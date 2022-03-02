NASA, ULA Launch NOAA's Newest Earth Observing Satellite

·3 min read

NASA, ULA Launch NOAA's Newest Earth Observing Satellite

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA successfully launched the third in a series of next-generation weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at 4:38 p.m. EST Tuesday. The newest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-T, launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

GOES-T mission managers confirmed at 8:28 p.m. the spacecraft's solar arrays successfully deployed and the spacecraft was operating on its own power.

"We at NASA are proud to support our joint agency partner, NOAA, and their mission to provide critical data and imagery to forecasters and researchers tracking hazardous weather," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. "While the GOES-R series satellites' main job is to help with weather prediction, these satellites produce observations that also help with NASA science. Our agencies' collaboration brings great benefits toward understanding our planet."

The satellite will provide continuous coverage of weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere. The GOES program also predicts space weather near Earth that can interfere with satellite electronics, GPS, and radio communications.

"We at NASA feel honored to continue to work with NOAA on this strategic and successful partnership. Besides our work on spacecraft development and launch, NASA supported science teams are looking forward to analyzing the precious data that GOES-T will provide," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "These observations are a key part of our research towards improving understanding and models of climate, weather, and space weather – models that, in turn, support NOAA's crucial work as they lead the weather and space weather forecasts for the nation."

Once GOES-T is positioned in a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above Earth, it will be renamed GOES-18. Following a successful orbital checkout of its instruments and systems, GOES-18 will go into service over the U.S. West Coast and Pacific Ocean. This position puts it in a key spot where it can observe weather sweeping in from the west to the east over the U.S. – giving forecasters an upstream view of what is coming.

"This launch continues a 48-year history of NOAA, NASA, industry, and academia working together on geostationary satellite observations," said John Gagosian, director of NASA's Joint Agency Satellite Division. "GOES satellites help us every day. They bring advanced new capabilities to help forecasters better monitor and predict dangerous environmental conditions like hurricanes, thunderstorms, floods, and fires."

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, oversees the acquisition of the GOES-R spacecraft and instruments and built the Magnetometer instrument for GOES-T, as well as for the future GOES-U satellite. NASA's Launch Services Program, based at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, provided launch management for the mission. NOAA oversees the GOES-R Series Program through an integrated NOAA-NASA office, managing the ground system, operating the satellites, and distributing their data to users worldwide. Lockheed Martin designs, builds, and tests the GOES-R series satellites. L3Harris Technologies provides the main instrument payload, the Advanced Baseline Imager, along with the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data reception.

For more information about GOES, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/content/goes

-end-

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-ula-launch-noaas-newest-earth-observing-satellite-301493493.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • Woman calls out word ‘almost always’ used to describe women but ‘hardly ever’ used to describe men

    After a negative experience at work, a woman discovered a certain word is only ever used to describe female employees.

  • It Turns Out the Moon Is Actually Way Younger Than We Thought

    The moon, which sure seems pretty old, is actually much younger than we thought. Here's the true age of the moon.

  • Updates: Watch Atlas V rocket launch NOAA's GOES-T weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

    Liftoff of Atlas V with the GOES-T weather satellite! ULA launched the mission at 4:38 p.m. EST and delivered the 11,000-pound NOAA satellite to orbit.

  • Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal

    A U.S. tribunal overseeing patent disputes ruled on Monday that patents on the breakthrough gene-editing technology known as CRISPR belong to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision is a defeat for the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Vienna and Nobel Prize-winning researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier. Harvard's and MIT's Broad Institute, which obtained the first CRISPR patent in 2014 and later obtained related patents, said the decision confirmed its patents were properly issued.

  • Rocket to crash into the moon March 4. Will you be able to watch it? 🚀🌕

    The used Chinese Long March 3C rocket has been drawn into the moon's gravity for 7 years and will make impact at about 5,700 miles per hour.

  • Elon Musk Keeps His Big Promise to Ukraine

    Tesla's CEO promised Ukraine a gesture that would help the country access a fast and secure internet despite the Russian invasion.

