NASA, ULA prepare for debut launch of Vulcan rocket from Florida
Crews on Florida’s Space Coast are gearing up for the launch of a test rocket by the United Launch Alliance.
We’re less than a week away from the first Vulcan rocket will lift off carrying two payloads.
The launch is set for 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 8.
The first is the Peregrine lunar lander which will eventually be used as part of NASA’s commercial moon service.
The second is a deep space voyager mission known as the Enterprise flight.
