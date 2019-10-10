NASA's first female launch director to lead countdowns during Artemis missions to the moon

MELBOURNE, Fla. - More than 30 years ago as a wide-eyed Clemson University senior, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson walked into Firing Room 1 at Kennedy Space Center — a historically male-dominated setting — hoping to land a job testing software for space shuttle payloads.

Today, Blackwell-Thompson commands that firing room. As NASA's first female launch director, she'll lead the countdown when the ambitious Artemis missions propel the next American astronauts to the moon — including the first woman.

“It’s kind of ironic and wonderful at the same time. I came into this room, Firing Room 1. They were getting space shuttle Discovery ready to fly after the Challenger accident, so it was STS-26 (in September 1988)," Blackwell-Thompson recalled, seated at her station overlooking dozens of computer terminals and the red-numbered countdown clock.

“For a young woman that’s still in school at the time, I didn’t understand fully everything that the team was doing. But the thing that I absolutely knew, when I walked in this room, was that I wanted to be a part of this team,” she said.

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, is the first female launch director at NASA, in Firing Room 1 in the Launch Control Center. More

The Artemis program will attempt to build off the success of the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago. Artemis is the Greek moon goddess and the twin sister of Apollo. If all goes as planned, two American astronauts — one male, one female — aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft will board a lunar lander and descend to the surface near the moon's south pole by 2024.

Blackwell-Thompson oversees nearly 100 personnel assigned to teams by discipline: avionics, electrical engineering, cryogenic propulsion for ground and flight systems.

“She’s already running launch sims in the control room right now, getting ready for that launch," Bob Cabana, Kennedy Space Center director, said during a Melbourne Regional Chamber breakfast speech in August.

"And she’s the one that’s going to say, ‘Go,’ when Artemis 1 goes on its first mission," Cabana said.

To prepare for the moon landing, next year's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission will lift the Orion spacecraft to lunar orbit for testing before returning to Earth and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The mission should last 26 to 42 days.

Artemis 2 is slated to propel two astronauts around the moon and back in 2022, reaching a speed of 24,500 mph. The Artemis 3 lunar landing should occur two years later.

"Blackwell-Thompson makes visible to young girls, and exemplifies for young boys, that women have strong capabilities, unrelenting potential, and the leadership qualities to serve at any helm," said Holly Hotchner, president and chief executive officer of the National Women's History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia.

Artemis 1 Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson addresses Firing Room 1 during the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch at Kennedy Space Center. More

NASA officials view Artemis as a stepping stone toward sending the first humans to Mars during the 2030s.

To prepare for Artemis, Blackwell-Thompson's team is running simulation exercises and building procedures for an array of contingencies, ranging from temperature readings across the spacecraft to weather conditions to communication with Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.