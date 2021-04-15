NASA spacecraft leaves mess after grabbing asteroid samples

This combination of 2019 and 2021 images made available by NASA shows how the local surface of Bennu changed after the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft took a sample of the asteroid on Oct. 20, 2020. The earlier image, top, was taken on March 7, 2019, and the bottom was taken on April 7, 2021, as part of final observations to document the surface after sample acquisition. The Nightingale site is located in the relatively clear patch just above the crater's center – visible in the center of the earlier image. The large, dark boulder located at the center right measures 43 feet (13 meters) on its longest axis. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona via AP)
MARCIA DUNN
·1 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft left a mess at an asteroid when it grabbed a load of rubble last year for return to Earth, new pictures revealed Thursday.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft made one final flyby of asteroid Bennu on April 7 to take photos of the disturbance left by October’s sample collection.

A depression is visible where Osiris-Rex penetrated the asteroid's surface. Boulders were hurled by the pressurized nitrogen gas that was fired at the ground to churn up material for vacuuming, and by the spacecraft's getaway thruster. One 1-ton boulder was flung an estimated 40 feet (12 meters).

The Osiris-Rex team meticulously plotted the final flyover to ensure the best shots. The pictures were taken around noontime to avoid shadows and better see the changes on Bennu's rocky surface.

“These observations were not in the original mission plan, so we were excited to go back and document what we did,” the University of Arizona's Dathon Golish said in a statement.

Osiris-Rex will depart Bennu’s vicinity next month and head back toward Earth with its precious 2-pound (1-kilogram) sample load. It’s due to arrive in 2023.

The solar-orbiting, carbon-rich asteroid is 182 million miles (293 million kilometers) from Earth. By studying pieces of it, scientists hope to better understand how our solar system's planets formed and how people should react if an asteroid endangers Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • The US is facing a supply-chain crisis as 21 cargo ships float off the coast of LA waiting to dock

    Port delays in Southern California are helping drive shortages and delivery delays in the US, as massive cargo ships wait weeks to dock and unload.

  • This Is Our First Look at the Air Force’s Secret New Fighter Jet

    Here's everything we can see on the mysterious sixth-generation plane.

  • 'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

    If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them? Researchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex population during the estimated 2.4 million years that this fearsome species inhabited western North America during the twilight of the age of dinosaurs. They considered factors including the size of its geographic range, its body mass, growth pattern, age at sexual maturity, life expectancy, duration of a single generation and the total time that T. rex existed before extinction 66 million years ago.

  • Hadrian is building the factories of the future for rocket ships and advanced manufacturing

    If the eight person team behind the new startup Hadrian has their way, they'll have transformed the manufacturing industry within the next decade. At least, that's the goal for the new San Francisco-based startup, founded only last year, which has set its sights on building out a new model for advanced manufacturing to enable the satellite, space ship, and advanced energy technology companies to build the future they envision better and faster. "We view our job as to provide the world’s most efficient space and defense component factory," said Hadrian founder, Chris Power.

  • As China ramps up military flights around Taiwan, another quieter mission continues at sea

    Chinese flights near Taiwan have increased in recent weeks, and the planes involved hint at a larger effort to improve China's military capabilities.

  • Study warns that we might mess up when searching for life in space

    In the world of astronomy, there would be no bigger accomplishment than finding life on a planet outside of Earth. We know there's no intelligent life in our solar system outside of Earth. There's still a chance we find some form of life on Mars or, better yet, beneath the icy crusts of moons like Enceladus or Europa, but if we want to find extraterrestrial life we might have to look to other star systems for it. That means attempting to glean information from observations made at an incredible distance, and as a new research paper published in AGU Advances points out, we might end up "finding" life that isn't really there. In the paper, the authors explain that current telescope technology may ultimately produce false positives when researchers are trying to find signs of life in other worlds. They say that while we may be able to detect the presence of oxygen in a planet's atmosphere with greater and greater reliability, this isn't enough to declare a planet habitable, much less determine if there's life present there. Telescopes capable of "characterizing planetary environments" would be absolutely critical for scientists hoping to prove life exists on another world. This means detecting other so-called "biosignatures" that hint at the presence of life in addition to the fact that a planet may have oxygen available. "This is useful because it shows there are ways to get oxygen in the atmosphere without life, but there are other observations you can make to help distinguish these false positives from the real deal," Joshua Krissansen-Totton, first author of the study, said in a statement. "For each scenario, we try to say what your telescope would need to be able to do to distinguish this from biological oxygen." The issue here isn't so much that oxygen is a poor indicator of life. Indeed, oxygen is, as far as we know, required for life to exist on a planet, so finding it in a planet's atmosphere would be a very big step toward determining habitability. However, we know that oxygen could exist on a planet without life, since the breakdown of water from radiation could also cause oxygen to built up in a planet's atmosphere. At the same time, geological events can produce an abundance of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and seeing all of these gasses together around a planet might make scientists jump to the conclusion that there is life there when in reality it's nothing more than a wet, lifeless rock. "If you run the model for Earth, with what we think was the initial inventory of volatiles, you reliably get the same outcome every time—without life you don't get oxygen in the atmosphere," Krissansen-Totton explains. "But we also found multiple scenarios where you can get oxygen without life."

  • Study: 2.5 billion T. rex roamed Earth, but not all at once

    One Tyrannosaurus rex seems scary enough. Using calculations based on body size, sexual maturity and the creatures' energy needs, a team at the University of California, Berkeley figured out just how many T. rex lived over 127,000 generations, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science. It’s a first-of-its-kind number, but just an estimate with a margin of error that is the size of a T. rex. The species roamed North America for about 1.2 million to 3.6 million years, meaning the T. rex population density was small at any one moment.

