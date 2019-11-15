NASA watchdog report sharpens debate over cost of SpaceX vs. Boeing spaceships

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner are being developed to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station for NASA. (SpaceX / Boeing Illustrations)

Boeing is in line to get paid substantially more per seat than SpaceX for astronaut trips to the International Space Station, in part because it negotiated an increase in what was meant to be a fixed-cost contract, NASA’s Office of the Inspector General says in a watchdog report.

The 53-page report, issued Thursday, estimates the per-seat cost for flights on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule at $90 million, which would be more than the $84 million or so that NASA has been paying the Russians for rides on their Soyuz spacecraft. In contrast, the price for a seat on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was estimated at $55 million.

In response, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that “this doesn’t seem right.” He said it was “not fair that Boeing gets so much more for the same thing.”

Boeing, meanwhile, took issue with the way the figures were calculated. And while the officials in charge of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program generally accepted the report’s findings, they said Boeing’s increased payout was fairly negotiated.

The inspector general’s report fueled criticism over cost overruns and scheduling delays in the development of commercial space taxis for transporting astronauts to and from the space station. NASA has had to rely on the Russians for such rides since the retirement of the space shuttle fleet in 2011.

The first crewed flights for the Crew Dragon and Starliner are already two years behind the original schedule, and the report says “final vehicle certification for both contractors will likely be delayed until summer 2020, based on the number of ISS and CCP certification requirements that remain to be verified and validated.”

Certification would come after the initial crewed demonstration flights for both spacecraft, which are currently planned for early 2020.

The report said NASA may have to reduce staffing on the station’s U.S. orbital segment in 2020 due to the delays — a state of affairs that would also affect Canadian, European and Japanese astronauts.

In a letter responding to the report, Ken Bowersox, a former astronaut who’s the acting associate administrator for human exploration and operations, said NASA is already negotiating with the Russians for more Soyuz seats as an insurance policy.

The report acknowledged that the delays arose because of technical challenges with parachutes, propulsion systems and launch abort systems — but it faulted NASA managers for how they handled those challenges. “Taken together, these factors may elevate the risk of a significant system failure or add further delays to the start of commercial crewed flights to the ISS,” the report said.

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General produced this comparison of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and the SpaceX Crew Dragon transportation systems based on an analysis of NASA information. The average cost per seat was estimated assuming four astronauts per spacecraft and using publicly available information. (NASA OIG Graphic) More

Actions relating to Boeing came in for special criticism. NASA’s original contracts called for Boeing to receive $4.82 billion for Starliner development, while SpaceX was allotted $3.14 billion for Crew Dragon development. But the report said that in 2016, NASA agreed to pay Boeing $287.2 million above the previously agreed-upon fixed price in order to address a perceived 18-month flight gap for four crewed missions, starting with the third flight.

Part of the justification was “to ensure the company continued as a second commercial crew provider,” the report said. In fact, the report quoted unnamed senior NASA officials as saying they thought Boeing wouldn’t continue work on Starliner unless it got more money.

In the opinion of the reviewers, most of the increased payout was unnecessary because NASA had other ways to mitigate the risk of a flight gap.

The reviewers also faulted NASA managers because they found that “SpaceX was not provided an opportunity to propose a solution even though the company previously offered shorter production lead times than Boeing.”

In his letter, Bowersox said NASA was following through on the report’s recommendations for tightening up supervision of the Commercial Crew Program. But he took issue with the claim that the increased payout to Boeing was unnecessary or unreasonable.