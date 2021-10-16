NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky

A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore a record-setting eight asteroids. Lucy blasted off before dawn on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Oct. 16)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories