NASA tests moon rocket engine
NASA conducts a test of its newly redesigned engine for future flights of the Space Launch System rocket designed to power a return trip to the Moon. (Feb. 9)
After launching with SpaceX in December 2022, Lunar Flashlight ran into trouble in deep space. Now the mission is eyeing a high-Earth orbit that will allow monthly moon flybys.
They are small wrinkles on the surface of Mars but they are creating big ripples closer to home.
Researchers observing a background star pass behind Quaoar, a dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt, found that the distant object has a ring system unlike any previously found in our solar system.
SpaceX is aiming to perform the first full-fledged static fire test of its upcoming Starship megarocket on Thursday. You can catch the action live right here.
As Ingenuity scouts for Mars sample return, NASA says the milestone flight and larger Perseverance rover mission represents 'the meaning of life, the universe and everything.'
Ukraine has relied heavily on SpaceX's Starlink satellites for broadband connectivity since Russia invaded the country last year.
The mysterious Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 broke apart in early January, and the U.S. Space Force is already tracking 85 pieces of debris from the incident.
