NASA Television to Air Space Station Cargo Ship Launch, Docking

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Television will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft delivering almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station beginning at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday, April 24.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 75 is scheduled to launch on a Soyuz rocket at 9:51 p.m. (6:51 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft is expected to dock to the Earth-facing port of the Zvezda Service Module on the station's Russian segment at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, April 25. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 12:30 a.m.

Progress 75 will remain docked at the station for more than seven months, departing in December for its deorbit into Earth's atmosphere.

For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. As a global endeavor, 239 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 2,800 research investigations from researchers in 108 countries.

