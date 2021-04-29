NASA's Ingenuity helicopter failed to lift off from the Martian surface on Thursday for its planned 4th flight

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
ingenuity mars helicopter pre flight thumb 2x1
Left: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars, photographed by the Perseverance rover. Right: An illustration of Ingenuity flying. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter was scheduled to embark on its most daring flight yet on Thursday. But it failed to lift off.

Ingenuity made history when flew for the first time on April 19 - a 10-foot hover that marked the first controlled, powered flight ever conducted on another planet. Since then, the 4-pound drone has completed two more flights, venturing further and flying faster each time.

Ingenuity was in good shape after its last flight, in which it traveled roughly 330 feet out and back. It was set to attempt an even more ambitious adventure on Thursday: A 117-second flight in which the little drone was supposed to reach a record speed of 3.5 meters per second. The plan was for the helicopter to climb 16 feet into the air, fly south for around 436 feet, and snap photos of the Martian surface along the way. It was then supposed to hover for more photos, turn around, and fly back to its original spot for landing.

But Ingenuity's rotor blades didn't lift it up at all.

ingenuity helicopter mars fourth flight perseverance rover
The Perseverance rover snapped this photo of Ingenuity on the Martian surface on April 29, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA engineers are assessing the data, since it's not yet clear what caused the failure. One potential cause is a software issue that first showed up during a high-speed spin test ahead of the chopper's first flight. That test failed because Ingenuity's flight computer was unable to transition from "pre-flight" to "flight" mode. Within a few days, though, NASA engineers resolved the issue with a quick software rewrite.

But those engineers determined that their fix would only successfully transition the helicopter into flight mode 85% of the time. So Thursday's attempt may have fallen into the 15% of instances in which it doesn't work.

mars ingenuity helicopter rotor blades spin
The Perseverance rover captured the Ingenuity helicopter before (left) and after (right) spinning its rotor blades. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

If the helicopter is still in good shape, the Ingenuity team will probably try to fly again within a few days. They have just one more week to complete the two planned flights that would push the chopper to its limits. By the fifth and final flight, Ingenuity's controllers plan to push the helicopter as far and fast as it can go. In the process, they expect Ingenuity to crash.

"We really want to push the rotorcraft flights to the limit and really learn and get information back from that," MiMi Aung, the project manager for Ingenuity, said in a press briefing last week.

"That information is extremely important," she added. "This is a pathfinder. This is about, you know, finding if there any 'unknown unknowns' that we can't model. And we really want to know what the limits are. So we will be pushing the limits, very deliberately."

NASA's space-drone dreams

mars astronauts helicopter drone skitch
An illustration shows NASA astronauts working on the surface of Mars, with an Ingenuity-like helicopter flying to the left. NASA

Ingenuity's flights are experimental, meant simply to test what rotorcraft technology can do on Mars. So NASA expected that some of the attempts might fail. It's all in the interest of gathering data to inform the development of future interplanetary helicopter missions, which could do all kinds of science and exploration that a rover can't.

"We are aware that failure is more likely in this kind of scenario, and we're comfortable with it because of the upside potential that success has," NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen told Insider.

Space helicopters similar to Ingenuity could someday explore canyons and mountains, study large regions faster than a rover can, or even do reconnaissance for future astronauts.

Such space drones could fly "over ravines, down canyons, up mountains," Josh Ravich, mechanical lead for the Ingenuity team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Insider. "Even rocky terrain is fairly inaccessible to the rovers but much more easily accessed by a rotorcraft."

dragonfly titan helicopter nasa
An artist's impression of the Dragonfly helicopter on Titan's surface. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

NASA already has one helicopter mission in development: A rotorcraft called Dragonfly is set to launch toward Saturn's moon Titan in 2027. It aims to investigate whether that methane-rich world could host alien life.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA wants to go farther and faster for fourth Mars helicopter flight

    NASA has announced that the helicopter's fourth flight is scheduled to take off on April 29th at 10:12 AM Eastern time.

  • This is the best video of NASA’s Mars helicopter yet

    The Mars Ingenuity helicopter has already accomplished a lot during its brief time on the Red Planet. It became the first manmade aircraft to sustain powered flight on another planet as well as the first aircraft to travel any distance on a world other than Earth. NASA has a very limited amount of time with which to play with its high-tech toy, so it's been conducting new flights at a rapid pace. The third flight was the most impressive yet, with the aircraft traveling approximately 50 feet between takeoff and landing, and now we have a video of its journey. In a new post on NASA's website, the space agency shows off what its helicopter can truly do. The video, which lasts just over a minute, shows the helicopter taking off, sustaining a hover briefly, and then moving at a speed of 2 meters per second horizontally. It then returns to its takeoff location and lands softly and safely on the ground. The aircraft's increasingly impressive demonstrations may give NASA and other space agencies around the world some idea of what an aerial exploration drone could do on Mars. Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNx9hcrUpww&list=PLTiv_XWHnOZpzQKYC6nLf6M9AuBbng_O8 NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter continues to set records, flying faster and farther on Sunday, April 25, 2021 than in any tests it went through on Earth. The helicopter took off at 4:31 a.m. EDT (1:31 a.m. PDT), or 12:33 p.m. local Mars time, rising 16 feet (5 meters) – the same altitude as its second flight. Then it zipped downrange 164 feet (50 meters), just over half the length of a football field, reaching a top speed of 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second). The video is pretty awesome, but what's even more important is what this successful test means for the future of aerial vehicles on Mars and other worlds. NASA didn't just send this helicopter to Mars for fun. It did so because it wants to know how feasible it would be to replace a rover in a future mission with an autonomous aerial vehicle that could cover more distance at a faster pace while also facilitating scientific discoveries. Rovers are great platforms for research because they're packed with instruments and weight isn't usually an issue. They can be as heavy as they need to be because once they land they travel very slowly. This works well for taking samples, analyzing material, and taking pretty pictures, but it's not great for exploration. An aerial drone equipped with similar scientific hardware could explore a larger area of a planet in a shorter amount of time and potentially even make more discoveries than a rover could. There are no current plants for aerial exploration of Mars using a powered aircraft like Ingenuity, but the more tests that the chopper passes, the greater the odds of seeing one in the future.

  • Gazan behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step

    An electronics engineer from Gaza, Loay Elbasyouni, had worked with the NASA team that made history this month by launching an experimental helicopter from the surface of Mars. The 42-year-old has himself made an astonishing journey from the hardscrabble town of Beit Hanoun near the heavily-guarded Israeli frontier to the U.S. space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where he worked as a contractor helping design the Ingenuity helicopter.

  • Meet the woman behind ‘Ingenuity’s’ historic first flight on Mars

    NASA made history recently with “Ingenuity,” a small helicopter that completed the first controlled flight on another planet. News NOW spoke with Mimi Aung, the lead engineer behind that first historic flight about flying on Mars and what’s next for the red planet.

  • Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space-tourism rocket

    The capsule has windows to allow customers to get a full view of space and it will linger in zero gravity for several minutes.

  • Texas Moves To Soften Cannabis Restrictions And Expand Medical Cannabis Program

    Texas was often viewed as one of the most restrictive states in terms of medical cannabis, especially in 2015 when it approved the Compassionate Use Program, which covered only one condition – intractable epilepsy – and allowed patients to consume only “low-THC” products (from 0.3% to 0.5% THC) while denying access to smokable cannabis flower and forbidding home cultivation. Since then, things have changed. Limitations are slowly being removed and new cannabis regulations are under consideration. Just this week, several cannabis-related measures were approved in the House, including a proposal to research the potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA and to expand the state’s medical cannabis program by adding more qualifying conditions to the list, reported Marijuana Moment. Under this bill, approved on Wednesday, the Department of State Health Services would add cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to its list of qualifying conditions. It could also raise the THC cap for medical cannabis products from 0.5% to 5%. Initially, the bill had proposed approving PTSD as a qualifying condition exclusively for military veterans. But then, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Klick (R), recommended changing it to include anyone suffering from PTSD. “Believe it or not, the number [of people with PTSD] is actually higher for survivors of sexual assault, than it is for veterans,” Klick said. “And we need to include them, in that sexual assault is more likely to cause PTSD than any other event.” The bill passed without objection, reported Marijuana Moment. Bills To Reduce Penalties For Concentrates and Decriminalization Another bill proposing the reduction of penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates was also approved. The Texas chamber will consider a broader cannabis decriminalization measure on Thursday. The proposed decriminalization bill intends to create a new drug schedule that would lower the penalty for THC products as compared to their current status. Although possession of up to two ounces of concentrates – a class B misdemeanor – would still warrant jail time. Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Autorizaron la Inscripción de Variedades de Cannabis para Uso Medicinal ¿Cómo Comprar Safemoon? Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUSDA Teams Up With Illinois-Based Chemical Producer To Create Hemp-Based 'Cosmeceuticals'Philip Morris Ponders Joining Booming Cannabis Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China gets a flying start on building its own space station

    Officials expect the project to take a couple years, but launch of the control module is a major step for China's increasingly sophisticated space program.

  • Steelers working on 1-year contract extension for QB Mason Rudolph

    Pittsburgh has their backup quarterback for an extra season.

  • Boeing Stock Falls On New 737 Max Halt While Air Force One Costs Hit Q1

    Boeing has paused 737 Max deliveries, and Q1 losses missed forecasts as the new presidential plane being developed saw a charge.

  • A leaked interview in Iran threatens to complicate nuclear talks with the U.S.

    Will skeptics of nuclear diplomacy in Iran and the United States derail the talks in Vienna?

  • Arizona Parents Are Battling Mask Mandates Even as High Risk of COVID Remains

    In case people forgot, there is still a pandemic raging, and currently there are almost 54,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with nearly 700 people dying in this country on Tuesday. But the mask wars rage on too. The latest example: Parents rallying against a mask mandate at their children’s schools caused a […]

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • Lawmakers demand answers in fatal Tesla crash after Elon Musk and executives offer conflicting details

    Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Richard Blumenthal both lashed out at Tesla over its public comments surrounding the deadly crash.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Clippers sign guard Yogi Ferrell for rest of season

    Guard Yogi Ferrell agreed to a contract with the Clippers that runs through the end of this season and includes a nonguarantee for 2021-22.