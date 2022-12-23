NASA: Yes, it's freezing cold. No, that doesn't mean climate change is a hoax.

The space agency pointed to the long-term climate trends since humanity began pouring greenhouse gases into the Earth's atmosphere.

4.8k
David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·5 min read
A view of a road closed due to a pileup of snow.
A closed road during the polar vortex in Buffalo, N.Y., in January 2019. (Lindsay DeDario/Reuters)

As temperatures in the U.S. plummeted this week as a polar vortex descended across the country, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration made sure to remind Americans that the Arctic outburst does not mean that climate change isn't happening.

In a tweet posted Thursday, NASA Climate, a division of the space agency, pointed to the long-term trends since humanity began pouring greenhouse gases into the Earth's atmosphere.

On its website, NASA Climate explains that though "the Earth's climate has changed throughout history," the rate of change being experienced since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution is unprecedented, approximately 10 times faster than the average rate of warming experienced following an ice age. The causal mechanism that explains our accelerating rate of warming, the greenhouse effect, was established in the mid-1800s.

"It is undeniable that human activities have produced the atmospheric gases that have trapped more of the Sun’s energy in the Earth system," NASA Climate says on its website.

While the impulse to deny climate change based on the immediate weather conditions outside one's window is tempting, it's also worth remembering that the Earth's warming is a global phenomenon and that while one area may experience frigid temperatures, the planet as a whole continues to heat up.

In February 2021, a polar vortex descended on the Great Plains, extending as far south as Texas, leaving more than 4.5 million homes and businesses without power and resulting in the deaths of more than 170 people. Studies have since linked the severe winter outbreak to climate change. Due to the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other region on Earth, those higher temperatures have been shown to disrupt the behavior of polar vortices, weakening them so that they wander south over the continental U.S.

Those seemingly counterintuitive findings have done little to assuage the climate change denialism that regularly proliferates across social media in the winter months, promoting versions of the view "If global warming is really happening, how come it's so cold outside?" Perhaps the most famous instance of that faulty logic occurred in February of 2015, when Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., brought a snowball onto the Senate floor.

"In case we have forgotten because we keep hearing that 2014 has been the warmest year on record," said Inhofe, then the chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, "I asked the chair, do you know what this is? It's a snowball just from outside here. So it's very, very cold out. Very unseasonable."

While the fact is that along with the rise in atmospheric CO2, average temperatures have risen since the late 1800s and sea ice has diminished, the planet will continue to experience cold winters for decades to come.

"The bottom line is that not only are extreme cold events not inconsistent with the 1 degree [Celsius] of warming that we've already had, we can expect them to continue in the foreseeable future," Noah Diffenbaugh, a climate scientist at Stanford University, told Yahoo News in 2021.

That can even include record low temperatures like the ones that swept over much of Canada this week. What's more telling, however, is the longer-term trend in which the number of record high daily temperatures continues to outpace the number of record lows by a ratio of 2:1, according to a 2009 study conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Computer models suggest that disparity will grow to 20:1 by 2050 and 50:1 by 2100.

A man walks along Lake Michigan at sunrise, though the sun cannot be seen.
A man walks along Lake Michigan at sunrise as temperatures hover around minus 8 degrees on Thursday in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

But now, with more than 1 million homes in the U.S. without power, thousands of flights canceled and roadways coated with ice, there is a similar temptation to dismiss the reality of climate change. On Twitter, for instance, a wave of climate denialism has coalesced using the hashtags #ClimateScam and #ClimateHoax.

Renowned climate scientist Michael Mann, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, has watched with dismay as climate denialism on Twitter has spiked this winter.

"Twitter was a primary medium for dissemination of the facts surrounding the climate crisis," Mann told E&E News, an environmental news platform, in an email. "By infecting the online discourse w/ massive troll and bot armies, it becomes very difficult to communicate these facts, which is precisely what polluters and petro-state bad actors like Russia and Saudi Arabia want."

While there's little doubt that bots promoting climate denialism have run amok, their effect can be felt at holiday gatherings and even in the halls of Congress by those who assert that cold weather proves climate change isn't real. For climate scientists like Peter Gleick, the co-founder of the Pacific Institute in Oakland, such views are, by now, all too familiar.

Recommended Stories

  • Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather

    The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. As the temperature remained below freezing, production slowed at one of the city's water treatment plants while officials worked to correct the pressure drop they believed was caused by leaks and water line breaks. City spokesperson Melissa Payne said the decreasing temperature was contributing to an increasing number of breaks.

