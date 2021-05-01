In a NASA simulation of an asteroid impact, scientists concluded they couldn't stop a space rock from decimating Europe

Aylin Woodward,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·6 min read
asteroid earth fly by
An artist's illustration of asteroids flying by Earth. Peter Carril/ESA

Scientists around the world have been bamboozled this week by a fictitious asteroid heading toward Earth.

A group of experts from US and European space agencies attended a week-long exercise led by NASA in which they faced a hypothetical scenario: An asteroid 35 million miles away was approaching the planet and could hit within six months.

With each passing day of the exercise, the participants learned more about the asteroid's size, trajectory, and chance of impact. Then they had to cooperate and use their technological knowledge to see if anything could be done to stop the space rock.

The experts fell short. The group determined that none of Earth's existing technologies could stop the hypothetical asteroid from striking given the six-month timeframe of the simulation. In this alternate reality, the asteroid crashed into eastern Europe.

As far as we know, no asteroids currently pose a threat to Earth in this way. But an estimated two-thirds of asteroids 460 feet in size or bigger - large enough to wreak considerable havoc - remain undiscovered. That's why NASA and other agencies are attempting to prepare for such a situation.

"These exercises ultimately help the planetary-defense community communicate with each other and with our governments to ensure we are all coordinated should a potential impact threat be identified in the future," Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer, said in a press release.

6 months is not enough time to prepare for an asteroid impact

The fictitious asteroid in the simulation was called 2021PDC. In NASA's scenario, it was first "spotted" on April 19, at which time it was thought to have a 5% of hitting our planet on October 20, six months after its discovery date.

But Day 2 of the exercise fast-forwarded to May 2, when new impact-trajectory calculations showed that 2021PDC would almost certainly hit either Europe or northern Africa. The participants in the simulation considered various missions in which spacecraft could try to destroy the asteroid or deflect it off its path.

hypothetical impact
The predicted impact region for 2021 PDC on Day 2 of a NASA-led asteroid-impact simulation. NASA/JPL

But they concluded that such missions wouldn't be able to get off the ground in the short amount of time before the asteroid's impact.

"If confronted with the 2021PDC hypothetical scenario in real life, we would not be able us to launch any spacecraft on such short notice with current capabilities," the participants said.

They also considered trying to blow up or disrupt the asteroid using a nuclear explosive device.

"Deploying a nuclear disruption mission could significantly reduce the risk of impact damage," they found.

Still, the simulation stipulated that 2021PDC could be anywhere from 114 feet to half a mile in size, so the chance that a nuke could make a dent was uncertain.

Day 3 of the exercise skipped ahead to June 30, and Earth's future looked grim: 2021PDC's impact trajectory showed it headed for eastern Europe. By Day 4, which fast-forwarded to a week before the asteroid impact, there was a 99% chance the asteroid would hit near the border between Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria. The explosion would bring as much energy as a large nuclear bomb.

All that could be done was evacuate the affected regions ahead of time.

Most asteroids fly under the radar, and many are spotted too late

dinosaur asteroid meteor
An artist's depiction of the moment the Chicxulub asteroid struck the land that is now Mexico 66 million years ago. Chase Stone

It's tempting to assume that in the real world, astronomers would spot an asteroid akin to 2021PDC with much more notice than six months. But the world's ability to surveil near-Earth objects (NEOs) is woefully incomplete.

Any space rock with an orbit that takes it within 125 million miles of the sun is considered an NEO. But Johnson said in July that NASA thinks "we've only found about a third of the population of asteroids that are out there that could represent an impact hazard to the Earth."

Of course, humanity hopes to avoid a surprise like the dinosaurs got 65 million years ago, when a 6-mile-wide asteroid crashed into the Earth. But in recent years, scientists have missed plenty of large, dangerous objects that came close.

comet neowise japan
Comet Neowise appears in the sky over Nayoro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 11, 2020. Nayoro Observatory via Reuters

Comet Neowise, a 3-mile-wide chunk of space ice, passed with 64 million miles of Earth in July. Nobody knew that comet existed until a NASA space telescope discovered it approaching four months prior.

In 2013, a meteor about 65 feet in diameter entered the atmosphere traveling 40,000 mph. It exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, without warning, sending out a shock wave that broke windows and damaged buildings across the region. More than 1,400 people were injured.

asteroid russia Chelyabinsk
The Chelyabinsk meteor streaking across the Russian sky. AP

And in 2019, a 427-foot-wide, "city-killer" asteroid flew within 45,000 miles of Earth. NASA had almost no warning about it.

That's because currently, the only way scientists can track an NEO is by pointing one of Earth's limited number of powerful telescopes in the right direction at the right time.

