress in implementing a directive to protect marine life."Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an 'ocean emergency'," Guterres told the conference. "We must turn the tide."Guterres said there was a need for symbiotic business models that could help the ocean produce more food and generate more renewable energy.The ocean covers about 70% of the planet's surface, generating 50% of the oxygen and absorbing 25% of all carbon dioxide emissions.But climate change is pushing ocean temperatures to record levels and making it more acidic, he said, adding that some eight million tons of plastic waste enter the oceans each year.

  • Rubikon: Departure To Earth

    2056. A toxic cloud of pollution has swallowed the earth, killing untold numbers. The world's nations have dissolved, with all power now in the hands of giant corporations. The rich retreat to sealed biodomes while the poor choke and starve. On the space station Rubikon, Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden), and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir) weigh the fate of the planet’s survivors. Should these crewmembers risk their own lives on a rescue mission to the surface, or ignore the old world