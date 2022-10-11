Nasa's Dart spacecraft 'changed path of asteroid'

The Soar telescope in Chile saw a trail of debris from the asteroid after impact

The American space agency says its recent attempt to deflect the path of an asteroid was successful.

Scientists have now confirmed the orbit of a 160m-wide space rock known as Dimorphos was altered when the Dart probe struck it head on last month.

Researchers came to the conclusion after making measurements using a range of space and Earth-based telescopes.

The mission was conceived to test a potential strategy to defend the Earth against threatening objects.

Dart's achievement proves such an idea would work, provided it was initiated early enough and the target wasn't overly massive.

"This mission shows that Nasa is trying to be ready for whatever the Universe throws at us," said agency administrator Bill Nelson.

"I believe that Nasa has proven that we are serious as a defender of the planet," he told reporters.