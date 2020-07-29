    Advertisement

    NASA ups the ante with its newest Mars rover

    NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, the spacecraft named Perseverance is NASA's brawniest and brainiest Martian rover yet. (July 29)

    BETHANY EHLMANN: We're going to get an up close and personal view of whether there are organics in the rocks of Mars. And we're going to get an up close and personal view of the lake sediments at Jezero Crater and the groundwater and hydrothermally altered rocks outside. So we're going to get an amazing view into the first billion, billion and a half years of Mars history.

