NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashes down near Pensacola

All COVID-19 tests start with a sample, but the scientific process goes very differently after that. Morsa Images/Digital Vision via Getty ImagesAt this point in the pandemic, you or someone you know has probably received at least one COVID-19 test. But do you know which kind of test you got and the strengths and weaknesses of these different tests? I’m a molecular biologist, and since April 2020 I’ve been part of a team working on a National Institutes of Health-funded program called RADx that