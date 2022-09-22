NASA spacecraft on track to slam asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away (Sept. 22)
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday announced eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($257 billion), after the city was hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns in April and May. The economy of China's biggest city slumped 13.7% in the second quarter, the worst performance among all 31 of China's province-level regions. In the first eight months of the year, Shanghai's infrastructure investment fell 27.4% versus an 8.3% gain nationwide, data from local statistics bureaus showed on Monday.
Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling has been surrounded by various rumors and the director and actor is opening up about the drama. While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wilde talked about the “spit-gate” incident at the Venice Film Festival. A video of the premiere of the movie went viral where Harry […]
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy pulled the white piece of paper full of scribbled writing from his back pocket.
Follow live as NASA targets early Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a Space Launch System fueling test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:01 Russian forces are continuing to shell Kharkiv Oblast. Five civilians were injured today as a result of Russian shelling. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The enemy continues to terrorise Kharkiv Oblast with their shelling.
India's Adani Group has pledged shares worth about $12.5 billion in two cement units, days after the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani completed purchase of stakes in those businesses from Switzerland's Holcim. The agreement will be in the form of a non-disposal undertaking, under which Adani will not be able to offload the shares until the lender agrees that the debt is paid. The encumbered shares of ACC and Ambuja were worth around 989.46 billion indian rupees ($12.40 billion) based on Monday's closing prices and accounted for a 57% stake in ACC and a 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.
Texas will be without its senior leader for the first half against Texas Tech.
After this week's episode, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be replaced by older actors due to a 10-year time jump.
It's not often you hear a meteorite impact. NASA says this is the first time scientists have recorded the sound of a space rock hitting Mars.
Astronomers have found the nearest known black hole candidate to Earth, a quiet beast nearly ten times as massive than the Sun just 1,570 light-years from us*. It was found through the antics of its Sun-like stellar companion, but how it came to be is a head-scratcher [link to paper]. There are likely a hundred million black holes in our Milky Way galaxy alone, but finding them is difficult. The easiest way is if they are in a binary system with a companion star, and they’re close enough togethe
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh
One of the Queen Consort’s greatest challenges was getting Queen Elizabeth to accept her both as a member of the Royal Family and her daughter-in-law. Her Majesty had found her eldest son rather irritating as a child and his refusal to move on and abandon Camilla meant he was still not doing as he was told.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.
A royal reporter said the Duchess of Sussex made the “formal request” in a letter amid strained family relations.
Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge. The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now go by the titles Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.
A source claims that Prince Harry's seat behind King Charles at the Queen's funeral was an "honor" not a snub—here's why.
Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.
According to King Charles III‘s cousin, royal Serbian descendant Christina Oxenberg, the royal family’s cold behavior toward Meghan Markle isn’t out of the ordinary — they simply give her an extra helping of “hellish hazing” compared to other women entering the family. Because, you know, treating every outsider like crap makes it okay to disrespect […]