NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision

MARCIA DUNN
·4 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft closed in on an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

The galactic grand slam was set to occur at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (9.6 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.

Telescopes around the world and in space were poised to capture the spectacle. Though the impact should be immediately obvious — with Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceasing — it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.

The $325 million mission is the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.

“No, this is not a movie plot,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted earlier in the day. ”We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high,” he said in a prerecorded video.

Monday's target: a 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.

The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.

Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.

A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.

Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds (570 kilograms), compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds (5 billion kilograms). But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.

The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1% might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.

Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.

“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.

The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s dramatic action aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.

Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot (140-meter) range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1% of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.

The Vera Rubin Observatory, nearing completion in Chile by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Energy Department, promises to revolutionize the field of asteroid discovery, Lu noted.

Finding and tracking asteroids, “That’s still the name of the game here. That’s the thing that has to happen in order to protect the Earth,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

    Here's how to spot Jupiter and its tonal bands tonight.

  • NASA postpones decision on rolling Artemis I back to the Vehicle Assembly Building due to Tropical Storm Ian

    NASA is holding off on a decision on whether or not to rollback Artemis I to the Vehicle Assembly Building as weather forecasts indicated more favorable conditions for a launch.

  • Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base

    The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

  • Mysterious light streaks across North Carolina sky, photos show. What was it?

    “Never have seen anything so distinct like this.”

  • Blue Origin's Rocket Crashed. What Does That Mean for Virgin Galactic?

    Don't look now, but Blue Origin just had another "anomaly" -- and the future for investing in space tourism just got a little bit less certain. On Monday, Sept. 12, an unmanned New Shepard rocket operated by Blue Origin -- the space tourism venture established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos -- suffered a booster failure about a minute after launch. The good news is that the rocket's escape capsule operated as designed, boosting away from the rocket core and then parachuting back down to Earth.

  • Why Nvidia's New Lovelace Chip Is Bad News for Jay Powell

    Last week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled its new RTX graphics chips based on its "Lovelace" architecture. The chips have some impressive performance metrics, making an exciting leap forward in performance over the prior Ampere generation. The highest-end RTX Lovelace 4090 graphics cards will retail for $1,599, and the 4080 cards will go for a lower range, between $899 and $1,199.

  • NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Here’s how to watch.

    DART aims to knock the asteroid Dimorphos off course in first-ever test of new planetary defense system.

  • A Theory About Ancient Israel and Opium May Have Just Been Proved

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyArchaeologists excavating outside of Tel Aviv, Israel have unearthed evidence of the narcotic opium in 3,400-year-old graves. The opium was discovered in eight pottery containers found as part of a series of Late Bronze Ag burials. The surprising announcement raises a whole host of questions. How did the substance get there? What was opium used for? And, why was it discovered in graves?The graves themselves were excavated in 2012 as p

  • Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

    Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm.

  • Google's Bay View is the 2022 Structures honoree for Best Campus

    Bay View, Google's new campus on the edge of Moffett Field, took five years to build and more than a decade to develop. Its influence on design, sustainability and work will be felt for far longer.

  • Watch the asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft make its 6-million-mile shot today

    One of NASA's biggest crowd-pleasers in years is about to reach its denouement: if all goes well, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (or rather guided anti-space-rock missile) will impact its target at around 14,700 miles per hour. DART was launched last November and has spent the intervening months positioning itself for a perfect shot on Dimorphos, a 525-foot-wide asteroid in orbit around Didymos, half a mile wide (and more the type we'd need to worry about, planetarily speaking). DART itself will smack straight into Dimorphos, not to annihilate it or send it careening back out of the solar system, but just to affect its orbit enough that researchers back here on Earth can tell whether this technique would actually work in an emergency.

  • NASA will roll Artemis I's SLS rocket back to VAB due to Hurricane Ian

    NASA managers have decided to roll the Artemis I moon rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after the latest Hurricane Ian forecasts.

  • USDA’s $2.8 billion for ‘climate-smart’ agricultural projects is a ‘huge step’ in fighting climate change

    In an effort to address climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in new revenue streams and research for farmers and other agriculture producers who embrace practices to improve soils and mitigate carbon emissions. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack initially announced $1 billion for the program; that amount was nearly tripled based on the strength of the proposals received. There is also a financing initiative that looks to create incentives for “climate-smart” farmers who take steps to mitigate carbon in their practices, as well as to create a market for commodities produced this way.

  • The most precise test of General Relativity ever conducted just happened in space

    In 2018, Dwayne Johnson took his particular brand of action hero to the world’s tallest fictional skyscraper in the appropriately named action film Skyscraper. The building in question stands an astonishing 1,060 meters tall, overshadowing the world’s tallest real building, the Burj Khalifa, which comes in at 830 meters. At one point Johnson’s character, Will Sawyer, finds himself clinging for his life from the top of the building with plenty of opportunity to plummet to his death. Of course, he

  • Switzerland To Dispose 10M Expired COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Moderna

    Switzerland would have to discard 10.3 million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said Saturday. The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the shots after the doses expired. It told the news agency that 2.5 million doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium. The ministry confirmed an initial report, which estimated that the destroyed doses would be worth around CHF280 milli

  • SpaceX expands Starlink constellation

    SpaceX on Saturday launched 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX is building to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. (Sept. 24)

  • Saudi Arabia plans to send its first female astronaut into orbit on a SpaceX rocket after striking a deal with Axiom

    Axiom Space provided two Saudi astronauts with seats on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

  • As drought worsens, Oklahoma ranchers look to the state for relief

    As the frequency of extreme weather, like droughts, increases across Oklahoma, farmers and ranchers are looking to the state for emergency assistance

  • NASA Is About to Crash Into an Asteroid. Here's How to Watch.

    An asteroid minding its own business not too far from Earth is about to get knocked about by a visitor from our planet. On Monday, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, is set to collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that is the moon of a larger space rock, Didymos. While these two near-Earth objects pose no immediate threat to our world, NASA launched DART last year to test a technique that could one day be used for planetary defense. Here’s what you need to know about

  • See inside the luxury bunkers where the super-rich reportedly plan to save themselves from a future apocalypse

    Companies like Vivos and Rising S offer luxury shelters with amenities that include underground pools, gardens, horse stables, and entire villages.