To address that problem, NASA announced two years ago that it would launch a new space telescope dedicated to watching for hazardous asteroids. That telescope, named the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission, along with the European Space Agency's newly launched Test-Bed Telescope and the Flyeye Telescope that's being built in Italy, should eventually bolster the number of NEOs we can track.

NASA is testing ways to stymie an asteroid

DART nasa asteroid mission spacecraft
An illustration of the DART spacecraft near an asteroid. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

NASA has investigated the options scientists would have if they were to find a dangerous asteroid on a collision course with Earth. These include detonating an explosive device near the space rock, as the exercise participants suggested, or firing lasers that could heat up and vaporize the asteroid enough to change its path.

Another possibility is sending a spacecraft up to slam into an oncoming asteroid, thereby knocking it off its trajectory. This is the strategy NASA is most serious about: Later this year, the agency is scheduled to launch a test of such a technology. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will send a spacecraft to the asteroid Dimorphos and purposefully hit it in the fall of 2022.

NASA hopes that collision will change Dimorphos's orbit. While that asteroid isn't a threat to Earth, the mission could prove that redirecting an asteroid is possible with enough lead time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA Team Celebrate Mars Helicopter's Fourth Flight

    NASA said its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter successfully completed its fourth flight on April 30.In a statement, Nasa said the helicopter took off and climbed to an altitude of 16 feet (5 meters) before flying south approximately 436 feet (133 meters) and then back, for an 872-foot (266-meter) round trip.NASA said Ingenuity was in the air for a total of 117 seconds.“We also managed to capture lots of images during the flight with the color camera and with Ingenuity’s black-and-white navigation camera, which tracks surface features as it flies,” the statement added. Credit: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory via Storyful

  • Mars helicopter chalks up fourth successful flight

    The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity shifts into new operational test phase

    After exceeding all expectations with its initial four test flights, the first ever by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, NASA's tiny Mars robot helicopter Ingenuity is ready for graduation. The U.S. space agency announced on Friday that Ingenuity is shifting from a pure proof-of-concept, technology demonstration mode to a more ambitious mission gauging how aerial scouting and other functions might benefit future scientific exploration of the Red Planet. Ingenuity's 30-day planned project extension was outlined during a briefing from its mission control center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, where the twin-rotor aircraft was designed and built.

  • Biden administration needs to walk the walk on second chances for prisoners

    The Department of Justice routinely opposes releases, doing so in clearly meritorious cases.

  • NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter a surprise second mission on Mars

    Ingenuity's flights have gone so well that NASA has completely changed its plans. The helicopter gets at least another month to test new capabilities.

  • 29,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong: Get this heavenly mattress topper for just $40

    It's so critical that we all get enough high-quality sleep each night, but it's not always easy to get a full night's sleep on the same ratty old mattress you've been using for a decade. The good news is that doesn't mean you need to run out and spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress. You should try revitalizing your current mattress before you opt for any other solutions that will cost you much more money. And it just so happens that Amazon is running an awesome sale right now on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill with the lowest prices of the year so far on both the Queen size and the King size pillow toppers. That means it's the perfect time to find out what tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have been raving about all this time. This mattress topper has nearly 30,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and prices right now start at just $39.90! So many studies have found that millions of Americans suffer from some type of sleep problem. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to turn to drugs as a quick solution. Some doctors say that being dependant on sleeping pills or even antihistamines like Benedryl can become a problem. On top of that, some experts say that using antihistamines as a sleep aid is actually as bad just for you as bad as not getting enough sleep. Quality sleep is said to be crucial to your health and energy levels, and some situations really do warrant medication. But more often than you might think, environmental issues are to blame when you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need. Other times, however, it's your worn-out old mattress that's the culprit. Do you want to give yourself the best possible chance at getting a good night's sleep? You need a mattress that's both supportive and comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn't retain too much heat. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there's an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it. Head over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is. This topper is wonderfully plush and comfortable, but it doesn't sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don't want to take our word for it, how about the word of more than 25,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars? It's a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable. Definitely check it out while it's on sale with deep discounts — the $60 Queen size mattress topper is down to $39.95 and the King is on sale for just $59.90 instead of $90! Here are some of the key details about this item: The Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill arrives in a vacuum-sealed package, so you'll need to spread it out for a few days before it expands to its normal thickness To re-fluff the mattress topper any time, lay it out in the sun for a few hours or put it in the drier for a few minutes on the lowest heat setting This ultra-soft, luxurious mattress topper is also cool and breathable Many comparable products have a diamond quilting seam, but the square shape Oaskys uses is said to be more comfortable and supportive. The square jacquard also prevents the filling from bunching Machine washable — be sure to tumble dry on low heat, or lay it out to air dry Made with 100% cotton and stuffed with hypoallergenic down-alternative fill

  • Could the new Captain America be flying into Spider-Man's neighborhood?

