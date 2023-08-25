NASA, SpaceX target early Saturday for Crew-7 liftoff after first attempt scrubbed at KSC

Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center, NASA and SpaceX teams stood down from a first attempt to launch three astronauts and a cosmonaut to the International Space Station, setting the stage for another attempt this weekend.

The next opportunity to send NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov to the space station for a six-month stay is planned for 3:27 a.m. Saturday from pad 39A at KSC.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the countdown clock at KSC paused, and NASA confirmed the called-off attempt shortly after. SpaceX later posted to social media that the "new launch date provides teams additional time to complete and discuss analysis."

The latest weather report from the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron projected conditions around the spaceport to be 95% "go" for a Saturday liftoff. Only a slight chance of cumulus clouds was listed as a concern.

When it does launch, the Crew-7 mission will be the first of NASA's Commercial Crew Program to fly with only one U.S. astronaut onboard and the first time a foreign astronaut will pilot a Crew Dragon since missions with SpaceX began in 2020.

After liftoff — in a first-time occurrence for a NASA crewed mission — the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will somersault and target a landing back at the Cape's Landing Zone 1 about eight minutes after liftoff which will generate middle-of-the-night sonic booms.

After separation from the Falcon 9's upper stage 12 minutes into the flight, the Dragon Endurance spacecraft and its four occupants will spend a little more than 22 hours in orbit "chasing" the space station.

Another SpaceX mission, Starlink 6-11, was set to fly from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station hours after the Crew-7 liftoff on Friday. However, SpaceX has not confirmed the existence of that mission or a targeted launch date.

