NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures photos of dark red storms raging in Jupiter's Northern hemisphere

Marianne Guenot,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
A picture of Jupiter snapped by Hubble on September 4th, 2021.
A photo of Jupiter snapped by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on September 4, 2021.NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC), Michael H. Wong (UC Berkeley), Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snapped new photos of Jupiter's turbulent surface.

  • The photos depict dark red cyclones in the gas giant's Northern hemisphere.

  • Decades-old Hubble is set to be replaced by the James Webb Space Telescope next month.

The latest photos of Jupiter, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and released Thursday show new storms in the planet's northern hemisphere — but the gas giant still holds secrets, experts say.

Each year, Hubble dedicates a few days of its precious run time to snap pictures of our solar system's outer planets.

"Jupiter's colorful appearance is due to different chemicals in the planet's atmosphere reflecting sunlight," Affelia Wibisono, a researcher at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London, told Insider.

Powerful storms can pull phosphorus, sulfur, and hydrocarbons from deep in Jupiter's atmosphere up to its cloud tops, which appear as white and brown spots, Wibisono said, adding, "This new Hubble image of Jupiter has allowed scientists to keep track of Jupiter's storms and to understand the planet's weather patterns by monitoring the color changes in its atmosphere."

Check out the highlights from Jupiter's 2021 portrait session, below:

New, dark red storms appeared in Jupiter's Northern hemisphere

Pictures from Hubble Telescope of Jupiter in 2020 and in 2021 are shown side by side.
Photos of Jupiter taken by Hubble on August 25, 2020 (left) and September 4, 2021 (right).NASA

This year, several new storms, or "barges," appeared north of the planet's equator, according to NASA.

"Barges are cloudless regions in Jupiter's atmosphere," Wibisono said. They can be difficult to see since they're usually similar in color to their surroundings, but against Jupiter's lighter North Equatorial Belt, they stand out.

arrows shows the new storms on a picture of Jupiter on 2021 taken by Hubble telescope.
Arrows show the new storms on Jupiter in photos taken by Hubble Telescope in 2020 (left) and 2021 (right).NASA/Insider

Scientists thought Jupiter's equatorial zone would change colors. It didn't.

Jupiter's equatorial band has stayed stubbornly orange, even though scientists expected this year's portrait to show it fading to its typical beige hue.

That band has turned orange-red in the past. In those instances, the color change came with bright infrared light as deep clouds cleared away. This time, that didn't happen, because new red layer was much shallower.

Mike Wong, a planetary scientist at University of California, Berkeley, thought the red layer would be weak and fading by now. "It now seems like a shallower event does not necessarily mean a shorter-duration event," he told Insider.

Side by side pictures of Jupiter taken in 2020 and 2021. Arrows indicate the equatorial zone.
Arrows point to Jupiter's equatorial zone in photos taken by Hubble in 2020 (left) and 2021 (right).NASA/Insider

Despite its name, Jupiter's 'Red Spot Jr.' is still beige

Jupiter's Great Red Spot gained a companion in 2000, a gigantic storm called Red Spot Jr., when three smaller storms merged together. It's about as big as Earth and travels eastward, in the opposite direction that the Great Red Spot moves.

"Solar ultraviolet light can cause a chemical change to some of this material that causes red spots, such as the Great Red Spot and the Red Spot Jr," Wibisono said.

noir lab jupiter hubble
Atmospheric features on Jupiter include the Great Red Spot and Red Spot Jr., shown in this photo taken by Hubble.NASA/ESA/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

When it first formed, Red Spot Jr. was called Oval BA — that is, until it turned red in 2006, prompting scientists to liken it to the Great Red Spot. Since then, however, Red Spot Jr. has reverted to a shade closer to white.

A slight darkening of the Red Spot Jr., seen in 2020, prompted scientists to suggest it was turning red again, but Thursday's photos suggest that's not the case. Instead, Red Spot Jr. remains light in color.

Decades-old Hubble is struggling. A replacement telescope is set to launch next month.

The panels of the James Webb space telescope are pictured supported by a harness behind people wearing protective suits.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, featuring 21.3-foot mirrors, on March 4, 2020.NASA/Northrop Grumman

It's been a tough year for Hubble, which launched in 1990.

Twice this year, the world's most powerful space telescope glitched, first in June and again in November, forcing its science instruments into hibernation.

Beleaguered Hubble also has competition. The James Webb Space Telescope features a 21.3-foot-wide, gold-plated mirror and a substantially larger field of view than its predecessor, which will allow it to peer farther into the universe. Webb is due to launch late next month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA to launch first mission to test asteroid deflection

    NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid for the first time ever as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a planetary defense mission.

  • Blue Origin to fly six suborbital space travelers next month, including pioneer astronaut’s daughter

    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is planning to fly six suborbital space travelers next month, which would mark a first for the company’s New Shepard spaceship. And that’s far from the only first. If the NS-19 mission proceeds as planned on Dec. 9, the people on board will include the first parent-and-child team in space, the first professional U.S. journalist in space, and the first daughter of an astronaut to go into space herself. To cap it all off, the astronaut’s daughter is Laura Shep

  • NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch to December 22nd

    NASA’s oft-delayed James Webb Space Telescope has suffered another setback.

