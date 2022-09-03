NASA talks about second launch attempt

Reuters Videos

STORY: This is the closest spot spectators and amateur photographers can get to seeing the NASA launch pad that holds Artemis I, ahead of its second attempt at launch on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3), after technical problems foiled the next-generation moon rocket's initial try earlier in the week.Many took to the side of the park to take photos, selfies, and use their long lenses to see the historic shuttle on the pad.A New York native took the opportunity of a long weekend to witness history and bought a last minute flight for him and his wife."I've been a space fan since I was a little kid, love NASA and anything about space," John M Fusco said. "And this is the first chance I've ever had to come down and actually see a launch," he added.While some travelled in by plane, others drove from their homes in Florida to witness the launch tomorrow. English-born Florida resident Jason Reed told Reuters he feels a deep connection to this launch."My story goes back to 1969, five days before they landed on the moon, I was born. So, in England we were known as space babies," Reed said.As a space baby, Jason Reed has witnessed many launches from living near the Kennedy Space Center and never tires of them."I just find it incredible that we can watch and see them leaving to go to these places and we can do it right here on our doorstep," he says. "I love every launch. It never gets boring, it's just so exciting every time," Reed added.Jason Reed said this next NASA program is the most exciting, with a journey beyond the moon in sight."They potentially could be going back to the moon and beyond. So it's just so cool," says Reed."We're just so lucky."