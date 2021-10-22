NASA stacks rocket, spacecraft for moon mission
NASA has completed stacking the 322-foot-tall Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft it will use for its next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the moon. (Oct. 22)
SpaceX has fired a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto a Starship for the first time.
Nasa's next-generation spaceship is attached to the rocket that will launch it to the Moon.
A top NIH official admitted that U.S. taxpayers funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan.
If you’re looking up at the big bright full moon in Aries wondering, What kind of moon are you? — you’re not alone. Tradition states that full moons are a time of reflection, of stillness and meditation. And, while plenty of Aries are pensive people, they hardly have a reputation for standing still. What kind of full moon ritual suits an Aries full moon, then? Full moons, we know, are full of emotions. A full moon summons the Earth’s tides toward extremes and, legend has it, summons the Earth’s
U.S. intelligence officials responsible for protecting advanced technologies have narrowed their focus to five key sectors: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, semiconductors and autonomous systems.Why it matters: China and Russia are employing a variety of legal and illegal methods to undermine and overtake U.S. dominance in these critical industries, officials warned in a new paper. Their success will determine "whether America remains the world’s leading superpower or i
NASA has been encouraging private industry to replace the aging ISS with a commercial successor for quite a while now, and while Axiom Space has already expressed its intent to do so eventually, a new consortium made up of Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin now say they'll create the "first-ever free-flying commercial space station," with planned operation to begin in 2027. The new space station will be called "Starlab," a name that recalls the third-ever U.S. space station, Skylab. Starlab will host a crew of four astronauts, and will be much smaller than the ISS — offering about a third of that station's total pressurized space for human occupancy.
China and Russia are beating the United States in the race to send people to Mars, and NASA's target date of 2033 is looking like a long shot.
The tiny crab bridges an evolutionary gap that stumped scientists for years.
Dr. David Zhang and his team of scientists’ discovery of handprints and footprints are being debated over as to whether they are the world’s oldest prehistoric art. Fossils on the travertine rock: Dr. David Zhang, a scientist from Guangdong, China, found impressions of handprints and footprints on a travertine rock with his research team in Quesang on the Tibetan Plateau in Oct. 2018, reported Time. Zhang, the lead researcher from Guangzhou University, plans to appeal to the Tibetan government to conserve his discovery as it “may be the oldest prehistoric art ever recorded and the earliest evidence of human life in the region.”
Look up—or you just might miss the peak of October's meteor shower.
Prime editing derives from Crispr-Cas9 technique, which lets scientists snip the flawed DNA underlying a genetic disorder such as sickle cell disease.
A vast trove of fossils unearthed in Argentina's southern Patagonia region is offering the oldest-known evidence that some dinosaurs thrived in a complex and well-organized herd structure, with adults caring for the young and sharing a communal nesting ground. Scientists said on Thursday the fossils include more than 100 dinosaur eggs and the bones of about 80 juveniles and adults of a Jurassic Period plant-eating species called Mussaurus patagonicus, including 20 remarkably complete skeletons. "It is a pretty dramatic scene from 193 million years ago that was frozen in time," said paleontologist Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum in Trelew, Argentina, who led the research published in the journal Scientific Reports.
South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.
A solar storm and chopped wood proved that Vikings were present in Newfoundland, Canada in 1021 AD.
A new 10 year long DNA study says mankind did not wipe out woolly mammoths. Instead it was a threat facing humans now: climate change. The post Study Says Climate Change Killed Off Woolly Mammoths, Not Humans appeared first on Nerdist.
China brought the first moon samples to Earth since 1976. They're lava remnants from a mysterious volcanic eruption 2 billion years ago.
Beijing says it merely tested a "space vehicle." Here's what the experts have to say.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt has all the makings of a Frankenstein-esque horror movie about science gone wrong: A group of scientists huddled over small organs vaguely resembling the human brain, tinkering with drugs and trying to keep them “alive” as long as possible.But it’s not a freakshow science experiment. In fact, it’s about as far from a horror scene as you could get.University of Cambridge scientists are growing miniature models of human brains in the