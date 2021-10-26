NASA and SpaceX count down to Halloween launch

The Daily Beast

NASA/CXC/M.WeissA few decades ago, scientists weren’t sure there were any planets outside of the nine (or eight) orbiting the sun. Fast forward to today, and they have now catalogued almost 5,000 planets residing in other star systems.They may have one more to add to the list, but it’s a big one: In a new study that was published in Nature Astronomy on Monday, researchers said they may have found the first planet detected in another galaxy.“We know we are making an exciting and bold claim so we