NASA and SpaceX count down to Halloween launch
SpaceX is counting down to the company's fourth launch of NASA astronauts and its fifth passenger flight overall. Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. (Oct. 26)
Astronomers have found hints of what could be the first planet ever to be discovered outside our galaxy.
The second season of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind shows U.S. Marines in space using M16s. Just how likely is that?
If this planet exists, it's orbiting a dead star or a black hole and it only passes through Earth's view once every few decades.
The orbital real estate rush is just getting started as Sierra Space released more details on its plans to launch a private space station, with news that Blue Origin and Boeing would be joining the team to send the spacecraft to orbit in the second half of the decade. The planned station, called “Orbital Reef,” will also include tech and services from Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University. It’s the third announced commercial space station to date, coming just days after Voyager Space, Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin laid out their own plans for a commercial space station, which the group says will launch in 2027.
Scientists have pinpointed the origin of the modern domesticated horse to an ancient breed that arose 4,200 years ago in the western Eurasian steppe. The post Genetic Analysis Reveals Origin of All Domesticated Horses appeared first on Nerdist.
Take a look at Blue Origin's sketches for a space station that could house a crew of 10 people, as well as lease space for business and tourism.
Members of both countries’ space agencies are living in a solar-powered titanium habitat that mimics the mysterious Red Planet
Here's what you can expect during the sun's annual trip through the magnetic, transformation-seeking sign.
Take a slice of pumpkin pie outside and watch as the planets align.
NASA/CXC/M.WeissA few decades ago, scientists weren’t sure there were any planets outside of the nine (or eight) orbiting the sun. Fast forward to today, and they have now catalogued almost 5,000 planets residing in other star systems.They may have one more to add to the list, but it’s a big one: In a new study that was published in Nature Astronomy on Monday, researchers said they may have found the first planet detected in another galaxy.“We know we are making an exciting and bold claim so we
“The idea is you’re looking deep into the heavens,” says Professor Aaron Roodman of the Dept. of Particle Physics Astrophysics at the SLAC about the aim of the Rubin Observatory project. It began over two decades ago as an idea and is now nearing completion with the collective efforts of multiple teams and countries. I had a very fruitful interview with Professor Roodman the other day. He explained to me in much detail the story behind the project and the benefits for astronomy that it intends t
Crystals aren't the only item you can charge with la luna’s magic.
Hypernova hopes that its thruster technology will be adopted on thousands of future small satellites.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is joining forces with Colorado-based Sierra Space and a host of other partners, including Boeing, to propose building a space-based “mixed-use business park” called Orbital Reef. The plan, announced today at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai, is among about a dozen proposals being submitted to NASA for a share of development funds under a program that’s aimed at preparing the way for replacing the International Space Station. If Blue Origin
The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG are paying growers for every acre of land dedicated to trapping carbon underground, known as sequestering it. The companies' ambitions stretch from the United States to Canada, Brazil, Europe and India, executives told Reuters.
After the storm passes, the drought plaguing much of the state will remain, potentially improving in some areas but worsening in others.
Museum-goers can get interactive with out-of-this-world exploration at Discovery Place Science’s “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.”
Blue Origin is planning on a commercial space station called Orbital Reef. It's meant to be a "mixed business park" designed to be an industrial, research and commercial hub.
Astronomers for the first time have discovered signs of a planet outside our Milky Way galaxy, about 28 million light-years away.
In the 50s and 60s, the US dreamed up ways to bring nuclear tech into everyday life - like building dams with bombs or growing radioactive crops.