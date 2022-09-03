NASA talks about second launch attempt
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday the first launch of the Artemis program will be off until October if the Space Launch System rocket has to return to the hangar for repairs. (Sept. 3)
Four months after the spectacular feat that was catching a descending rocket stage in mid-air, Rocket Lab has re-ignited one of the engines from that booster — an important step on their roadmap to fielding a fully reusable rocket. The Rutherford engine, one of nine that power the Electron launch vehicles, went up on the mission "There and Back Again" in May, culminating in the livestreamed capture of the booster as it descended under a parachute. According to Rocket Lab, the used engine performed to the same standard required of a new one.
STORY: This is the closest spot spectators and amateur photographers can get to seeing the NASA launch pad that holds Artemis I, ahead of its second attempt at launch on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3), after technical problems foiled the next-generation moon rocket's initial try earlier in the week.Many took to the side of the park to take photos, selfies, and use their long lenses to see the historic shuttle on the pad.A New York native took the opportunity of a long weekend to witness history and bought a last minute flight for him and his wife."I've been a space fan since I was a little kid, love NASA and anything about space," John M Fusco said. "And this is the first chance I've ever had to come down and actually see a launch," he added.While some travelled in by plane, others drove from their homes in Florida to witness the launch tomorrow. English-born Florida resident Jason Reed told Reuters he feels a deep connection to this launch."My story goes back to 1969, five days before they landed on the moon, I was born. So, in England we were known as space babies," Reed said.As a space baby, Jason Reed has witnessed many launches from living near the Kennedy Space Center and never tires of them."I just find it incredible that we can watch and see them leaving to go to these places and we can do it right here on our doorstep," he says. "I love every launch. It never gets boring, it's just so exciting every time," Reed added.Jason Reed said this next NASA program is the most exciting, with a journey beyond the moon in sight."They potentially could be going back to the moon and beyond. So it's just so cool," says Reed."We're just so lucky."
Spectators on Saturday gathered to watch NASA's new moon rocket blast off on the first flight of the Artemis program. The second launch attempt was called off because of another fuel leak. (Aug. 29) (AP Video: Cody Jackson)
Liftoff is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, during a two-hour window that opens at 2:17 p.m. ET, according to NASA.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, the largest launcher the space agency has ever built, was supposed to head to space on Saturday, but another mechanical problem pushed the launch back. NASA appears to be having trouble corralling the hydrogen fuel. The no-go call came around 11 a.m. Eastern time, disappointing NASA and space enthusiasts.
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October.
NASA called off today's attempt to launch its Space Launch System rocket due to a hydrogen leak encountered during the process of fueling up the core stage. The next opportunity for liftoff could come on Monday or Tuesday, but NASA hasn't yet decided the timing for the third launch attempt. NASA's uncrewed test mission, known as Artemis 1, is meant to blaze a trail for sending astronauts to the moon. "We'll go when it's ready," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "We don't go until then."
NASA is now targeting no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, for the next attempt at launching SLS on Artemis I. The two-hour window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT.
NASA lined up a second shot to send its massive Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft on a mission to the moon. Saturday's attempt, though, fell victim once again to issues during tanking and just like Monday's attempt ended up being scrubbed.
In a historic first, the James Webb Space Telescope takes a picture of a planet orbiting another star.
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How can a Big Bang have been the start of the universe, since intense explosions destroy everything? – Tristan S., age 8, Newark, Delaware
Saturday's rescheduled Artemis 1 mission is NASA's first step toward returning humans to Earth's Moon.
US space agency Nasa scrubbed the launch after controllers discovered a leak in its hydrogen tank.
All eyes are on Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making Monday as NASA attempts to launch a mega moon rocket on a 37-day mission.
The long countdown to launch of NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon continued as planned Friday while weather odds saw improvement along the way.
Keeping in touch with NASA's two aging Voyager spacecraft is getting harder to do as they get farther away and their power sources dwindle.
When Carl Sagan imagined sending humans to Mars in his book "The Cosmic Connection," published in 1973, he posed a problem beyond such a mission's cost and complexity: the possibility that life already existed on the red planet and that it might not play nice. "It is possible that on Mars there are pathogens," he wrote, "organisms which, if transported to the terrestrial environment, might do enormous biological damage — a Martian plague."