NASA taps SpaceX for second crewed Starship demonstration mission to the moon

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

NASA tapped SpaceX to provide a second crewed demonstration landing on the moon as part of its Artemis lunar exploration program, a huge win for SpaceX and a possible gesture at improving the relative lack of existing competition for such services.

The award is a modification to an existing Human Landing System (HLS) contract between the two entities, which established the agreement for the first lunar demonstration landing. That landing, which will use the Starship human landing system, will be the main goal of the Artemis III mission. (Artemis I, the uncrewed demonstration mission, could happen as early as tomorrow morning.) This second landing mission is for the following launch, Artemis IV, which is currently on the books for 2027.

SpaceX’s big win of the original HLS generated a huge amount of controversy and backlash when it was awarded back in April 2021. The controversy was due mainly to the fact that NASA selected a single vendor (SpaceX) for the award. Historically, for these kinds of big budget, ambitious contracts, NASA would select two vendors — to foster competition and to act as a kind of hedge, in case one of them failed. Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin took particular umbrage to the decision, going so far as to file a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the decision and taking NASA to federal court. The company’s protests, however, were summarily quashed.

This modification, also known as Option B, will help SpaceX demonstrate a Starship lunar lander for the long-term.

“Continuing our collaborative efforts with SpaceX through Option B furthers our resilient plans for regular crewed transportation to the lunar surface and establishing a long-term human presence under Artemis,” Human Landing System program manager Lisa Watson-Morgan said in a statement. “This critical work will help us focus on the development of sustainable, service-based lunar landers anchored to NASA’s requirements for regularly recurring missions to the lunar surface.”

The original contract was awarded for $2.9 billion; NASA did not specify the additional amount it would pay for the second mission.

Developing...

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

    NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.

  • EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

    NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule. Liftoff was slated for early Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test flight aims to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

  • Why NASA Is Returning to the Moon

    50 years later, Artemis I follows in Apollo’s footsteps

  • Taking the temperature on early season Boston Celtics trade targets

    Heavy's Sean Deveney joins us to zero in on what kind of players Boston might need, and what he's hearing about their trade plans early on.

  • How to Watch Two Americans Take Their First Spacewalk

    While we’re waiting on NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket to (maybe) finally launch this week, there’s another space event worth tuning in for: Two American astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station are taking their first spacewalk on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

  • 10 DIY Masks for Healthier Hair

    To repair dry, damaged, frizzy hair and encourage growth and thickness, try these DIY hair masks. Bonus: They also bust dandruff and dry scalp, plus add shine.

  • Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A

    Taking telehealth's temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit. Heating things up: Impulse isn’t able to light a physical fire under consumers to get them to try out its stovetop, but now with its $20 million cash injection, it can heat up the competition with its induction technology. Haje has more.

  • Uber, Lyft to pay NYC drivers more by end of year

    Uber and Lyft will have to increase the minimum pay rates for drivers in New York City by the end of the year, Engadget reports. The fare increase comes amid a driver shortage post-pandemic, in large part due to rising operational costs. The city's Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%.

  • Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum clocks in as top player in 2007 NBA draft class per HoopsHype’s global rating

    Tatum is in a league of his own as Global rating pegs the St. Louis native as the fourth-best player in the NBA so far this season.

  • Bruins' David Pastrnak pretends to interview Joe Mazzulla after Celtics win

    Bruins star David Pastrnak apparently hasn't done enough this season as one of the NHL's top scorers, so he felt the need to interview Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla... or at least he pretended to.

  • Will Target Earnings Show Retail Giant Has Finally Adapted To Inflation?

    Target earnings Wednesday are expected to tumble for a third straight quarter. Holiday guidance will be key.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • BlockFi Mulls Bankruptcy Filing and Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse, Met With Binance

    The struggling crypto lender paused customer withdrawals last week, and is now exploring a Chapter 11 filing, a source at the company tells Decrypt.

  • NASA to launch most powerful rocket in the world; Artemis mission creates jobs across Florida coast

    NASA is hoping a third times a charm. After two scrubbed launches and two weather delays, NASA aims to launch its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft Wednesday Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m.

  • NASA prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch

    STORY: The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is due to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.NASA flight-readiness crews were eager for success after 10 weeks beset by engineering difficulties, two hurricanes and two trips from the spacecraft's hangar to its launch pad.Two previous launch attempts, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, were aborted because of fuel line leaks and other technical problems that NASA has since resolved. While moored to its launch pad last week, the rocket endured fierce winds and rains from Hurricane Nicole, forcing a two-day flight postponement.The latest forecast on Monday (November 14) called for a 90% chance of favorable conditions during Wednesday's two-hour launch window, according to the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral.If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a few more years by the program's first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.

  • NASA is 'go' to start fueling Artemis I rocket ahead of huge launch tonight

    NASA teams have been given the "go" to proceed with fueling ahead of tonight's Artemis I launch, a mission to the moon decades in the making.

  • Former host Russia frozen out as World Cup begins in Qatar

    Four years after Vladimir Putin hosted the World Cup party, Russia is off the guest list. While the soccer world focuses on the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, Russia will be playing a friendly game in Uzbekistan. Russia was kicked out of World Cup qualifying after it invaded Ukraine and now can only play friendlies against the few nations prepared to accept its invitations.

  • China's COVID frustrations spark unrest in Guangzhou as cases rise

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs. Among the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou's is the largest, with new daily infections of COVID-19 topping 5,000 for the first time and fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen. Videos widely shared on Twitter showed noisy scenes in Guangzhou's Haizhu district of people charging down streets and remonstrating with white hazmat-suit-clad workers.

  • David Baddiel: ‘People have a huge blind spot when it comes to Jews’

    There is a moment in David Baddiel’s polemical new Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count when he goes head-to-head with fellow Jew Miriam Margolyes over Israel. It is fascinating, a little awkward – and makes for great telly.

  • How to Watch the Inaugural Launch of NASA’s SLS Megarocket

    The Artemis era appears to be at hand. After 12 years of anticipation, two scrubs, and two hurricanes, NASA’s 322-foot-tall (98-meter) SLS rocket is finally ready to take flight. You can watch the action live right here.