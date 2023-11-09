NASA, SpaceX launch: Watch live as Falcon 9 rocket lifts off to ISS from Florida

NASA is partnering with SpaceX to launch a resupply mission with the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft on Thursday evening, bringing science, supplies and hardware to the International Space Station.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the launch, which is scheduled to take off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida no later than 8:28 p.m. ET. You can watch the video at the top of the page, or on the agency's website, YouTube channel, NASA Television or the NASA app.

The cargo resupply mission will include the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) and Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low-Earth-Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T), according to NASA.

ILLUMA-T is an investigation to complete an end-to-end laser relay system that transmits data from the ISS to ground bases in the U.S., a first for NASA.

AWE measures atmospheric gravity waves' characteristics, distribution, and movement using infrared imaging, per NASA. Eventually, greater understanding of these gravity waves could reveal insight into Earth’s atmosphere, weather, and climate.

