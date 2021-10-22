NASA stacks rocket, spacecraft for moon mission

TechCrunch

NASA has been encouraging private industry to replace the aging ISS with a commercial successor for quite a while now, and while Axiom Space has already expressed its intent to do so eventually, a new consortium made up of Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin now say they'll create the "first-ever free-flying commercial space station," with planned operation to begin in 2027. The new space station will be called "Starlab," a name that recalls the third-ever U.S. space station, Skylab. Starlab will host a crew of four astronauts, and will be much smaller than the ISS — offering about a third of that station's total pressurized space for human occupancy.