  • In a rich suburb, needy kids have a secret Santa - working moms on a mission

    As she entered Target, green reusable shopping bag slipped over her shoulder, Eileen Ellis glanced at the picture of the wish list on her phone. The girl's clothing size was 6/7; shoe size 12. Under "gift suggestions," a social worker had handwritten: "Anything - She has very little." Ellis, by contrast, has a lot: a lovely green townhouse in Northern Virginia, a well-paying job as a software sales director, an architect husband and two caring sons, the youngest of whom had just finished his ten

  • Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

    Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in the city was stranded — and shutting down the airport through Monday, according to officials.

  • China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying.

  • Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as 'PR stunt'

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a "PR stunt" and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry. In the column, television presenter Jeremy Clarkson wrote of Meghan: "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her." Britain's Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) regulator said on Tuesday that it had received more than 17,500 complaints, the most about any article since it was established in 2014.

  • Cowboys and Eagles beat each other’s backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength

    Divisional record aside, neither exits the season with bragging rights until it knocks off the other when both are at full strength or advances out of the NFC to the Super Bowl.

  • Midflight lightning strikes ground Spirit plane en route to Cancún

    A Spirit Airlines flight headed to Cancún International Airport returned to Philadelphia on Friday morning after crew reported "multiple lightning strikes," the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. Flight-tracking site FlightAware shows that the plane, an Airbus A321, took off from Philadelphia International Airport just after 10 a.m. and landed back at the airport right after 11 a.m. According to a statement from the FAA, the flight landed safely. The agency said it will investigate. Subs

  • OK, that's funny: Eagles' TD celebration is stealing from the Salvation Army kettle

    DeVonta Smith was ready when he scored against the Cowboys.

  • Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

    Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening, officials said. Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the New York Daily News reported. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados.

  • Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss' Vikings season yardage record, Calvin Johnson's NFL record next?

    Justin Jefferson is having a remarkable season.

  • Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

    Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” On a sunny day, with the midday temperature reaching about 15 degrees Celsius (nearly 60 F), warm for a Roman winter, some 70,000 tourists, pilgrims and residents of the city packed St. Peter’s Square to listen to the pontiff and to receive his blessing. Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.”

  • GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus

    Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…

  • As Cases Explode, China's Low COVID Death Toll Convinces No One

    BEIJING — The hearses bearing black and yellow funeral paper flowers crept in a steady stream toward the Dongjiao crematory in eastern Beijing. Several dozen people crowded around the closed gate waiting to be let in. A man unable to get a spot in line could only watch, wondering what to do with the body of a relative who had just died of COVID-19. The hospital could not keep the body — there were already too many in its morgue. When he called the crematory, an employee told him he had to wait a

  • Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia

    Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds.

  • With Anthony Davis out, the Lakers need a version of LeBron James that isn't realistic

    The roster isn’t built for him to be an exceptional 38-year-old; it’s calling for him to be an exceptional player for any age, and that just doesn’t seem realistic at this point.

  • Mets, Carlos Correa aim to preserve $315 million deal after physical exam issues arise

    The Mets have expressed concern over imaging around a lower leg injury that Correa suffered as a minor leaguer with the Astros in 2014.

  • Ellen DeGeneres urges fans to 'honor' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss this holiday by laughing, dancing and hugging

    "I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres began the emotional video. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — and we'll never make sense of it."

  • Kentucky Lawmaker Speaks Out About Transgender Son's Suicide

    When Henry Berg-Brousseau appeared before Kentucky lawmakers at a hearing in 2015 about a proposed transgender bathroom bill, he closed his testimony with an introduction. “If you don’t know a transgender kid already, you do now. You know me, Henry,” he said. “And I’d be honored to continue to work with you and help educate you on all trans issues. I’d be even more honored to call you all friends.” Berg-Brousseau, who was 16 at the time, was urging members of the state Senate’s Education Committ

  • She Worked for Twitter. Then She Tweeted at Elon Musk.

    In the middle of a workday, Sasha Solomon, a 34-year-old software engineer in Portland, Oregon, put her French bulldog, Bosworth, on a leash and walked down a leafy street to a favorite coffee shop. It seemed like an ordinary November afternoon, or as ordinary as it could be for someone working at Twitter under its mercurial new owner, Elon Musk. Solomon ordered a latte for herself and a drip coffee with cream for her husband. Then she and Bosworth headed back home. Sitting at her computer on he

  • Jan. 6 Report Leaves Questions About What Happened in Trump's SUV

    The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report provides new details of its efforts to get to the bottom of one of the most explosive pieces of the public testimony heard by the committee — an account of President Donald Trump trying to grab the steering wheel of his SUV just before the assault on the Capitol and lunging at a Secret Service agent — but was inconclusive about the details of what happened. In riveting televised testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, had recounted for