NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashes down near Pensacola
Four astronauts who have been in orbit since spring are now back home. Splashdown occurred as scheduled around 10:30 p.m. just off the coast of the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.
NASANASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.The first of the new images, taken on October 31, shows off mangrove clusters on the northwest coast of Australia, leading into the Indian Ocean. Others
SpaceX Crew-2 is set to return from the International Space Station tonight. Here's how to watch the splashdown live on FLORIDA TODAY.
A new room discovered in Pompeii offers a rare glimpse into the lives of the non-elite. This finding helps to paint a fuller picture of ancient life. The post Perfectly Preserved Pompeii Room Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Life appeared first on Nerdist.
A new study of Jupiter's Great Red Spot has found that the unbelievably persistent storm, which has been observed for at least 356 years, is deeper than previously thought, UPI reported. The meteorological phenomenon, which produces wind speeds that can hit up to 400 mph, nearly 200 mph stronger than Earth's most powerful hurricanes, has been found to extend up to 310 miles below Jupiter's cloud tops. Scientists were able to make the new discovery after analyzing data from Juno, a NASA spacecraf
Wang ventured outside China's Tiangong space station for six hours on November 8 on a spacewalk with fellow crew member Zhai Zhigang.
Engineers begin assembling the rocket that will send to orbit the successor to the Hubble telescope.
The Crew Dragon spaceship has a broken toilet, but it can still carry astronauts around Earth, through its atmosphere, and into the ocean.
All COVID-19 tests start with a sample, but the scientific process goes very differently after that. Morsa Images/Digital Vision via Getty ImagesAt this point in the pandemic, you or someone you know has probably received at least one COVID-19 test. But do you know which kind of test you got and the strengths and weaknesses of these different tests? I’m a molecular biologist, and since April 2020 I’ve been part of a team working on a National Institutes of Health-funded program called RADx that
It’ll be at least another year before Blue Origin’s orbital-class New Glenn rocket gets its first launch, but Jeff Bezos’ space venture has brought out a dummy version of New Glenn’s first stage to practice for that eventual countdown. The 188-foot-long, 23-foot-wide simulator emerged from Blue Origin’s rocket factory in Florida last week. In a series of tweets, the company said the GS1 simulator would “enable the team to practice ground ops for New Glenn’s massive first stage, including the tra
Wild honeybees believed to have been wiped out discovered in ancient woodlands
SpaceX Crew-2 is on its way back to Earth. SpaceX said that the astronauts departed the International Space Station on Monday afternoon. They aim to splash down off the coast of Florida.
(Reuters) -Four astronauts strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast on Monday, capping a six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station and a daylong flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, parachuted into the sea as planned just after 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday), following a fiery re-entry descent through Earth's atmosphere carried live by a NASA webcast. Live thermal video imaging captured a glimpse of the capsule streaking like a meteor through the night sky over the Gulf minutes before splashdown.
November's full moon also synchronizes with a near-partial lunar eclipse.
High wind off the Florida coast has prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring. The U.S., French and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station on Sunday, with their capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning. SpaceX still is aiming for a Wednesday night launch, at the earliest, of their replacements.
Cover crops help farmers utilize their land during the "off" season of their primary crop.
Virgin Galactic has sold around 100 tickets since flying its founder Richard Branson to space last summer, with commercial services expected to begin by the end of 2022, the company said in its financial results Monday.
Yes, global warming is caused by human activity. A viral post, surfacing during the United Nation's global summit on climate change, is false.
A team of astronauts safely splashed down off the Florida coast late Monday, setting the stage for the next crew to launch from Kennedy Space Center.
It's something we do every day, multiple times, and we often "catch" it from other people doing it. Experts say yawning not only helps your brain, but also is a sign of empathy and, yes, increased alertness.