  • A truck full of SpaceX Starlink terminals has arrived in Ukraine, government official says in tweet thanking Elon Musk

    A Ukrainian official asked Elon Must for more Starlink stations as Russia's invasion has disrupted internet connectivity.

  • Lockheed, Northrop choose payloads for Space Force missile warning satellites

    The companies' selections solidify the payload providers for the first five Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites.

  • Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'

    A group of researchers is proposing that Tyrannosaurus, the most famous of all dinosaurs and the ultimate apex predator, actually includes three species and not just the single T. rex, based on thighbone and tooth variations among dozens of its fossils. T. rex, meaning "tyrant lizard king," has been the sole species of the genus Tyrannosaurus recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. A team of three researchers led by Baltimore-based independent paleontologist and paleoartist Gregory Paul on Monday said variations they spotted in an examination of about three dozen Tyrannosaurus fossils warranted the recognition of two additional species: T. imperator, meaning "tyrant lizard emperor," and T. regina, meaning "tyrant lizard queen."

  • Rocket Lab's Neutron will be built, launched and landed at Wallops Island, Virginia

    Rocket Lab has announced the latest expansion of its growing empire of rocket building and launching facilities. While its existing pads in New Zealand and the U.S. will continue to field the company's smaller Electron rockets, a fresh facility will be built in Virginia to house and eventually launch the much larger Neutron launch vehicle. The new Neutron Production Complex will be located right inside NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, on a 28-acre plot hosting approximately 250,000 square feet of interior space.

  • The Biggest Family Tree Ever Recorded Dates as Far Back as 100,000 Years Ago

    Researchers from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute combined both ancient and modern DNA to gain a better understanding of human history and evolution.

  • These 3 Things Could Make You Age Faster, According to Research

    Were you diagnosed with any of these conditions from age 11 to 15? Here's what you need to know.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • This New Moon In Pisces Is One Of The Most Positive Cosmic Events Of The Year

    new moon rising in the desert sky in White Sands National Monument In astrology, the moon controls our emotions and intuition. It dictates how we connect with others and express our thoughts — basically, it governs over all things relating to our deepest darkest selves. On March 2, we’ll experience a new moon in Pisces, meaning that the emotional luminary will be in an even more sentimental astrological spot. While we’ll be in our feels, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Narayana Montúfar, senio

  • Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes' frozen surfaces

    Bridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice. “Oh, yeah,” said her colleague, Matt Sand, leaning in for a look before holding open a collection bag as Wheelock slid the fragment inside.

  • Balkanatolia: Lost continent allowed Asian animals to colonize Europe 34 million years ago, researchers say

    A team of paleontologists discovered a forgotten continent which is believed to be the land that helped mammals from Asia cross over to Europe approximately 34 million years ago. The team of French, American and Turkish paleontologists and geologists led by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) researchers reassessed geological data relating to the Eocene region, which now belongs to the present-day Balkans, Europe and Anatolia, Turkey. Their research suggested that the continent, which once sat among Europe, Asia and Africa, became the staging post for Asian mammals to migrate into Europe.

  • New research supports Wuhan live animal market as origin of pandemic

    A pair of studies released over the weekend allegedly provides new evidence in support of the theory that COVID-19 originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The studies, which have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in any scientific journals, were co-authored by scientists from the U.S., the U.K., South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Canada, Belgium and Australia, as per The Guardian. Using spatial analysis, one of the studies found that 156 cases in December 2019 clustered around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has long been reported as the epicenter of the initial SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

  • How the pandemic caused less lightning around the world

    Worldwide lightning activity plummeted by nearly eight per cent in 2020 due to lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A drop in atmospheric aerosols may have been the cause.

  • Are sharks gathering to mate off North Carolina? Mission launched to prove it’s true

    A lot of biting is involved when great white sharks mate.

  • Columbus Zoo's baby elephant will help zoos across U.S. with his stem cells

    Frankie the baby elephant could be a lifesaver someday thanks to a project he jump-started the day he was born at the Columbus Zoo last summer.What's happening: Tissues from Frankie's umbilical cord have been used to create Asian elephant stem cell lines at Ohio State's College of Veterinary Medicine and on a national scale at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Frozen Zoo.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Stem cell therapy is emerging a