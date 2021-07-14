NASA is about to switch its Hubble Space Telescope to backup hardware - a 'risky' maneuver to save its life

NASA is about to switch its Hubble Space Telescope to backup hardware - a 'risky' maneuver to save its life
Morgan McFall-Johnsen,Aylin Woodward
·5 min read
two astronauts in spacesuits work on the hubble space telescope in space above earth
The first servicing mission to the Hubble Space Telescope saw astronauts install a set of specialized lenses to correct the flawed main mirror in the telescope. NASA

After a month of head-scratching, NASA engineers finally think they've identified the glitch that took out the world's most powerful space telescope more than a month ago.

The Hubble Space Telescope, which launched into orbit in 1990, has captured images of the births and deaths of stars, discovered new moons around Pluto, and tracked two interstellar objects as they zipped through our solar system. Its observations have allowed astronomers to calculate the age and expansion of the universe and to peer at galaxies formed shortly after the Big Bang.

But the telescope has been offline since June 13, when one of its main computers stopped working. NASA engineers have spent the last month running diagnostic tests and analyzing data, and on Wednesday the agency announced that they may have finally traced the problem to a faulty power regulator.

With some confidence that they've pinpointed the glitchy component, the Hubble troubleshooters are preparing to switch to the telescope's backup hardware on Thursday. That could return it to its science observations within a few days.

hubble telescope in space above earth clouds
The Hubble Space Telescope hovers at the boundary of Earth and space in this picture, taken after Hubble's second servicing mission in 1997. NASA

"I do believe they're going to succeed, but it's not guaranteed," Paul Hertz, director of NASA's astrophysics division, told Insider last week.

Hubble hasn't been upgraded since 2009, and some of its hardware is more than 30 years old.

"Could the cause of the problem have something to do with Hubble's age? The answer is almost certainly yes," Hertz said. "Someday, a component will randomly fail that we won't have a backup for. That's the most likely way the Hubble mission will end."

NASA has to switch a large chunk of Hubble's hardware to its backup

hubble space telescope orbiting earth
The Hubble Space Telescope in orbit above Earth. NASA

Hubble's payload computer - a 1980s machine that controls and monitors all of the spacecraft's science instruments - suddenly stopped working on June 13. Engineers tried and failed to bring it back online several times. Eventually, after running more diagnostic tests, they realized that the computer wasn't the problem at all - some other hardware on the spacecraft was causing the shutdown.

It took another three weeks to identify the possible culprit. Now, Hubble engineers believe that a failsafe on the telescope's Power Control Unit (PCU) instructed the payload computer to shut down. The PCU could be sending the wrong voltage of electricity to the computer, or the failsafe itself could be malfunctioning.

The good news is that each piece of Hubble's hardware has a twin pre-installed on the telescope in case it fails. So NASA engineers just have to switch to the backup PCU.

But it's not as simple as turning off one PCU and powering up another. The unit is linked to lots of other components of the telescope's Science Instrument Command and Data Handling unit (SI C&DH, for short). So NASA has to switch over an entire side of the SI C&DH.

After NASA makes the switch on Thursday, that new side of the SI C&DH will no longer have a backup. If it fails in a few years, that could spell the end of Hubble.

But for now, getting the observatory back online is critical to NASA.

"Hubble is one of NASA's most important astrophysics missions. It's been operating for over 31 years, and NASA is hopeful it will last for many more years," an agency spokesperson told Insider in June.

NASA has used Hubble's backup hardware before, but it's risky

astronaut fixes hubble space telescope in spacesuit above earth
Seven astronauts on the Space Shuttle Endeavour replaced a malfunctioning mirror on the Hubble Space Telescope in December 1993. NASA

NASA has said that although the telescope and its scientific instruments remain in working condition, the switch will be "riskier" than engineers expected after they first assessed the problem.

"You can't see the spacecraft, you can't watch it happen. You have to make sure that your command uploads are going to do exactly what you intend them to do," Hertz said.

"You don't want to accidentally turn off the radio receiver. You don't want to accidentally swap a battery that isn't ready to be swapped," he added. "You just don't want to accidentally break anything."

So NASA engineers checked and double-checked their plans before the agency approved the switch. The team has run simulations of the switch on Hubble-imitating computers on Earth, and NASA has done two reviews of the hardware-switching procedures.

hubble spiral galaxy feathered
Galaxy NGC 2275, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, July 2, 2020. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)

"I've told the team: I am not in a hurry," Hertz said. "The most important thing is to safely recover Hubble - not to recover Hubble as quickly as possible."

NASA has rebooted Hubble using this type of operation in the past. In 2008, after a computer crash took the telescope offline for two weeks, engineers switched over to redundant hardware. A year later, astronauts repaired two broken instruments while in orbit - that was Hubble's fifth and final reservicing operation. NASA does not currently have a way to launch astronauts to the space telescope.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA Probe Sends Beatles and Einstein Quotes into Space

    NASA is sending a probe into deep space with a message for future humanity, with quotes from all four Beatles and Albert Einstein. The post NASA Probe Sends Beatles and Einstein Quotes into Space appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tennessee fires top vaccine official as COVID-19 shows signs of new spread

    Tennessee fired Dr. Michelle Fiscus, its top vaccine official. as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads and the state dials back teen vaccination efforts

  • Scientists could create a single vaccine that fights multiple coronaviruses within 5 years, potentially preventing the next pandemic, an expert says

    At least 20 research groups are developing vaccines that fight multiple coronaviruses - the virus family that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • USNC-Tech and Blue Origin win a contract for nuclear thermal propulsion design

    Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies and its partners are among three teams winning $5 million contracts from NASA and the Department of Energy to develop reactor designs for space-based nuclear thermal propulsion systems. USNC-Tech’s partners include its parent company, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture — as well as General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, General Electric Research, Framatome and Materion. The team will work under the di

  • Bezos' Blue Origin to make history with unpiloted civilian space flight

    Jeff Bezos may have been beaten to space by rival Richard Branson, but the billionaire American businessman is poised to make history next week aboard what would be the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon.com Inc, is due to be part of a four-person crew for a planned 11-minute ride to the edge of space on Tuesday inside his company Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, another milestone in the nascent and potentially lucrative space tourism sector. He is set to be joined by his brother and private equity executive Mark Bezos, trailblazing octogenarian woman aviator Wally Funk and an as-yet-unidentified person who paid $28 million for a spot aboard the spacecraft, scheduled to launch from a West Texas site.

