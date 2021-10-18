NASA studying solar array issue with Lucy asteroid probe

William Harwood
·2 min read

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy asteroid probe is safely on its way, but engineers are studying telemetry indicating one of its two circular solar arrays may not be fully deployed and latched in place, the agency said in a blog post Sunday.

Lucy was launched from Cape Canaveral early Saturday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket and released on a trajectory setting up two velocity-boosting gravity-assist Earth flybys in 2022 and 2024 to fling the craft out to a swarm of asteroids sharing Jupiter's orbit.

A third Earth flyby is planned for 2030 to send the craft to a pair of asteroids in another "Trojan" swarm in 2033.

Two frames from a computer animation produced by NASA&#39;s Goddard Space Flight Center show how the Lucy asteroid probe&#39;s two solar arrays are designed to unfold in a circular fashion. Telemetry indicates one of the two arrays may not have locked in the fully open position after launch Saturday. / Credit: NASA
Two frames from a computer animation produced by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center show how the Lucy asteroid probe's two solar arrays are designed to unfold in a circular fashion. Telemetry indicates one of the two arrays may not have locked in the fully open position after launch Saturday. / Credit: NASA
/ Credit: NASA
/ Credit: NASA

Built by Lockheed Martin Space, Lucy will be operating farther from the sun than any other solar-powered spacecraft before it, and its two Northrop Grumman-built arrays, designed to unfold 360 degrees like Chinese fans, are critical to mission success.

Shortly after launch Saturday, NASA confirmed both 24-foot-wide arrays had deployed and were generating power. But on Sunday, the agency said one of the arrays may not be latched in place.

"Following a successful launch ... analysis of NASA's Lucy spacecraft systems show the spacecraft is operating well and is stable," the blog post said. "Lucy's two solar arrays have deployed, and both are producing power and the battery is charging."

"While one of the arrays has latched, indications are that the second array may not be fully latched. All other subsystems are normal. In the current spacecraft attitude, Lucy can continue to operate with no threat to its health and safety."

An artist&#39;s impression of the Lucy probe as it flies past a Trojan asteroid. / Credit: NASA
An artist's impression of the Lucy probe as it flies past a Trojan asteroid. / Credit: NASA

It's not yet clear whether the array in question is, in fact, fully deployed but not latched in place or whether it did not reach full deployment and is not generating the same amount of power as its counterpart. It's also not yet clear whether Lucy can safely fire its maneuvering thrusters with an unlatched array.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science chief, said he was confident engineers will resolve the problem.

"The two solar arrays have deployed, but one may not be fully latched," he tweeted. "The team is analyzing data to determine next steps. This team has overcome many challenges already and I am confident they will prevail here as well."

NASA’s #LucyMission is safe & stable. The two solar arrays have deployed, but one may not be fully latched. The team is analyzing data to determine next steps. This team has overcome many challenges already and I am confident they will prevail here as well https://t.co/8IYs8bJhKM pic.twitter.com/oICOA3ksre

— Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) October 17, 2021

Whether intentional or not, Zurbuchen's tweet included a frame from the Goddard animation above showing one array fully deployed and one with a gap indicating a partial deployment.

Inside the English pub's comeback from COVID

Riding along on the Green River Drift, the longest-running cattle drive left in America

Robert Gates: The 2021 60 Minutes Interview

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

    The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule, lifted off on schedule from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. EDT (0934 GMT), NASA said. It was carried aloft by an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance (UAL), a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky

    A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore a record-setting eight asteroids. Lucy blasted off before dawn on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Oct. 16)

  • Russian actor and director making first movie in space return to Earth after 12-day mission

    The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule carrying Russian ISS crew member Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed in a remote area outside the western Kazakhstan at 07:35 a.m. (0435 GMT), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. The crew had dedocked from the ISS three hours earlier.

  • Japan's new PM sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine, irking South Korea

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead for the autumn festival, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, prompting the South Korean government to express "disappointment". Kishida was following the example of previous Japanese leaders, who have refrained from visiting in person during the spring and autumn festivals or on the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender to avoid angering China and South Korea.

  • Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Lions

    Final prediction time for Bengals vs. Lions.

  • Bengals may have big plans for new CB Tre Flowers

    The Bengals are excited about their newest acquisition at the cornerback position.

  • The nightmare of India's tallest rubbish mountain

    India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.

  • Pete Buttigieg Fires Back at Tucker Carlson After Paternity Leave Criticism: 'I'm Not Going to Apologize'

    The 39-year-old U.S. Transportation Secretary had been on paid paternity leave since August after welcoming twins with his husband Chasten

  • Desten claims 900-kW fast-charger adds 300 miles of range in under 5 minutes

    Read that again: a little less than 5 minutes to recharge a range that's roughly equivalent to a Mustang Mach-E's. The hasty electron refill is said to be thanks to proprietary batteries from Hong Kong-based battery maker Desten and the accompanying 900-kW charging system. Desten says it made "breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures," creating a prototypical EV battery good for 3,000 charge cycles and about 930,000 miles of driving range.

  • More oil trains will run through Minnesota, Twin Cities

    A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway's specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant's recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. ...

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • NASA launches "Lucy" spacecraft to study Jupiter's asteroids

    NASA launched a spacecraft aboard an Atlas V rocket on Oct. 16, set on a mission to study clusters of asteroids surrounding Jupiter.

  • Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Bali, kills three

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 4.8 magnitude quake struck off Banjar Wangsian, and put its depth at 10 km (6.21 miles). "All affected by the quake have been evacuated while data on damage is still being collected by Bali's disaster mitigation agency," search and rescue official Gede Darmada said in the statement.

  • Buttigieg Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Over Paternity Leave Attacks

    "It's important work, and it's work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family," the transportation secretary said

  • Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

    An Arizona team that owns the nation's longest losing streak was just the salve the Colorado Buffaloes needed. “With everything we've been working on the last couple of weeks with our bye it was good to see that it paid off in a convincing fashion,” coach Karl Dorrell said Saturday after Colorado snapped a four-game skid with a 34-0 thrashing of the Wildcats at Folsom Field. It was the first conference shutout for the Buffaloes (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) since they beat Oklahoma State by the same score on Oct. 1, 2005, when they were in the Big 12.

  • Why the Bowl's More Than Half Full for Sinking Campbell Soup

    Your grandparents ate it, your grandchildren will too -- but coming down from a pandemic surge in sales, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB), has gotten a little too cold for investors. Consumers loaded their cupboards with soup during amid lockdowns, and now that more of them are vaccinated, they're buying fewer Campbell products. The company recently reported an 11% decline in sales for the fourth quarter and projected essentially no growth for its fiscal 2022 performance.

  • China's GDP growth hits 1-year low as power crunch, bottlenecks choke output

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector. "The domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," said National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Fu Linghui at a briefing in Beijing on Monday. The world's second-largest economy has rebounded from the pandemic but the recovery is losing steam, weighed by faltering factory activity, persistently soft consumption and a slowing property sector as policy curbs bite.

  • Fauci: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Probably Should Have Been 2 Shots

    A federal health panel has recommended that J&J recipients receive a booster shot.

  • Bizarre radio waves point to something strange deep inside the Milky Way

    These spiralling signals blinked on and off in a way never seen before, leaving astronomers with quite the mystery on their hands.

  • Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

    Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported Sept. 19. The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.