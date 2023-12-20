NASA shares new photo of Uranus
NASA released new images of Uranus with rings showing outside the planet.
Blue Origin’s 24th mission is officially a success. The New Shepard rocket took off as planned this morning and the booster and crew capsule safely separated mid-flight and landed back on this great blue marble we call Earth.
The hip color for 2024 is turquoise. Turquoise marker lights in the Mercedes EQS sedan and S-class will indicate that the cars are moving autonomously.
People can't stop talking about weight loss drugs like Ozempic.
From inspirational bookends to Oprah-approved totes, we asked educators across the nation to help curate a list of things they love.
Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.
Sorrentino divulges all in his new book about his struggle with addiction, personal loss and his time in prison.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
With the release of Apple tvOS 17, Apple TV devices now support native VPN apps. One of the first to take advantage is the renowned NordVPN, as there’s now an app for Apple TV.
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
Amazon and Games Workshop have signed a full agreement to make TV shows and movies based on Warhammer 40,000. It may be a few years before you see those on the big or small screen, but Henry Cavill is on board as an executive producer.
'SNL' alum McKinnon returns to host, Billie Eilish brings the tunes and Weekend Update's joke swap fires up the social media.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
Here’s what to know about average engagement ring costs and how to pay for an engagement ring when you’re financing the purchase.
More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 70% off.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 31,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and it will arrive by Christmas.