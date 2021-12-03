What NASA's discovery of hundreds of exoplanets means for us
NASA recently announced the discovery of 301 newly identified planets beyond the edges of our solar system, presenting new scientific mysteries. Here's what that discovery means.
CEO Peter Beck described and demonstrated the design, materials, propulsion and reusability features of the aerospace company’s next-generation launch vehicle.
SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral opted to delay the Starlink launch until tonight, setting the stage for a Thursday evening liftoff with Starlink satellites.
Watch live as SpaceX at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station targets 6:12 p.m. ET Thursday for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink satellites.
Five fossil footprints left in volcanic ash 3.66 million years ago in Tanzania are giving scientists new insight on a landmark in human evolution - upright walking - while showing that its origins are more complicated than previously known. Researchers said on Wednesday a thorough new examination of the tracks, nearly half a century after their initial discovery, has shown that they were made not by a bear, as once believed, but by a hominin - in other words, a species in the human lineage - and possibly a previously unknown one. Bipedalism - walking on two feet - is a hallmark of humankind, but scientists are still putting together the puzzle pieces on how and when it began.
One of the reasons artificial intelligence is such an interesting field is that pretty much no one knows what it might turn out to be good at. Two papers by leading labs published in the journal Nature today show that machine learning can be applied to tasks as technically demanding as protein generation and as abstract as pure mathematics. The protein thing may not sound like much of a surprise given the recent commotion around AI's facility in protein folding, as demonstrated by Google's DeepMind and the University of Washington's Baker Lab, not coincidentally also the ones who put out the papers we're noting today.
Archaeologists have discovered an 800-year-old tied-up mummy in an underground structure outside the Peruvian city of Lima. The post 800-Year-Old Cowering Mummy Discovered in Peru appeared first on Nerdist.
Scientists have found a pair of supermassive black holes that are the closest to Earth discovered so far.Why it matters: The pair could help scientists learn more about how large black holes in the middle of galaxies like our Milky Way form and grow.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The pair of supermassive black holes is located about 89 million light-years away in the galaxy NGC 7727, according to a new study i
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
The coin also could extend its selling wave after clearing out a critical low hit at the end of November.
Ichthyosaurs were fast creatures that preyed on small fish. But a recently discovered skull suggests the species was able to eat large prey.
More than half a millennium ago, Aztec warriors brandished a weapon called a macuahuitl, a wooden club with jagged obsidian blades embedded on its sides, to inflict gruesome wounds on enemies in close combat. A newly identified armored dinosaur that inhabited the Patagonian region of Chile did much the same thing to ward off predators about 74 million years ago with a tail resembling a macuahuitl, scientists said on Wednesday. It also sheds light on the evolution of a highly successful group of tank-like dinosaurs called ankylosaurs.
After an initial honeymoon period following the development of their vaccine, Moderna has faced a period of increased public scrutiny, revealing questionable decision-making and priorities that are puzzling many.
Some run-of-the-mill PCR tests can provide a solid clue that Omicron is present, providing a nice early signal for scientists to follow.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wrote a letter addressed to Anthony Fauci regarding monkeys allegedly being kept on an island in South Carolina and later used for testing experiments by the institute he directs.Mace claimed in her letter that "according to federal documents and media reports, over 3,500 monkeys currently live on Morgan Island and up to 600 each year are removed from the island for use in cruel taxpayer-funded experiments by [National...
As Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) works to get its Covid-19 vaccine to the world and develops a Gaithersburg campus to manufacture its product long term, the biotech is putting another priority at the top of its list: adapting its vaccine to the Omicron variant. The company said Thursday it’s implementing “a two-pronged variant strategy” that includes assessing how its existing vaccine — not yet to market in the U.S. — protects against the new variant of concern. It also involves developing a vaccine tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.
The final eclipse of 2021 challenges you to get real with yourself and kiss the past goodbye.
Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station on Thursday after getting NASA’s all-clear for orbiting debris. U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.
Prints located in the African country of Tanzania belonged to an early human species, different than one previously discovered.
As rainfall events become more intense and frequent, fertilizers applied to Midwestern farmland washes away, contaminating waterways near and far.
