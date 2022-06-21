NASA is starting to shut down the Voyager probes, which launched in 1977 and made it deeper into space than anything since

Marianne Guenot
·4 min read
Artist rendering of NASA Voyager probe in outer space
Artist rendering of NASA Voyager probe in outer space

An artist's impression (circa 1977) of the trajectory to be taken by NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Getty Images

  • NASA is shutting down the systems of the Voyager probes this year, Scientific American reported.

  • The probes are flagging after 45 years — the move is a way of keeping them going up until 2030.

  • Voyager 1 and 2 launched in 1977 have made it further than any other object made by humans.

The epic interstellar journeys of NASA's acclaimed Voyager probes are due to come to an end as the agency starts switching off their systems, Scientific American reported.

The probes launched 45 years ago, in 1977, and have pushed the boundaries of space exploration ever since. They are further away from Earth than any other manmade object, a record that will likely stay unbroken for decades.

The decision to reduce power on the probes is meant to extend their lifespan a few more years, taking them to around 2030, per Scientific American.

"We've done 10 times the warranty on the darn things," Ralph McNutt, a physicist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory told the outlet, referring to the initial projections that their mission would last four years.

The probes are powered by radioactive plutonium, which has kept the tiny on-board computers running for decades on end.

The energy in the system is decreasing by about 4 watts a year, per Scientific American, requiring energy use to be cut.

"If everything goes really well, maybe we can get the missions extended into the 2030s. It just depends on the power. That's the limiting point," said Spilker.

Saturn's rings are shown in false color in a picture taken by a Voyager probe in 1981.
Saturn's rings are shown in false color in a picture taken by a Voyager probe on August 23, 1981.NASA

The probes' primary purpose was to fly by Jupiter and Saturn, a mission that they soon fulfilled. Then they just kept going, sending back images of our solar system and beaming home readings from deep space.

In 1990, Voyager 1 took the iconic "pale blue dot" composite picture, a view of Earth taken 3.7 billion miles away from our sun.

Pale Blue Dot_update
The Pale Blue Dot is a photograph of Earth taken Feb. 14, 1990, by NASA’s Voyager 1 at a distance of 3.7 billion miles. This is a re-release in 2020.NASA/JPL-Caltech

More striking pictures taken by the probes are seen in the video below.

In 1998, Voyager 1 became the farthest human-made object in space — 6.5 billion miles from Earth.

The probes are now 12 and 14.5 billion miles away from Earth and counting, according to a live tracker from NASA.

That is beyond what is generally considered to be the limits of our solar system. Voyager 1 reached "interstellar space" in 2012, Voyager 2 in 2018, the first human objects to do so in history.

The instrument's hard-wired electronics have survived the test of time remarkably well, in spite of its age.

The primitive computers onboard the probes don't require much power. All of the data collected by the instruments on Voyager is stored on an eight-track tape recorded and sent to earth using a machine that uses up about as much power as a refrigerator light bulb, per Scientific American.

They have "less memory than the key fob that opens your car door," Linda Spilker, a planetary scientist from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Scientific American.

a picture shows the eight-track machine on which data is stored in Voyager.
The data from the mission is stored on this eight-track machine, which will cutting edge at the time it was launched.NASA/JPL

As energy onboard is dwindling, NASA is going to have to decide which instruments will get the power.

After 2030, Voyager will likely lose its ability to communicate with Earth. But that doesn't necessarily mean its mission will be over.

They both carry a "golden record," a 12-inch, gold-plated record that carries information about Earth.

This includes 115 images, greetings in 55 different languages, sounds including wind, rain, and the human heartbeat, and 90 minutes of music. 

The two sides of NASA's golden record onboard the Voyager probes are shown here.
NASA's golden record, onboard the Voyager probes.NASA/Insider

It will be about another 20,000 years before the probes pass the nearest star, Proxima centauri, with this time capsule of human life per Scientific American.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A comet got really close to the Sun and completely freaked out

    The comet 323P/SOHO was discovered in 1999, and has a fire-and-ice orbit: On its profoundly elliptical 4-year orbit around the Sun, it goes out nearly to the orbit of Jupiter, but then falls back down to just a hair over 5 million kilometers from the Sun’s broiling surface. If you were standing on the comet at that point you’d have to hold up both hands to block the Sun, and it would feel like staring down a blast furnace. Needless to say, that’ll take something out of you. In the comet’s case,

  • Ukrainian army repulses several enemy assaults in Donbas, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian soldiers have repulsed several enemy assaults near Bohorodychne and Dolyna in the Slovyansk area in the Donbas, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 21.

