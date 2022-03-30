NASA's Artemis I is flying back to moon without astronauts
If NASA's "uncrewed" lunar mission is successful, future Artemis missions plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
If NASA's "uncrewed" lunar mission is successful, future Artemis missions plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson details his agency's coming efforts at an address at the Kennedy Space Center; talks Artimes program to the moon and beyond. (Mar. 28)
“It’s not just a number. Each one of them is a new world, a brand-new planet. I get excited about every one because we don’t know anything about them.”
Oscar Franklin Smith of Nashville is one of five inmates on Tennessee death row scheduled to be executed this year.
Astronomers are stumped by new high-frequency wave on the surface of the sun.
It’s shaping up to be a busy week for NASA and Brevard County.
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu
SpaceX will stop producing new Crew Dragon craft after it finishes manufacturing its fourth and final capsule.
Two billionaires -- Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos -- clash on several fronts, and according to Musk, there is no love lost between the two.
Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States. On Monday, NOAA's sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) sai
Would you know a sea scorpion if you ran into one at the beach? What about a lobster? Around 500 million years ago, the bizarre life-forms that burst onto the scene during the Cambrian Explosion were the often unrecognizable prototypes of animals we now recognize. There were things with huge eyes and extra appendages that might have scared you straight out of the water. Some are vaguely reminiscent of their fossilized ancestors (lobsters and sea scorpions are distantly related, but you can see s
South Korea said it conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket Wednesday in what it called a major step toward acquiring a space surveillance capability amid rising animosities with rival North Korea. The launch came six days after North Korea carried out its first intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017 in an apparent attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration amid stalled disarmament talks. The South Korean-built solid-propellant rocket soared into the sky before releasing a dummy satellite in space, according to photos released by Seoul's Defense Ministry.
Watch live above as a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts return to Earth early Wednesday, their Soyuz capsule set for touchdown in Kazakhstan.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has rescheduled its next crewed suborbital space mission for Thursday, due to concerns about the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. In a mission update, Blue Origin said “forecasted high winds during launch and recovery” forced a postponement of the liftoff from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The National Weather Service said winds could reach sustained levels of 35 to 45 mph on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph. Six spacefliers —
The capsule's chief designer gets a chance to fly after comedian Pete Davidson withdrew due to a schedule conflict.
It is estimated about 80% of mammals have been scientifically discovered, and some of the ones that haven't been found yet are likely in the U.S.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei touched down after a record-breaking 355-days in space aboard a Russian aircraft.
A NASA astronaut who spent 355-day stay in orbit is back on Earth. It is believed to be the longest single flight by a U.S. astronaut.
He’s one of the most high-profile visual artists to venture into the world of digital collectibles.
The company also expects 4,200 Starlink satellites to be in operation by 2024, which would be two-thirds of all active satellites of Earth.