NASA's Hubble space telescope just took incredible photos of a visiting comet from another star system

The second interstellar visitor ever detected is plummeting into our solar system, and NASA's Hubble telescope just snapped a clear photo of it.

The comet, known as 2I/Borisov, came from another star system, though astronomers don't know exactly where yet. It's named for the amateur astronomer who first spotted it on August 30: Gennady Borisov, who lives in Crimea. Nearly a month later, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) confirmed the object's interstellar origins.

The comet is hurtling past the sun at speeds of 110,000 miles per hour, then is expected to fly near Mars this month, passing outside the planet's orbit and getting no closer to Earth than 190 million miles (300 million kilometers).

2I/Borisov is only the second interstellar object ever found to be passing through our solar system. The first such object, the mysterious and cigar-shaped 'Oumuamua (which a few scientists controversially argued could be alien in origin), sped past Earth at a distance of 15 million miles in October 2017.

"The main difference from 'Oumuamua and this one is that we got it a long, long time in advance, " Olivier Hainaut, an astronomer with the European Southern Observatory, told Business Insider in September. "Now astronomers are much more prepared."

NASA turned the lens of its most powerful space telescope, Hubble, toward the comet and snapped the clearest photo of it yet on October 12. The agency released the image on Wednesday. At the time of the photo, 2I/Borisov was 260 million miles from Earth.

"Whereas 'Oumuamua appeared to be a rock, Borisov is really active, more like a normal comet. It's a puzzle why these two are so different," David Jewitt, the astronomer who led the Hubble team that observed the comet, said in a press release.

2I/Borisov looks like comets from our solar system

interstellar comet C 2019 Q4 skitch More

Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA/Composite image by Travis Rector

The new image reveals a concentration of dust surrounding the comet's core, though the core itself is too small for Hubble to see. NASA has estimated that the core is between 1.2 and 10 miles (2 and 16 kilometers) in diameter.

That dust halo is characteristic of comets — they hold ice that gets heated up by nearby stars, leading them to shoot out gas and grit into space. The dust could make 2I/Borisov simpler to track than 'Oumuamua, since dust brightly reflects sunlight.

The Hubble team also shared a time-lapse video clip (below) of the comet; the footage spans seven hours of observations, which is why stars are streaked across the background.

borisov gif More