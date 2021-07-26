NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered water vapor on Jupiter's ocean moon Ganymede for the first time

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter and the largest moon in the Solar System, pictured in 2001.
Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter and the largest moon in the Solar System, 2001. Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Astronomers have discovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede for the first time.

Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system, is covered in an icy crust. Scientists believe Ganymede may have a liquid ocean 100 miles beneath its surface, and that such an ocean could host aquatic alien life.

On Monday NASA announced that, by looking through the last two decades of data from the Hubble Space Telescope, researchers had discovered evidence of water vapor in the Jupiter moon's thin atmosphere. This water probably doesn't come from the underground ocean, though. Instead, it's likely ice vaporizing from the moon's surface.

Even though it doesn't say much about the moon's potential for alien life, this water vapor adds to scientists' understanding of Ganymede's atmosphere. Previously, they only knew that it contained oxygen.

"So far only the molecular oxygen had been observed," Lorenz Roth of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, who led the team who found the vapor, told NASA. "This is produced when charged particles erode the ice surface."

The research and datasets were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA Gives Elon Musk's SpaceX $178M Contract For Jupiter Moon Mission

    NASA has awarded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX a $178 million contract to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, Reuters reports. The NASA mission, known as Europa Clipper, will blast off in October 2024 with the help of Musk's company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The Europa Clipper is designed to fly past Jupiter's moon Europa 45 times. According to NASA, The Europa Clipper spacecraft will produce high-resolution images of the surface, d

  • Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

    Gravity feels like it's pulling everything toward Earth, but why? AdventurePhoto/E+ via WikimediaCommons Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does gravity pull us down and not up? - Gracie, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Magnets attract

  • As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

    With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them. As the drought worsens across the West and ushers in an early fire season, cattle ranchers are among those feeling the pain.

  • Russians ditch space station module, clearing way for new lab

    After resolving multiple problems, Russian flight controllers cleared the way for Thursday's arrival of the new Nauka lab module.

  • NASA Is Launching the Next Test Flight to Space — Here's How to Watch the Boeing Starliner

    The OFT-2 mission will send the uncrewed spacecraft to the International Space Station.

  • Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

    The non-native mountain goats invaded the area from Idaho, park officials said.

  • Creepy? Maybe. Crawly? Sure. But here's how earwigs can help you out

    There's a few myths surrounding these creatures, but they can actually be very beneficial.

  • Heathrow, airlines tell UK to open up travel as hopes rise for U.S. visitors

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's Heathrow Airport and Britain's main airlines urged the UK to open up travel to vaccinated passengers or face more job losses, as hopes rose that travellers from the United States could be given the green light this week. Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said Britain could exempt fully vaccinated U.S. citizens from quarantine in the coming days, in what would be a huge boost to the country's aviation industry which continues to be plagued by uncertainty. Strict rules which the government has previously altered with little notice has meant that Britain's travel sector remains in the doldrums while Europe's has partially recovered.

  • Some Gaming Websites, YouTube Channels Halt Coverage Of Activision Blizzard Games

    Following troubling allegations regarding the work environments at Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard, several gaming outlets have opted to halt coverage of any games released by the mega-publishers.

  • Expect more record-shattering heat waves like the one that hit the Pacific Northwest

    The recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, during which all-time temperature records were shattered by several degrees, is a prologue to what is coming across much of the U.S., Europe and Asia, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study shows that the rate of climate change is an under-appreciated driver of extreme heat, and that today's quickening pace of warming virtually guarantees more extreme temperature records in coming decades. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • Volkswagen ID.Buzz to get a trio of variants for Europe and U.S.

    Automotive News Europe reports that Volkswagen is planning three initial versions of the ID.Buzz van. Two of them are designed for Europe, the first being a "ride-pooling" version, the second a cargo van. A few years after launch, this Euro-focused cargo version is expected to be the VW Group's first Level 4 autonomous vehicle on sale.

  • CEO of iron-air battery maker hopes to close 'multitrillion'-dollar energy market gap

    Mateo Jaramillo doesn’t want to hear talk of a “breakthrough,” at least not yet. That would understate the challenge of what his startup, Form Energy, is trying to achieve and what more it has to do to accomplish its goal — providing the missing link to decarbonization of the power system.

  • COVID-19 live updates: Orlando area in 'crisis mode' as cases skyrocket

    The United States is facing a COVID-19 summer surge as the delta variant spreads. More than 610,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Just 57% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • It’s July 26. Will Cuban government, under attack, celebrate the birth of the revolution? | Editorial

    Today is July 26, known in Cuba as “el 26 de Julio.” The date is sacred on the communist island: political parties, streets, schools and neighborhoods carry its name.

  • Wildfires sweep across Sardinia

    Fires have raged across the province of Oristano in the central western region of the Italian island, burning thousands of acres of land, killing animals and damaging property.An eyewitness captured footage of a wildfire burning near the island's town of Cuglieri before she and a companion were forced to flee from the blaze. The video also showed residential and industrial buildings damaged by the fires.

  • CG Goku Teases New Dragon Ball Anime Movie

    Dragon Ball Super is getting a new anime feature! It’s called, wait for it, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Because one “super” is not enough, I guess. Announced during the San Diego Comic-Con, this will be Dragon Ball’s twenty-first anime movie and the second DBS feature, following up on 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Dragon Ball Super debuted in 2015 with a TV series and manga.

  • Extreme weather: What causes flash flooding?

    Cities across the world are at risk of extreme rainfall overwhelming their streets

  • Chinese market regulator strengthens protection for food delivery workers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Food delivery platforms in China are being pushed to guarantee their workers with income above minimum pay, insurance and a relaxation in delivery deadlines, under a set of reforms announced on Monday by China's market regulator. The guidelines were issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation along with six other administrative departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security. Food delivery platforms in China, including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

  • ‘The Green Knight’ Review: Dev Patel Decapitates His Destiny in David Lowery’s Arthurian Masterpiece

    Surreal, stoned, and glistening with a layer of heavy metal realness, David Lowery's medieval adventure is a chivalric romance for the ages.

  • Happy Birthday, Mick Jagger! The Rock Icon’s 13 Best Beauty Moments

    In honor of Mick Jagger’s birthday, a celebration of the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s best beauty moments of all time.