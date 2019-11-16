NASA watchdog warns of possible delays in launching new U.S. spacecraft

In a wide-ranging report, NASA's inspector general warned that Boeing and SpaceX both face major technical challenges that threaten to delay initial flights of U.S. commercial astronaut ferry ships. If the worst-case scenario plays out, NASA could be forced to reduce its presence aboard the International Space Station to a single astronaut for an extended period, the audit said.

"Boeing and SpaceX each face significant safety and technical challenges with parachutes, propulsion and launch abort systems that need to be resolved prior to receiving NASA authorization to transport crew to the ISS," the report concluded.

"The complexity of these issues has already caused at least a 2-year delay in both contractors' development, testing and qualification schedules and may further delay certification of the launch vehicles by an additional year."

Since the space shuttle's retirement in 2011, NASA has been forced to rely on Russia's three-seat Soyuz spacecraft to carry U.S. and partner agency astronauts to and from the space station while the agency worked to develop a new U.S. crew ship under the agency's Commercial Crew Program, or CCP.

ms12.jpg More

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft on final approach to the International Space Station. NASA

The numbers included in the inspector general's report, released Thursday, are eye-opening.

"Since 2006, NASA has purchased 70 (Soyuz) seats worth approximately $3.9 billion, including five seats purchased through Boeing for $373.5 million," the inspector general reported. "Overall, NASA paid an average cost per seat of $55.4 million for the 70 completed and planned missions from 2006 through 2020 with prices ranging from approximately $21.3 million to $86 million for each round trip."

Those numbers include 12 Soyuz seats NASA has bought since 2017, at a cost of about $1 billion, in large part because of delays in the Commercial Crew Program.

While the cost of a Soyuz seat is an oft-cited statistic in favor of developing domestic spacecraft, as it turns out only SpaceX offers significantly lower costs. NASA will pay more for a seat on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft than the agency currently pays to fly aboard a Soyuz, the inspector general said.

"As of May 2019, Boeing and SpaceX's contracts were valued at $4.3 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively," the inspector general said. "Of those amounts, Boeing's costs for development and test flights were $2.2 billion, while SpaceX's were $1.2 billion.

"For crewed missions to the ISS, NASA awarded each contractor six round-trip missions. Assuming four astronauts per flight and using publicly available information, the estimated average cost per seat is approximately $90 million for Boeing and approximately $55 million for SpaceX."

The final currently booked Soyuz seat will be used in April by astronaut Chris Cassidy, who will join two cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz MS-16/62S spacecraft for a six-month stay in orbit. Faced with the prospect of additional commercial crew launch delays, NASA currently is negotiating for at least two additional Soyuz seats.

030819-undock4.jpg More

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule during its departure from the space station during an unpiloted test flight in March. NASA

The issue is complicated by recent Russian decisions to reduce the number of Soyuz flights to just two per year while holding open the possibility of launching "space tourists" and other non-professionals to the space station as a commercial venture. Because it takes about three years to build a Soyuz, only a limited number of seats are available.