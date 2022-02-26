NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station

Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of the State Commission in Baikonur
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Rogozin
    Russian diplomat
  • Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - NASA on Friday shrugged off public comments from the head of its Russian counterpart suggesting U.S. sanctions imposed against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis could "destroy" U.S.-Russian teamwork on the International Space Station (ISS).

Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, took to Twitter on Thursday denouncing new constraints on high-tech exports to Russia that U.S. President Joe Biden said were designed to "degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program."

"Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS?" Rogozin asked in a series of tweets, according to a Reuters translation of his remarks. He also noted that orbital control of the space station, through periodic rocket thrusts to maintain a safe altitude, is exercised using engines of a Russian cargo craft docked to the ISS.

"If you block cooperation with us, then who is going to save the ISS from an uncontrolled descent from orbit and then falling onto the territory of the United States or Europe?" he wrote. "There is also a scenario where the 500-ton structure falls on India or China. Do you want to threaten them with this prospect? The ISS doesn't fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours."

Rogozin concluded his Twitter rant by urging the U.S. government to "disavow" what he called "Alzheimer's sanctions."

Asked for NASA's response to Rogozin's outburst, the U.S. space agency said in a statement it was continuing to work with all of its international partners, including Roscosmos, "for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station."

"The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space operations," NASA added. "No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in-orbit and ground-station operations."

Apart from Rogozin's Twitter rhetoric, longstanding U.S.-Russian collaboration aboard the orbiting research platform appeared to otherwise remain on solid footing, even as tensions between the two countries escalated over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NASA and Roscosmos issued statements this week saying that both agencies were still working toward a "crew exchange" deal under which the former Cold War space rivals would routinely share flights to ISS on each other's spacecrafts free of cost.

The laboratory outpost, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, is currently home to a crew of four Americans, two Russians and a German astronaut.

NASA said members of Expedition 66, which the current seven-member crew is designated, spent Friday studying how microgravity affects skin cells and plant genetics, as well as how to exercise more effectively in weightlessness.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hands off Ukraine!' Russian protesters, celebrities risk arrest to denounce Putin's war

    Risking arrest and intimidation, Russian citizens took to the streets to protest Putin's invasion, while some celebrities also spoke out.

  • Three Russian banks shrug off impact of U.S. sanctions after Ukraine invasion

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Three Russian banks including the country's biggest, Sberbank, on Friday played down the impact of sanctions imposed on them by the United States after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said they were continuing to work normally. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said U.S. banks must sever their correspondent banking ties with Sberbank within 30 days, and Britain said it would impose asset freezes against all major Russian banks. Russia's central bank said it would provide any support needed for sanctions-hit banks and was ready to use additional tools to maintain their stability and protect clients.

  • Mapped: 87 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN

    Data: UN; Map: Axios VisualsEighty-seven countries either voted for or co-sponsored a draft UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, though Russia used its veto to block it.Driving the news: Eleven Security Council members backed the resolution with only Russia voting against and China abstaining rather than backing Russia. Ahead of the vote, the U.S. and Albania led an effort to get as many countries to sign the resolution as possible to underscore Russia

  • China reports 249 new COVID cases, including dozens from Hong Kong

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 249 new confirmed coronavirus infections for Feb 25, health officials said on Saturday, up from 224 a day earlier, with a record number of imported cases including dozens among arrivals from Hong Kong, where infections are surging. Of the new cases, 156 were imported and 93 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said. Among the locally transmitted cases, 32 were in Inner Mongolia, nearly all in its capital of Hohhot, while 30 were in the southern province of Guangdong, including 19 in Dongguan and 9 in the city of Shenzhen.

  • California reps ask US for new water study at former base

    Two California congressmembers are asking the federal government to study whether there’s evidence that potential toxic and contaminated drinking water at Fort Ord can be tied to specific cancers and other diseases. “Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to our servicemembers and their families,” said Reps. Katie Porter and Jimmy Panetta in a letter to the director of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The request follows an Associated Press report earlier this week about hundreds of people who lived and served near the Army base who are concerned that their health problems might be tied to chemicals there.

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Tens of thousands flee Ukraine after Russian invasionWhite House asks Congress for $6.4 billion to aid UkraineU.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov Zelensky says Russia to storm Kyiv tonightChina lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of UkraineNATO Response Force deploys for first timeUkraine's energy ministry says Russian forces at Chernobyl holding staff hostageRussia moves to restrict Facebook access amid Ukraine invasionZelensky to EU leaders: "This might be the last time you se

  • US: Moscow 'resorting to outright lies'

    The U.S. State Department blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian troops continue to bear down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. "Moscow is resorting to outright lies," said Spokesman Ned Price. (Feb. 25)

  • ‘Ozark’ Hits 2-Year High in Nielsen Streaming Rankings

    Netflix’s Ozark hit a rarely seen mark in the U.S. streaming rankings for the week of Jan. 24-30. The drama, whose fourth season debuted Jan. 21, topped 4 billion minutes of viewing — 4.095 billion, to be precise. That’s the best for any streaming title in nearly two years, and only the fourth time any […]

  • Colorado PERA to divest $7.2 million from Russian bank

    Colorado’s state pension fund will divest $7.2 million from a Russian bank as part of federal sanctions on Russia President Joe Biden announced this week, according to a spokesperson for the Public Employees’ Retirement Association.

  • Russian space chief threatens International Space Station over sanctions

    Russia's space agency chief said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia's invasion into Ukraine could potentially destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS). After President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS's current...

  • Putin Wants Revenge Not Just on Ukraine But on the U.S. and Its Allies

    Among the many threats he issued in his declaration of war, the most chilling was reserved not for Ukraine but for the “outside forces”

  • Russia launches military attack on Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from Ukraine after Russia further invaded the country.

  • A Key Democrat blames the Ukraine crisis on the lack of response to Putin in recent years including for his 2016 US election interference

    Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware compared this moment to 1939 and said Putin in recent years had been given "the mistaken impression that perhaps we were divided."

  • Pentagon Official: Russia Has Lost ‘Momentum’ in Ukraine Invasion

    A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.

  • Swimming with Sharks

    ABC News’ Amy Robach snorkels with sharks to learn about ways climate change could affect the spectacular wildlife in the Galápagos Islands.

  • The search for the origins of mankind leads here: 19.4N, 33.7E

    It is an unassuming patch of desert, about 250 miles north of Khartoum in Sudan, but it may be the ancestral homeland of everyone alive today.

  • Ukraine President To EU Leaders: 'This Might Be The Last Time You See Me Alive'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stood defiant against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his country.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Montana leaders denounce invasion of Ukraine by Russia

    Mother and daughter Olena Henley and Alyona Shvets immigrated from Ukraine to Montana in 2005.

  • Report: 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello departing to become Kentucky’s OC

    The 49ers will have to continue shuffling roles within their offensive coaching staff. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is leaving San Francisco to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who just rejoined the 49ers’ division-rival Rams as Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator. Scangarello was in his second stint [more]