NASA spacecraft on track to slam asteroid

Astronomers have found the nearest known black hole candidate to Earth, a quiet beast nearly ten times as massive than the Sun just 1,570 light-years from us*. It was found through the antics of its Sun-like stellar companion, but how it came to be is a head-scratcher [link to paper]. There are likely a hundred million black holes in our Milky Way galaxy alone, but finding them is difficult. The easiest way is if they are in a binary system with a companion star, and they’re close enough togethe