  • Analysis: In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing's control

    Tennis star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegation and its aftermath have brought the realities of China's censorship and secrecy around its leadership to global attention just as Beijing prepares to host the Olympics. Peng, who was not publicly heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, told International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Sunday by video call that she was safe and well. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA), which has led calls for an investigation into her allegations, remained unconvinced.

  • Rob Gronkowski returns and all is right with the Bucs vs. Giants

    TAMPA ― Considering how wobbly the Bucs looked in losing two games in a row to New Orleans and Washington, it was good to see a sturdy Rob Gronkowski return to the lineup. The Pro Bowl tight end hadn’t played a full game since suffering a rib injury in a Week 3 loss against the Rams in Los Angeles. But Gronkowski’s return in the Bucs’ 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football provided ...

  • TSA vaccine deadline nears as holiday travel ramps up

    The deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated against coronavirus comes just as holiday travel is starting to ramp up. JoAnn Pileggi is at Philadelphia International Airport with the latest details.

  • U.S. holiday air travel week opens briskly

    Americans have begun hitting the roads and skies in large numbers in advance of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday as weather so far looks favorable for travel plans. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration screened 2.21 million U.S air passengers, the fourth consecutive day with checkpoint volume topping 2 million. The TSA said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with 2.24 million travelers screened.

  • China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. Both tech giants' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging service. The statement comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 in China whose targets have included the sprawling tech sector and which has dented the market capitalisation of some of the country's largest companies, such as Alibaba.

  • What is the Urban Dictionary trend and why are people searching their names?

    The latest social media trend sees users searching their names on Urban Dictionary and posting the results.

  • Missoula woman accused of killing 2 children appears in court

    Leannah Gardipe, 34, is accused of killing two young children with a knife at their Missoula home Friday morning.

  • Ted Nugent wants to give Kyle Rittenhouse a 'lifetime supply of ammunition'

    Nugent added he'd also 'like to begin the Kyle Rittenhouse Tactical Masterclass because as a young man, boy did he do good.'

  • Crest Middle School substitute teacher allegedly sent inappropriate images, videos to students

    On Thursday, a former substitute teacher at Crest Middle School in Shelby was accused of sending inappropriate images and videos to several students.

  • Multiple atmospheric rivers to bombard B.C. with more drenching rains

    This is not the news B.C. was hoping for: More atmospheric rivers are inbound to the province mid- and late week, potentially dumping an additional 100+mm of rainfal to some areas that have been hit hard by the recent flooding.

  • Why I’m not selfish for refusing to wear a mask

    Last week I was in Waitrose, doing my food shopping. Bare-faced and mask-free, I spied an old friend. As I wheeled my trolley over to her, smiling, our eyes met for a millisecond, before she looked off in the other direction and scurried off, disappearing – pink mask and all – into the frozen food aisle.

  • Study: Common plant used in Samoan traditional medicine dismissed as superstition could rival ibuprofen

    Beyond superstition: The matalafi plant, which has been used for generations in Samoan culture as a remedy for a variety of illnesses, can produce anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen, a new study spearheaded by an Indigenous Samoan scientist suggests, according to The Guardian. Samoans have long used the leaves of the matalafi to treat inflammation that result in fevers, body aches and illnesses which traditional healers have attributed to supernatural causes. After conducting experiments on the plant’s extracts, the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa concluded that the plant reduces inflammation just as effectively as the popular anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen.

  • NASA launching mission to change course of an asteroid

    SpaceX is set to launch a NASA spacecraft on a mission to learn how to change the course of an asteroid in deep space.Why it matters: The mission — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — will test the technology needed to redirect a dangerous asteroid if one is ever found on course with Earth.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The SpaceX Falcon 9 is expected to launch DART to space at 1:21 a.m. ET We

  • 1st of kind project near Tri-Cities may pave way for global greenhouse solutions

    Does the answer lie in the basalt a half mile underground near Wallula, Wash.

  • Suspected driver in deadly Wisconsin parade crash identified, arrested: authorities

    An annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin turned deadly Sunday when at least five people were killed, and more than […] The post Suspected driver in deadly Wisconsin parade crash identified, arrested: authorities appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Astra Stock Soars Into Orbit Because the Start-Up’s Rocket Went Into Orbit

    Launch services start-up Astra Space shares were, well, soaring after the company announced its rocket had successfully reached orbit. It’s an important milestone for the commercial space company and one that drew praise from competitor SpaceX. Stock in Astra (ticker: ASTR), which means the stars in Latin, was up almost 44% to about $13.68 a share in premarket trading.

  • China’s Recent Hypersonic Weapon Test Was Weirder Than First Reported

    It’s not clear what Beijing was trying to accomplish.