NASA spacecraft lands on Earth with asteroid samples for analysis
A NASA spacecraft containing samples from a nearby asteroid returned to Earth after a seven-year mission.
Seven years ago, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to collect asteroid samples from the near-Earth object Bennu. Today, the samples made landfall on Earth, closing a long-awaited chapter for the mission.
Google has announced another subsea cable system, as the internet giant strives to bolster its internet infrastructure and get more people using its array of cloud-based services. Dubbed "Nuvem," the new cable represents one of more than a dozen cables that Google has invested in through the years, starting with Unity, which went into operation in 2010, stretching more than 6,000 miles across the Pacific from Japan to California. While most of these cables were created in partnership with other companies, Google completed its first entirely private subsea cable project in 2019 with Curie, traversing from California down to Chile.
Some highly regarded universities are licensing their name for use by for-profit schools.
Europa is one of the objects in our solar system that's under observation for potentially having the conditions to support life.
The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.