  • Virgin Galactic acknowledges Branson's pre-launch bike ride never happened

    Virgin Galactic Holding Inc acknowledged on Tuesday that billionaire founder Richard Branson never rode a bicycle to the launch site of his space flight on Sunday, as depicted in a highly publicized video included in the company's webcast of the event. The video clip showed Branson riding his bike toward New Mexico's state-owned Spaceport America near the town of Truth or Consequences, flanked by two SUVs, and handing his safety helmet to an assistant upon arrival. Branson, 70, is then seen greeting crewmates dressed in their flight suits with a hug, with one of them, Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor, telling him, “You’re late, hurry up.”

  • How Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s Space Flights Differ

    Richard Branson successfully traveled to the edge of space on Sunday, and Jeff Bezos isn’t far behind. But the two billionaire founders’ spacecrafts, flight logistics and altitudes have some differences. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Moon’s ‘wobble’ to shift in 2030, NASA says. Here’s why that’s bad for coastal cities

    This cycle occurs every 18.6 years, but some years it’s stronger than others.

  • 'Fireballs' light up the sky: How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

    It's time to catch the meteor shower that will last for over the next month. Here's everything to know about the Perseid meteor shower.

  • A 'new breed' of astronaut: Meet the citizen space traveler who'll be on Virgin Galactic's next flight

    Kellie Gerardi will test products as a 'citizen' space traveler aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity operated by Virgin Galactic.

  • Mars and Venus will appear just a finger's width apart in the night sky on Monday and Tuesday. Here's how to see it.

    Mars and Venus will be a mere half-degree apart, or about the width of an index finger at arm's length, in the sky on Monday and Tuesday nights.

  • Here's what would happen if all the ice on Earth melted overnight

    The planet would be sent into chaos if all the ice melted overnight, but what would that look like? There would be mass flooding from sea levels rising, severe weather changes, deadly chemical releases, and mass greenhouse gasses that would leak into the atmosphere. Scientists say we need to stop the planet from rising in temperature by just 1° Celsius, or this could happen sooner than we think.

  • These Scientists Linked June's Heat Wave to Climate Change in 9 Days. Their Work Could Revolutionize How We Talk About Climate

    'There's no point going through this exercise involving dozens of scientists if it's something that you think no one's going to care about'

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down (Again) Today

    On Sunday, Richard Branson blasted into space aboard the Virgin Galactic Unity spacecraft, officially marking the launch of the space tourism market. Virgin Galactic shares had rocketed higher in anticipation, but the reaction since has been muted. Secondary offerings typically have a negative impact on stocks because they add to the total float, meaning every investor has a slightly smaller piece of the overall pie.

  • Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Roast Space Billionaires in a New ‘Really!?!’ (Video)

    Richard Branson launched himself into low earth orbit this week, but don’t count Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler among the people excited about it. Meyers and Poehler resurrected a bit they first started when they were on “Saturday Night Live” called “Really!?! with Seth and Amy.” It was the perfect format for them to air out their grievances related to Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX’s Elon Musk, all of whom are obscenely rich and trying to beat each other to space. Since they first

  • Mixed-ancestry genetic research shows a bit of Native American DNA could reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease

    Alzheimer's, like many diseases, has a genetic component. Tek Images/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesSince the human genome was first mapped, scientists have discovered hundreds of genes influencing illnesses like breast cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, Black people, Indigenous people and other people of color are underrepresented in most genetic studies. This has resulted in a skewed and incomplete understanding of the genetics of many diseases. We are two res

  • Fact check: Claim about Alyssa Carson preparing to go to Mars is missing context

    Alyssa Carson hopes to go to Mars, but she is not part of any official mission with a space agency.

  • Richard Branson admits there was one thing he was 'nervous stiff' about before going to space

    On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Richard Branson stopped by to talk about all things space travel. Of course just a few short days ago he boarded Virgin Galactic’s Unity rocket ship with five other people, and became the first billionaire to reach the edge of space with a suborbital flight on Sunday. And even after almost 17 years of working toward his dream of space travel, it turns out one of his biggest fears was something that any of us - billionaire or not - can understand. When Colbert asked about the potential of becoming nauseous, which can happen when people experience zero gravity for the first time, Branson was honest with his answer. “I was nervous stiff,” he said. “I mean, you got the world filming, and just imagine throwing up all over a spaceship.” But luckily for Branson, and the millions of people watching, he was able to keep everything down on his way up, realizing in the moment that his first foray into space did not give him any kind of nauseous feelings. “I just enjoyed it,” Branson said. “I was relieved, but it was -- it was extraordinary.”

  • Bootleg Fire's smoke captured on satellite video

    The Bootleg Fire was spotted from space captured by a NOAA satellite on July 13. The wildfire grew to become the largest active wildfire in the U.S.

  • Richard Branson brought Stephen Colbert's headshot to space with him

    Stephen Colbert hosted Virgin Galactic's livestream of its first fully crewed spaceflight on Sunday. In return, Colbert's picture hitched a ride.