  • Remnants of an ancient planet buried inside the Earth may be the cause of a weak spot in the magnetic field

    There's a growing weak spot in Earth's magnetic field. Scientists say it may be due to giant pieces of an ancient planet buried inside Earth.

  • NASA's InSight Mars lander is going into emergency hibernation. If it can't save its batteries, it could die.

    The InSight lander is shutting down nonessential operations to save energy. An out-of-season dust storm could end its life on Mars.

  • 'It's a sign': Buddhist temple clock that stopped during Fukushima earthquake restarts after a decade

    An 100-year-old clock that stopped working after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 has been rattled back to life by a recent quake. Bunshun Sakano, the head priest of Fumonji Temple, in the Miyagi Prefecture town of Yamamoto, said he has been “inspired” by the clock suddenly restarting. “It’s like a sign of encouragement that real restoration of the area is coming,” he told the Mainichi newspaper,. He said it had hardened his resolve to do more for local people still suffering the after-effects of what is known as the Great East Japan Earthquake. Mr Sakano purchased the clock in an antique shop in nearby Fukushima Prefecture a few years before the magnitude 9 tremor, the worst natural disaster in Japan’s history.

  • Meteor shower with a dozen meteors an hour kicks off this weekend. How to see Lyrids

    It’s more common to see between 10 and 20 meteors an hour.

  • Researchers estimate 2.5 billion Tyrannosaurus rex inhabited the Earth

    For the first time, scientists have estimated how many Tyrannosaurus rex, the so-called king of dinosaurs, once roamed the Earth. Why it matters: The number is staggering: 2.5 billion Tyrannosaurus rex lived and died during the roughly 2.4 million years the species survived on the planet, according to a new study set to be published in the journal Science on Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe study may help contextualize the fossil record and the rarity of finding certain fossilized prehistoric organisms, according to lead researcher Charles Marshall, director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology."I mean, to me, it's just amazing we could have come up with a number," Marshall told Axios. "Some people have asked me, 'How does your number compare to other numbers of the total that have ever lived?' The answer is it doesn't because there weren't any."How it works: The team of researchers couldn't use the limited fossil record to estimate the species' population, so they instead used Damuth’s Law, which describes a relationship between population density and body mass.The relationship, used in population ecology, generally states that species with larger body sizes tend to have lower population densities.The researchers then computed the average body mass of a T. rex, settling on a mean of 5,200 kilograms (roughly 11,460 pounds).Using the body mass, the team calculated that the species had a population density of around one individual per 40 square miles.By the numbers: With this information and an estimated geographic area that the species occupied, the researchers were able to approximate that about 20,000 T. rex were alive at any given time that the species lived on the planet.To find the total number of T. rex that walked the Earth, the team multiplied the species' standing population by the number of generations it spanned (around 127,000), which they determined by dividing how long the species survived by its estimated generation time of 19 years.The researchers noted that their estimated population density for the species would translate to roughly 3,800 T. rex in an area the size of California and just two in an area the size of Washington, D.C.Yes, but: Marshall said the precision of the analysis was "low" and this was primarily due to uncertainty about the accuracy of the relationship between living animals' body mass and their population density, rather than the paleontological data the team used.James Clark, a professor of biology at George Washington University who did not participate in the study, said the research didn't reach a definitive conclusion but showed the difficulties of estimating the lives of extinct animals."It's an exercise in what you can and can't tell," Clark said. "It gives you the chance to say, 'Wow, there really were a lot of these things, and we're not getting a lot of them captured in the fossil record.'"Go deeper: How the meteor that killed dinosaurs created modern forestsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Cuba's Raul Castro is stepping down as head of its Communist Party

    Raul Castro steps down as secretary-general of the Communist Party of Cuba, the most powerful position in the country. President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who represents a younger generation, will take over.

  • 10 Best Motorcycle Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best motorcycle companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the motorcycle industry’s outlook for 2021 and go directly to 5 Best Motorcycle Companies in the World. The motorcycle industry witnessed robust growth in the last two decades as millions of […]

  • Successful test flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin completed on Wednesday (April 14) a successful test flight of its New Shepard NS-15 rocket.This was the 15th launch of New Shepard. The previous fourteen were also successful.The rocket flew to the edge of space where booster and crew capsule separated. The booster made a smooth vertical landing near the launch pad and the capsule came down in the west Texas desert with the aid of parachutes.Blue Origin is the private spaceflight company started by Amazon founder Bezos, which faces stiff competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX.Blue Origin has fallen far behind SpaceX on orbital transportation, and lost out to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) on billions of dollars' worth of U.S. national security launch contracts which begin in 2022.Now, Blue Origin is battling to win a competition with SpaceX and Dynetics to develop a new lunar lander for NASA's potentially multibillion-dollar push to return humans to the moon in a few years.

  • Putin critics cite Sputnik V vaccine debacle as attempt to further divide Europe

    The COVID-19 vaccine that Russia approved for use last August, before undergoing crucial phase III trials, appears to be another tool in Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of political tricks designed to ensure Russia's status as a global power.

  • Bitcoin hits another record above $64,000 ahead of Coinbase IPO

    Bitcoin's reached another all-time high on Wednesday as Coinbase is set to make history as the first major crypto company to go public.

  • Pete Davidson To Topline ‘I Slept with Joey Ramone’ Biopic From Netflix & STXfilms

    Pete Davidson is set to star in I Slept with Joey Ramone, a biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk that is being produced by Netflix and STXfilms. Jason Orley, who directed the SNL star in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence as well as his Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, […]

  • The Circle Season 2 Is Already Breaking the Internet With Its Mess

    “I need more episodes NOW!!” one fan tweeted.