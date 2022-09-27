NASA successfully crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid

The Daily Beast

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greates