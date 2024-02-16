NASA, SpaceX set Crew-8 launch date from Florida to space station

NASA and SpaceX have set a date for the next crewed rocket launch from Florida Space Coast.

The Crew-8 mission is planning to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:04 a.m. on March 1.

Three astronauts and one cosmonaut will be launch to the International Space Station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Crew-8 will include NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

“The Commercial Crew Program has been following along with the IM-1 mission preparations, and we are wishing the Intuitive Machines and SpaceX teams all the best ahead of this extremely complex mission to the lunar surface,” said Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Crew-8 will spend six-months on board the ISS to conduct research.

