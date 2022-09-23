NASA's DART spacecraft to collide with an asteroid on Monday after a 10-month journey

Reuters Videos

STORY: "An agreement with the Palestinians based on the two states for two people is the right thing for Israel's security, for Israel's economy, and for the future of our children," Lapid told the United Nations General Assembly.His mention of a two-state solution, the first by an Israeli leader in years at the United Nations General Assembly, echoed U.S. President Joe Biden's support in Israel in August for the long-dormant proposal.Lapid said that the precondition for such a solution was an end to Palestinian violence and terrorism. Many Palestinians support what they call armed resistance against Israel's military occupation of the West Bank and oppose the growth of Israeli civilian settlements on lands claimed by Palestinians. Some Palestinian militant factions, such as the Islamist group Hamas, oppose the existence of the state of Israel and advocate violence against Israel and Israeli civilians.Lapid said Israel, and Israelis, weren't going anywhere."We are here to stay, forever," he said. "Our hand is outstretched for peace."