NASA starts new year with flyby of planetary body beyond Pluto

NASA rang in the new year awaiting the flyby of a spacecraft near an icy planetary body roughly 1 billion miles away from Pluto.

The spacecraft New Horizons was expected to complete its flyby of Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. on January 1, according to NASA. But because the spacecraft is so far away, NASA is still awaiting confirmation it survived the trip.

Ultima Thule sits in the Kuiper Belt, which is about 4 billion miles away from Earth.

Team members and guest at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory gathered to celebrate both the New Year and the expected flyby of New Horizons, which launched in 2006.

The mission marked the first reconnaissance of Pluto, completing its closest approach to the planet in 2015. NASA said the goal of the New Horizons mission is to explore Pluto and Kuiper Belt to study "the origins and outskirts of our solar system."

Last week, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the agency's social media accounts would be active despite a partial government shutdown.

"It's the farthest exploration of worlds in history and without NASA able to get the word out, I think it's going to be very much diminished for the public and that's an unintended consequence of this shutdown," New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern told Florida Today.

