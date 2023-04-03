NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men

MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

NASA on Monday named the four astronauts who will fly to the moon by the end of next year, including one woman and three men.

The three Americans and one Canadian were introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation's astronauts as well as Mission Control.

“This is humanity's crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

The mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada's Jeremy Hansen. All are space veterans except Hansen.

“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced," said Glover.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. — and the first crew in NASA's new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion/Your Turn: 'We are in a suicide pact with fossil fuels'

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warns the Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade.

  • Phillip Schofield disowns brother Timothy as he is found guilty of sexually abusing teenage boy

    Phillip Schofield has welcomed the guilty verdicts in the case of his brother Timothy for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

  • The best family hotels in London for a 2023 city break

    A visit to London with the kids can be an exhausting affair but get the hotel right for quality downtime between sightseeing and you’re winning. First up, think where you plan to visit and try to choose a child-friendly hotel in the vicinity – your feet will thank you for it. Other essentials to consider include decent sized family rooms or the ability to get interconnecting rooms (some hotels will offer the second room at a discounted rate so worth an ask). In a lot of hotels kids can eat free,

  • NASA reveals 4 astronauts chosen for historic Artemis II mission

    The team, set to go around the moon, will include the first woman and first person of color on a moon mission.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

    Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack. Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he doesn't think about events in Russia, and a senior official earlier described the bombing as part of Russia's internal turmoil. Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he led a discussion at the cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of Russia's second-largest city, officials said.

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • Trump hush money case: What is an indictment? An arraignment? A gag order?

    Below is an explanation of what it means to be indicted and arraigned, and other key terms related to Trump's case. An indictment is a court document containing charges that were voted on by a grand jury, a group of people who decide whether a prosecutor has enough evidence to pursue criminal charges. An indictment formally charges a defendant with a crime and provides a basis for legal prosecution.

  • Car bomb explodes in Syria amid simmering tensions with Israel

    A car bomb exploded in an upmarket suburb of the Syrian capital over the weekend amid simmering tensions with Israel.

  • Former NYPD officer on how department is preparing for Trump's arrival

    The city has 35,000 officers on standby for his arraignment, according to sources, as Trump has urged his supporters to demonstrate against the indictment.

  • Oscar Pistorius' lawyer: 'Mistake' to deny parole, appealing

    There was an "obvious mistake" in the process to deny Oscar Pistorius parole last week and the former Olympic runner is seeking to overturn that decision and have a new hearing to be considered for early release from prison as soon as possible, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday. “I’m confident that common sense will prevail,” lawyer Julian Knight said, claiming that Pistorius was not given credit in his parole application for an extra year and four months he has served in prison after being convicted of murder for the 2013 shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The 36-year-old Pistorius was denied parole on Friday because he hasn't served the minimum amount of jail time required, a parole board said, a surprise reasoning that prompted criticism of the Department of Corrections for holding the hearing at all if Pistorius wasn't eligible.

  • Cohen’s lawyer warns Trump’s lawyer against strategy of personal attacks

    Attorney Lanny Davis, who represents ex-President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, warned current Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina against “building his whole strategy on personal attacks” against Cohen as Trump faces an indictment in New York City. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump in relation to a hush money payment made in 2016…

  • Here's why the US has more extreme and catastrophic weather events than anywhere else in the world

    In the second major storm in a week, tornadoes killed at least 29 people in the South and Midwest this weekend. For the US, it's the same old story.

  • 15 Shade-Loving Perennials to Brighten Up Your Garden

    From partial to full shade, these perennial plants and flowers will thrive in the dimly lit areas of your garden.

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer says NY case against Trump is 'very solid' and likely jurors need only ask themselves if Trump had 'any political motivation' for the Stormy Daniels payment

    An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.

  • Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case

    A former lawyer for Donald Trump who once said he would do anything to protect the former U.S. president is now poised to serve as a key witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss. Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump's real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump following an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Cohen has said that Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she has said she had with Trump in 2006, meaning he will likely be a prominent witness if the case goes to trial.

  • Why the party might be over for ‘world’s coolest prime minister’

    Sanna Marin, Finland’s party-loving leader who was once called “the world’s coolest prime minister,” is feted around the world as a rock star politician.

  • New AI upgrade could be indistinguishable from humans: expert

    OpenAI could release GPT-5 at the end of this year and achieve artificial general intelligence, which would make generative AI indistinguishable from a human, according to a report.

  • Here’s how NASA will replace the ISS after it deorbits in 2030

    Sometime within the next decade, the International Space Station will fall from orbit and plummet into the Pacific Ocean. At least, that’s the plan that … The post Here’s how NASA will replace the ISS after it deorbits in 2030 appeared first on BGR.

  • Colliding Taffy Galaxies create a sweet 'cosmic butterfly' (video)

    A collision of two galaxies appears like a vast cosmic butterfly, or a giant piece of candy, to the eyes of one of the world's most powerful telescopes.

  • Alien Probe or Eccentric Comet? This Space Mystery Won’t End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/NASA/GettyIn September 2017, a very strange object streaked fast across the solar system and passed close to the sun before heading away. Shiny, oblong and potentially hundreds of feet in length, the object was unlike anything scientists had ever seen. Not exactly an asteroid. Not exactly a comet.Five years later, scientists are still arguing over the object, which they’ve named ‘Oumuamua. That’s Hawaiian for “scout.” It’s a debate that co