  • Ukraine must not settle for 's----y peace', Boris Johnson to tell G7

    Boris Johnson will push France and Germany to strengthen their support for Ukraine next week as he fears Volodymyr Zelensky could be bounced into agreeing a "s****y" peace deal.

  • Rare Ferrari and Shelby Models Face Off for Best in Show at the 66th Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

    Classic racers from the Candy Store car club will also be showcased at the Bay Area's Crystal Springs Golf Course on June 26.

  • Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump's pressure on state officials

    The House select committee examining the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol will meet on Tuesday for its fourth public hearing this month. This session will focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure state officials after losing the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

    NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak. This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

  • Russia's Medvedev suggests U.S. should beg for nuclear arms talks

    Russia and the United States, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, have negotiated a series of major strategic nuclear arms reduction treaties since Ronald Reagan came to power in 1981. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious disruption in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • Actor Ben Stiller visits Irpin, refugees in Poland

    STORY: The town near Kyiv became the scene of heavy fighting shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine and its backers say the town has witnessed large-scale atrocities committed by Russian troops, but Moscow denies the claim.In a statement recorded in Kyiv on Monday to mark World Refugee Day, Stiller, who is a Goodwill Ambassador to UNHCR (the UN refugee Agency), said: “War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody choses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”UNCHR released photos of Stiller from his visit to Poland on Saturday (June 18), where he met individuals and families who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.He visited at a UNHCR Protection Hub providing psycho-social support, SGBV prevention and response and child protection and legal aid services in Medyka and toured a UNHCR warehouse in Rzeszow.

  • What happened when John Travolta’s new movie was filmed at this Columbus business

    “I grabbed my phone, trying to find somebody to take our picture, and he was like, ‘I got it.’ He just took the phone and took a selfie.”

  • NASA discovers mysterious balanced rock on Mars, igniting debate over how it happened

    “The shape of this rock is not natural.”

  • Survivor's guilt after a trauma like Uvalde shooting is real, difficult to treat

    Time, therapy, self-care and validation part of prescription to get through coming years.

  • Fox News Paid $15 Million to Ex-Host After Gender Pay Disparity Claims

    Robin MarchantFormer Fox News host Melissa Francis received a settlement of roughly $15 million from the network after complaining about gender-based pay discrepancies and discrimination at the conservative cable giant.The enormous pay-out, which is on par with the huge settlements that Fox News gave a number of female employees who alleged sexual misconduct from former CEO Roger Ailes and ex-star Bill O’Reilly, was first reported by The Washington Post on Sunday.The revelation about Francis’ se

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Vincent Chin remembered in Detroit cemetery 40 years after death: 'We will never forget'

    Family and supporters of Vincent Chin gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Detroit 40 years to the day he was beaten.

  • Maureen Arthur, Actress in ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,’ Dies at 88

    Maureen Arthur, who starred on Broadway and the big screen as the ambitious mistress and secretary Hedy La Rue in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has died. She was 88. Arthur died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease, her brother Gerald […]

  • Two men arrested for damaging "Z" installation in Russia

    Two Russian citizens were arrested in the city of Cheboksary after security camera footage showed them damaging a large "Z" installation in a public square on Friday. The "Z" has become a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, painted on military vehicles, printed on T-shirts and widely distributed through social media.

  • Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies

    Kellogg has announced that it will separate into three different companies to create “greater strategic, operational, and financial focus” for each of the new firms that will be named at a later date. Under the plans announced on Tuesday, Kellogg will separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods business -- which represent an estimated 20% of Kellogg’s net sales in 2021 -- from its global snacking brands, cereal and noodle brands and frozen breakfast brands. "Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner value,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in a statement announcing the company’s plans.

  • Big Oil Bets That Green Hydrogen Is the Future of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of dabbling, major oil companies are finally planning the kind of large-scale investments that would make green hydrogen a serious business. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThey’re chasing a very parti

  • EY partners are eyeing multimillion-dollar payouts from a possible split of the corporate giant's consulting and auditing businesses

    EY is planning a possible IPO in late 2023, and the firm's 13,000 partners will reap millions from the split, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • In Georgia, fears of Russia aggression amplified by Ukraine war

    NEAR THE GEORGIAN-SOUTH OSSETIAN BOUNDARY — The two Russian soldiers ducked to the ground on top of the steep Georgian hills in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, hoping to elude monitors from the European Union watching their steps through binoculars just hundreds of yards away. Seconds before, the soldiers, rifles slung over their shoulders,…