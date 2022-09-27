NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space

NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Josephine Harvey
Hurricane Ian looks just as daunting from an orbit 254 miles above as it does closer to Earth.

NASA and the International Space Station on Tuesday shared footage of the storm as the space station passed over it:

Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane sometime on Wednesday. Strong winds began lashing the south coast of Cuba on Monday night.

The storm’s path is unclear, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has warned it may widely affect the state. He declared a statewide emergency and activated 5,000 National Guard troops to assist with relief efforts. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

