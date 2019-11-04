NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft beamed back unprecedented data from interstellar space. It indicates a mysterious extra layer outside our solar system.

NASA





NASA's Voyager 2 probe exited our solar system nearly a year ago, becoming the second spacecraft to ever enter interstellar space.

It followed six years behind its sister spacecraft, Voyager 1, which reached the limits of the solar system in 2012. But a plasma-measuring instrument on Voyager 1 had been damaged, so that probe could not gather crucial data about the transition from our solar system into interstellar space.

Voyager 2, which left the solar system with its instruments intact, completed the set of data. Scientists shared their findings for the first time on Monday, via five papers published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The analyses indicate that there are mysterious extra layers between our solar system's bubble and interstellar space. Voyager 2 detected winds — flows of charged gas particles that come from the sun — leaking from the solar system. Just beyond the solar system's edge, these solar winds interact with interstellar winds: gas, dust, and charged particles flowing through space from supernova explosions millions of years ago.

"Material from the solar bubble was leaking outside, upstream into the galaxy at distances up to a billion miles," Tom Krimigis, a physicist who authored one of the papers, said in a call with reporter

The new boundary layers suggest there are stages in the transition from our solar bubble to the space beyond that scientists did not previously understand.

The place where solar and interstellar winds interact

uranus voyager 2 1986 More

NASA/JPL

On November 5, 2018, Voyager 2 left what's known as the "heliosphere," a giant bubble of charged particles flowing out from the sun that sheathes our solar system. In doing so, the probe crossed a boundary area called the "heliopause." In that area, the edge of our solar system's bubble, solar winds meet a flow of interstellar wind and fold back on themselves.

It took both spacecraft less than a day to travel through the entire heliopause. The twin probes are now speeding through a region known as the "bow shock," where the plasma of interstellar space flows around the heliosphere, much like water flowing around the bow of a moving ship.

voyager interstellar space heliosphere More

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Both Voyager probes measured changes in the intensity of cosmic rays as they crossed the heliopause, along with the transition between magnetic fields inside and outside the bubble.