    While this very well might be part of a long-standing trolling battle with his fellow Avenger, Anthony Mackie posted to social media a video of himself that led many to think his new Captain America could be meeting Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the big screen again. Surrounded by a special effects blue screen, Mackie is seen in his new Captain America suit as he slowly glides across the frame, supported by wires, with a cheesy smile on his face. Mackie wrote in the caption.

  • Netflix Drops Trailer for New Dennis Quaid Movie ‘Blue Miracle’—and This One’s Already Pulling at the Heartstrings

    Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales are pulling at our heartstrings, thanks to this brand-new trailer.Netflix just dropped the first official teaser for Blue...

  • NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

    U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest. A SpaceX spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 12 Best-Selling Electric Vehicles of 2021 (So Far)

    Sales of electric vehicles are booming. After almost a decade of hype, there are some signs that the electric vehicle revolution is finally coming to pass. There were 19 EVs for sale in the United States in the first quarter of 2021, plus many more hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

  • NASA wants to use its Mars helicopter to support Perseverance rover

    After making history and completing two additional flights, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter could soon attempt even more ambitious forays into the skies of the Red Planet.

  • Straight Out of  Armageddon : NASA Tests Asteroid Impact Before Crashing Spacecraft Into One

    Experts walked through a fictional asteroid planning exercise at the International Academy of Astronauts Planetary Defense Conference 2021 in Vienna this week

  • FAA auditing Boeing minor design change process after 737 MAX issue

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is auditing Boeing Co's process for making minor design changes across its product line after a 737 MAX manufacturing issue grounded dozens of planes, the regulator said on Thursday. The FAA is also investigating the origin of the electrical manufacturing issue disclosed on April 7 that led to the grounding of 109 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide, including 71 in the United States, it added. Boeing responded that it looks "forward to ongoing engagement with, and direction from, the FAA as we continuously improve safety and quality in our processes."

  • We’ve survived the worst year of our lives. Let’s not lose our minds over a hot dog.

    It was my first real day back in the world, and my first baseball game in almost two years. We should have been grateful, but we got frustrated.

  • The foolproof vinaigrette technique every home cook should know

    We're getting back to basics with a simple 3 to 1 oil to vinegar ratio with versatile ingredients to create a simple no-fuss vinaigrette.

  • This 80-Year-Old Bombardier B-7 Snowmobile Still Runs—and Now It Can Be Yours

    The gorgeous snow cruiser has a 90 hp Ford flathead V-8 under the hood.

  • NASA can’t let the Crew Dragon crew come home

    The first formal crewed mission to the International Space Station using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket was a historic achievement for both NASA and SpaceX. The four-astronaut roster that made the trip from Earth to the orbiting laboratory arrived on November 16th of 2020, which means that as it's the end of April 2021, it's time to come home and make room for the next ISS expedition to get underway. Unfortunately, despite a planned return on April 28th, the crew is still in space, and as of right now there is no official date for them to come back. The crew was first scheduled to depart the ISS on April 28th and once it became apparent that that date wouldn't work, the space agency opted for April 30th instead. That plan was canceled as well. So, what kind of incredible, all-powerful force could keep NASA from bringing its astronauts home? Mother Nature, of course! According to releases from NASA, the weather off of the coast of Florida where the recovery of the capsule was supposed to take place is not ideal. It's remained poor for several days, and pushing the departure date back by two days didn't allow enough time for the weather system to clear out and make way for sunny skies. The crew gets at least a few extra days in space, but it's still unclear exactly when they'll be coming home. NASA's latest announcement: NASA and SpaceX have decided to move Crew-1’s undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which continue to predict wind speeds above the return criteria. Mission teams from NASA and SpaceX will meet again on Friday to further review opportunities for the safe return of Crew-1. Crew Dragon is in great health on the space station, and teams will continue to look for the optimal conditions for both splashdown and recovery. Because the next expedition crew has already arrived at the space station, the four-person crew that was supposed to leave days ago bumps the total number of current ISS inhabitants to 11. That's a pretty big number considering the typical operation crew is between six and eight, but the space station has plenty of resources for everyone, and a wealth of extra food, water, and breathable air to accommodate situations like this. We don't know for sure when the first Crew Dragon mission crew will be able to return, but it will be sooner rather than later. NASA is eager to continue its Commercial Crew Program success with additional SpaceX launches in the near future, so we should expect a regular Crew Dragon presence on the ISS.

  • Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

    Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased. The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus's resurrection, is one of the most colourful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season, usually attended by many pilgrims. This season's religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy.

  • How to watch the new Kate Winslet show everyone's talking about

    Kate Winslet stars in new HBO miniseries "Mare of Easttown," which will be streaming weekly starting April 18.