NASA UFO press conference livestream: Watch scientists discuss findings of UAP report

NASA's independent team commissioned to study unidentified flying objects will release a report of its findings Thursday morning.

Following the report's release around 9:30 a.m. ET, the space agency will host a briefing led by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to discuss the group's findings.

NASA brought the panel of 16 experts together in 2022 to examine data related to UFOs, which the agency refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The agency cautions that the upcoming report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations, but rather a roadmap of sorts on what possible data could be collected in the future.

UFOs have become more of a mainstream interest

The report comes at a time when UFOs have once again been capturing the public's attention as bipartisan pressued mounts among lawmakers pressuring the federal government and the military to release more information about what they know.

A July U.S. congressional hearing was filled with claims of mysterious objects sighted by Navy pilots and a government program to retrieve and study downed spacecraft. Earlier this month, the Pentagon's office to investigate UAP unveiled a website where the public can access declassified information about reported sightings.

And just this week, a hearing in front of Mexican lawmakers included one UFO researcher presenting what he alleged where the mummified bodies of ancient aliens, a claim that has been disputed by scientists.

But while strange objects in the sky can be captivating, experts at NASA, as well as other astrophysicists, have long cautioned that otherworldly explanations aren't likely even in the absence of a natural explanation. At a UFO hearing that NASA hosted in May, scientists were clear that they did not believe there was evidence to conclusively confirm that UAP are extraterrestrial in origin.

